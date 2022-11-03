The world of film gives us a great deal of insight into the fashions of the past. This is because often, characters in films that are decades old will make choices about their appearance that looks unlike anything people do today. Furthermore, films set in the past can gleefully recreate old (and sometimes bizarre) fashion choices, whilst films set in the future can hypothesize what fashion choices people might make in the coming years.

It's led to countless fashion choices throughout film history that are as bizarre as they are iconic, and one of the most obvious ways a character can make a fashion statement is through what they choose to do with their hair. With that in mind, here are 10 of the most unusual and distinctive haircuts to show up in the world of film, in no particular order.

Martian Girl from 'Mars Attacks' (1996)

An unnamed character from Tim Burton's cult classic sci-fi homage, Mars Attacks, ends up being one of the film's most memorable characters. She's simply known as "Martian Girl," and appears in the film as an alien in disguise as a human, done for the purpose of infiltrating the White House and assassinating the U.S. President.

Her movements and behavior are uncanny, and her hairstyle even more so. It looks like a particularly extreme version of a beehive haircut that may have been popular in the 1950s (the era the film pays homage to), but not quite so extreme in reality. Still, it's undeniably hard to forget, and in the film's universe at least, it helped to fool the President's press secretary into thinking the martian assassin was actually a human.

Caesar Flickerman from 'The Hunger Games' series (2012-2015)

The Hunger Games is a series that features many unique fashion choices and hairstyles. After all, it's set in a dystopian future where the wealthy force the poorer citizens to participate in brutal fights to the death for their entertainment, so many of them being unusual or twisted enough to look how they look checks out.

No character's hair is quite as ridiculous as Caesar Flickerman's, though, who serves as the over-the-top and strangely upbeat host of The Hunger Games themselves. While he often changes his hair color and style, his most distinctive and unusual look would have to be his bright purple hair that sticks right up. Furthermore: his eyebrows are even dyed the same color.

Zatoichi from 'Zatoichi' (2003)

2003's Zatoichi serves as a reboot of sorts for the iconic Japanese series that centered on a blind masseuse/samurai and his various adventures as he wandered Japan hundreds of years ago. Though this reboot doesn't count as being a direct part of the main long-running series, it's still seen as a worthy follow-up/addition to the character, thanks to the dedication of the great Takeshi Kitano as both the film's director and lead actor.

Still, the choice to give this new iteration of Zatoichi blond hair was a bold and somewhat jarring choice. It certainly works to distinguish him from the past appearance, when the character was played by Shintaro Katsu, but it is a little strange to see a samurai from hundreds of years ago have hair that looks like it's been dyed in the early 2000s.

Cindy Lou Who from 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' (2000)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas is set in a clearly fantastical world, and is based on the famous Dr. Seuss story of the same name. He was an author with a pretty wild and unique imagination, so it's not surprising to find that his characters - when translated to live-action - will have unusual physical attributes.

Still, the hairstyles of the citizens of Whoville are quite out there, even if you're expecting them to be. Cindy Lou Who's hair stands out in particular, as it's hard to even describe in words, and looks impossibly intricate (and a little silly). But hey, if that was the style in Whoville at that point in its history, who are we to judge?

Queen Amidala from 'Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace' (1999)

The Star Wars series is one that blends science-fiction and fantasy. It uses plenty of sci-fi tropes, but there are also fantastical elements, thanks to the Jedis and their use of the mystical "Force," and after all, each movie begins with the statement that what you're about to see "happened a long time ago."

This blend of science-fiction and fantasy means fashion choices and hairstyles can be extra unpredictable, with some taking influence from Earth fashions and styles, but some being far less recognizable. None are quite as striking as Queen Amidala's unusually styled hair (coupled with her crown) though. Even if it's not one seen a great deal in the film, it was iconic enough to be featured prominently on the movie's poster.

Leeloo from 'The Fifth Element' (1997)

The Fifth Element is an unusual sci-fi film. It's eccentric, a little unhinged, and features some very unusual futuristic fashion, courtesy of it being set over 200 years in the future. Perhaps it's to be expected that people are going to make some bold (by our standards) fashion choices in the 2200s.

There are strange haircuts, too, and even if Leeloo's might not be the strangest, it sticks out and is an iconic one as a result. She's a unique alien being that is the titular "fifth element," and her bright orange hair and use of a strange, "Divine Language" help demonstrate those alien qualities, and how singular a lifeform she is.

JP from 'Redline' (2009)

Redline is an adrenaline-fueled anime film about a futuristic car race that takes place on an interplanetary scale. It's a staggering visual experience, given it was made up of over 100,000 hand-drawn frames, and there's a ton of great, loud action that ensures Redline is a sports movie like no other.

Adding to the crazy visuals are the equally crazy fashions of the film's characters. The main character, JP, stands out particularly in this regard, as his haircut truly has to be seen to be believed. It's somehow incredibly tall and stuck in place throughout the entire film, but it ends up serving a purpose in the film's climax, becoming surprisingly relevant to the plot, rather than just a haircut that looks crazy just for the fun of it.

Radagast the Brown from 'The Hobbit Trilogy' (2012-2014)

Radagast the Brown is one of the most divisive characters from The Hobbit Trilogy, which itself is a far more divisive trilogy than The Lord of the Rings trilogy (2001-2003). He's an unusual wizard who lives an isolated life in the wilderness, riding a sled that's pulled by rabbits and seeming to be one with nature.

That even extends to his unkempt hair and beard. Not only is his hair messy (and smelly-looking), it gets worse when it's revealed he keeps birds under his hat... and he doesn't seem to do much about their droppings, which get mixed up in his hair. It's one of the grossest hairstyles ever sported by a fictional character on film, and only adds to Radagast's already divisive presence in The Hobbit films.

Rapunzel from 'Tangled' (2010)

Tangled presents a new spin on the Rapunzel story, in turn becoming the most popular depiction of the fairytale character in a mainstream movie. It's about a young woman with extremely long hair, Rapunzel, being kept in a tower by the villainous Mother Gothel, and the wonders of the world Rapunzel discovers when she finally manages to break free of her prison.

Naturally, it's pretty obvious why Rapunzel's hair stands out: it's remarkably long, with that being the character's most striking (and noticeable) physical characteristic. Additionally, it's animated incredibly well in Tangled, with then state-of-the-art technology being used to make it look as lifelike and realistic as possible.

Phil Spector from 'Phil Spector' (2013)

Phil Spector is a movie about the infamous murderer/music producer of the same name. It's an unfortunately dry film that centers around Spector's murder trial, and while it boasts an impressive cast led by Al Pacino and Helen Mirren, it doesn't really rise above being serviceable at best.

One memorable thing, though, is the hair. Spector notoriously sported a huge afro at one point in his trial, and it's recaptured in Spector with a rather spectacular wig worn by Pacino, near the film's climax. It's not enough to make the film as a whole memorable or worth watching, but the image of Pacino uncannily channeling a true-life surprising hairstyle is a hard one to forget.

