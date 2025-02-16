Blockbusters are meant to be entertaining; that's their whole point. Viewers don't expect them to be Shakespearean—they just want an engaging story and a dazzling spectacle for two hours or so. Admittedly, this feat is harder to pull off than one might think, even when filmmakers have vast budgets at their disposal. Still, some blockbusters are so lame that they deserve lampooning. Despite their massive production values and star-studded casts, they leave audiences yawning rather than gasping.

With this in mind, this list considers some of the most boring blockbusters of the 21st century. These movies somehow took exciting premises and drained them of energy, whether it’s the nonsensical spectacle of Transformers: The Last Knight, the uninspired sequel Wonder Woman 1984, or the lifeless misfire of Morbius. They will be ranked based on how much they squandered their potential and how utterly unenjoyable they are.

10 'The Divergent Series: Insurgent' (2015)

Directed by Robert Schwentke

Image via Lionsgate

"The future belongs to those who know where they belong." The Divergent series was always The Hunger Games at home, and nowhere is that more evident than with the second installment, Insurgent. Tris (Shailene Woodley) continues her rebellion against the oppressive faction system, but the film struggles under the weight of a bloated plot and a surplus of underdeveloped characters. The twists are predictable, and the deviations from the source material are annoying.

While Woodley gives a solid performance, she's bogged down by a script that forces her into generic hero mode. The supporting characters, including Theo James' Four and Miles Teller's Peter, feel like they’re going through the motions, while the villainous Jeanine (Kate Winslet) lacks presence. There's not much chemistry between them, either. These flaws drain the movie of tension, something not helped by the ceaseless stream of generic combat sequences. All told, it's pretty tedious viewing, one of the duller flicks from the height of the YA dystopian craze.