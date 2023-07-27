Typically, a lot of slow-paced films — even those widely regarded as masterpieces — tend to fall under the "boring" category, according to many worldwide viewers. Long movies certainly aren't inherently bad. Good ones can still be engaging, even if they run a bit over. As long as the audience isn't too tired to keep up, they'll likely still find them entertaining.

While "boring" is subjective, a movie should, at the very least, be entertaining enough to keep audiences invested. According to film fans on Reddit, these are some of the most snooze-inducing films in the industry so far (excluding Andy Warhol's works, which would probably occupy the entire list).

10 '2001: A Space Odyssey' (1968)

While 2001: A Space Odyssey is regarded as one of the best movies of its genre, many users on the platform believe it to be incredibly hard to watch given its slow pace. The Stanley Kubrick feature depicts a spacecraft's journey to Jupiter to find the origins of an artifact buried beneath the Lunar surface.

With a big commentary on universal themes like technology, A.I., and human evolution, 2001 remains one of the most referenced films in pop culture. Nevertheless, that does not mean it isn't also — in Redditors' words — one of the most boring. "Don't get me wrong, I'm sure it's a masterpiece, but it is the only movie I have ever fallen asleep during," Fellowship_9 wrote, with many agreeing. "I loved 2001... When I finally made it through without falling asleep, which took three or four tries," realyippyjoe replied.

9 'The English Patient' (1996)

In Anthony Minghella's Ralph Fiennes-led romantic drama The English Patient, a young nurse (Juliette Binoche) lends a helping hand to a badly-burned plane crash victim near the end of World War II. His past is revealed through flashbacks involving a married Englishwoman (Kristin Scott Thomas) and his work mapping the African landscape.

Painless8 was the one that mentioned the critically acclaimed feature on the platform when the OP asked Reddit users which is the most "punishingly boring movie you've had the misfortune to sit through," but many other users quickly came to its defense. "I absolutely adored The English Patient," Juanisimo1999 said. Handling themes of war and love, British colonialism, and racism, this historical drama still makes for a good viewing experience.

8 'Downsizing' (2017)

In this intriguing Matt Damon-led science fiction social satire by Alexander Payne, audiences are introduced to Paul Safranek, a man who realizes that his life would be better if he could reduce his size to five inches.

"Never been that let down by a movie before," a_green_apple said. Although Downsizing had potential thanks to its thought-provoking premise — especially in the beginning — viewers' expectations ultimately fell short due to its poor execution. "Was that the one where they basically threw away the premise halfway through and turned it into a boring attempt at social commentary?" A deleted user commented.

7 'Robin Hood' (2010)

Directed by Ridley Scott, Robin Hood is, as the title suggests, based on the Robin Hood legend. Set in twelfth-century England, the film follows a gang of marauders who face corruption in a nearby village and spark a revolution against the king that ultimately alters the balance of power in the world.

According to N0V0w3ls, undergoing a quality nap is a way better plan than actually watching the flick: "I paid the $10 for a ticket then decided falling asleep was more worth my time," they commented. "I had a friend who decided to drink beforehand and started openly yelling at the movie," another user remarked.

6 'A Wrinkle in Time' (2018)

Adapted from the book of the same name written by Madeleine L'Engle, A Wrinkle in Time is a fantasy movie that follows high-school girl Meg Murry (Storm Reid) as she is taken on a journey through time and space along with her younger brother Charles (Oz Kalvan) and a friend named Calvin (Levi Miller). The mission is to free their father, a talented scientist, from the evil that holds him captive on another planet.

Although visually alluring, the Ava DuVernay film is far from being one of her best, at least according to several moviegoers on the platform. "If you ever want to see gigantic Oprah, Reese Witherspoon turn into a large piece of flying lettuce, and a horrible storyline, go right on ahead and watch the movie," neatam wrote. "I couldn’t even get through it. They lost between $86-186 million on that movie."

5 'Star Trek: The Motion Picture' (1979)

While Star Trek: The Motion Picture is iconic for its reasons, many viewers believe that the much-criticized big-screen Star Trek debut really drags to the point where it becomes unwatchable. In Robert Wise's film, Adm. James T. Kirk (William Shatner) and the Starship Enterprise crew are requested by the Federation to stop a massive object from colliding with Earth.

"I am a huge Star Trek fan, but when I watched Star Trek: The Motion Picture as a kid, I fell asleep," a Star Trek universe enthusiast admitted. "It wasn't really punishingly boring, the movie wasn't that bad, but it's probably as close as I can get - and still remembering the movie." Although many people still enjoy watching the original Star Trek film for nostalgia or entertainment purposes, it is clear that some may find it to be rather dull.

4 'Transformers: The Last Knight' (2017)

The latest Transformers installment, The Last Knight, centers on Optimus Prime's journey as he runs into his creator in space. In the meantime, a dangerous menace from Earth's past resurfaces, and the Autobots and Decepticons engage in a hunt for a missing item.

According to RyanReos's words on the platform, this Michael Bay blockbuster turned out incredibly wrong and was "so bad that my brain had to force erasing any memories of that film for a week after that." On a different comment, makemascararun added: "I just dont understand how a brainless action movie could put me into a coma. Transformers should have been a one-and-done movie."

3 'The Happening' (2008)

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan, The Happening is the post-apocalyptic kind of feature that could've been a lot better than it actually was. When a cataclysmic danger to humanity caused by the unknown manifests itself as a string of violent, unexplainable fatalities that sweep throughout the nation, a science teacher (Mark Wahlberg) tries to survive with his family.

Many users could not help mentioning the irony of the film's title: "What? No, it's not happening," monetized_account said. In truth, not much happens in The Happening — even if it features some bizarre scenes — which led the movie to assuredly be a huge letdown to global viewers and consequently become one of the few films Redditors would love to see remade.

2 'Gods and Generals' (2003)

Ron Maxwell's historical drama Gods and Generals, the second entry for the prequel Gettysburg, illustrates the early years of the Civil War, examining the reasons behind the fighters' actions and delving into the experiences of those who remained at home.

"Only movie I can remember falling asleep to in theaters even through the intermission," thisisboz commented. It seems that Gods and Generals' problem has not only to do with its narrative but also its two-dimensional characters. Other users on the platform seem to agree that it makes for an extremely tedious watch. "From the day I first tried to watch it to the day I finally finished it I think it was about seven years," 0rganD0nor said.

1 'The Snowman' (2017)

The great winner for "most boring movies, according to Reddit" has to be The Snowman, a 2017 mystery thriller by Thomas Alfredson based on the bestselling book of the same name by Jo Nesbø. The film focuses on a detective named Harry Hole (Michael Fassbender) who investigates "The Snowman Killer," a sociopath responsible for the death of a young woman during the first snowfall of winter.

It seems that to a great number of people, the Scandinavian novel that held so much potential ended up being a major letdown on every level. "That was boring and an incomplete plot," TinyMiniChibi argued. "Apparently they forgot to shoot like 15% of the scenes in the screenplay and then just decided to edit it together anyway," xDiGiiTaLx rightfully noted as the director himself admitted to not getting to shoot a bit of the script.

