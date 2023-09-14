Since the creation of cinema, comedies have been among the most popular movies with worldwide audiences. There's nothing like relieving tension by laughing and smiling with the stories and gags you see displayed on the screen, which has led to the birth of multiple comedy subgenres over the years.

Though arguably not a subgenre, comedies of chaos never fail to be fun. If you have the energy for a movie that'll make you laugh while also testing your patience by bombarding you with non-stop jokes, hidden details, and tension, you're bound to enjoy chaotic comedies. Whether it's a cult classic like After Hours or a modern staple of the genre like Shiva Baby, these movies are always entertaining.

10 'Shaun of the Dead' (2004)

Known for his energetic and rhythmic style of filmmaking, Edgar Wright has made some really chaotic comedies, and Shaun of the Dead is probably the likeliest one to give you whiplash. It's about a lowly salesman and his roommate, whose uneventful and aimless lives are suddenly disrupted by the zombie apocalypse.

Noisy, bloody, hilarious, and an awful lot of fun, Wright's take on the zombie genre is a brilliant one. But although it has chaotic energy to spare, the director is able to keep all that commotion in check and channel it into an incredibly entertaining experience.

9 'Duck Soup' (1933)

The Marx brothers —namely Groucho, Harpo, and Chico — pretty much invented the comedy of chaos. Duck Soup is their most popular and acclaimed film, about a man named dictator of a bankrupt country who declares war on their neighbor over the love of a woman.

Duck Soup was ahead of its time in numerous ways, with many '30s audiences not being ready for such a disorderly kind of satire. That only means the film has aged like fine wine, with modern audiences loving the brothers' farcical sense of humor and knack for hysterical comedic messes.

8 'The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie' (1972)

Spanish-French-Mexican filmmaker Luis Buñuel is a big player in cinema history, being at the forefront of the surrealist movement. The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie, perhaps his most famous feature film, is about a group of upper-class friends whose attempts to have dinner keep being interrupted by increasingly absurd events.

Practically all of Buñuel's works are among the weirdest films you'll ever see, and this one is no exception. It constantly bombards the audience with events so ridiculous and bizarre that you can't help but laugh at the absurdity of it all.

7 'After Hours' (1985)

With over forty feature films under his belt, the legendary Martin Scorsese has made quite a few underrated gems. However, few are as great as After Hours, about an ordinary man who has the worst night of his life after agreeing to visit a girl in Soho.

One of the darkest, most surreal, and absorbing worlds that Scorsese has ever crafted in his films, the New York shown in After Hours is one of pure disarray and broken rules. Thought-provoking themes float into and out of the movie like fleeting visitors, and viewers are biting their nails in tension through it all.

6 'Sorry to Bother You' (2018)

Gleefully weird and absurd, Sorry to Bother You is a fantasy comedy set in an alternate version of Oakland, where a telemarketer discovers a magical key to professional success that inserts him into a universe of greed and immorality.

The movie gets increasingly bizarre as it goes along, and witnessing the story's unexpected turns is a constant delight. Cleverly satirizing and critiquing greed and capitalism, the film demands that you bear with it as it throws surreal twist after surreal twist at you in quick succession, and if you oblige, you're guaranteed to have a phenomenal time.

5 'Shiva Baby' (2020)

Newcomer Emma Seligman is best known for her recent Bottoms, which is chaotic enough, but there are few comedies of chaos as effective and full of tension as her debut, Shiva Baby, about a college student who runs into her sugar daddy and ex-girlfriend at a Jewish funeral service with her parents.

Rachel Sennott is brilliant in her breakout role, and Seligman's directing is both elegant and relentless. She imbues the film with a sense of claustrophobia and suspense that feel all too organic, as they come entirely from the characters and story rather than from cheap narrative devices.

4 'It's a Mad Mad Mad Mad World' (1963)

What further proof do you need that a comedy is chaotic than a title like It's a Mad Mad Mad Mad World? One of the lengthiest comedy films ever made, it's the story of a group of dolts racing across California for a hidden stash of loot.

You can't go wrong with a cast overflowing with some of the funniest people there were in Hollywood at the time the movie was made, but that's not all that the film has going for it. Zany, epic, and full of memorable set pieces, it'll amaze you with how much mayhem can bring to the screen for 200 minutes straight.

3 'Pierrot Le Fou' (1965)

Jean-Luc Godard was a master of chaotic filmmaking and one of the most important voices in the French New Wave, one of the most important film movements in cinema's history. Ask different people what his most chaotic movie is, and you're bound to get dozens of different responses, but if you had to make a case for only one, Pierrot Le Fou might be the way to go.

A wacky meta-narrative entirely dismissive of any filmmaking or storytelling rule you can think of, the film self-consciously studies and even mocks the very nature of movies, stories, and the characters that inhabit them. It's a brilliant piece of filmmaking, but it's also guaranteed to get your mind tied in knots as you try to make sense of it all.

2 'Daisies' (1966)

Cinema has always been interested in the question of what it can and can't get away with, but the Czech masterpiece Daisies, about two young friends striving to be as spoiled as they deem the world to be, takes that a step further. It examines the very concepts of the grotesque and the off-putting and the inconsistencies in what society thinks fits these categories.

Aside from being profoundly thought-provoking, Daisies constantly finds ways to be funny in the most uncomfortable ways it can conceive. It's weird, jarring, and all over the place — but intentionally so.

1 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' (2022)

One of the biggest cinematic sensations of 2022, Everything Everywhere All At Once is an existential absurdist comedy about a middle-aged Chinese immigrant who's one day swept up into a bizarre journey in which only she can save existence by exploring parallel universes and connecting with the lives she could have led in them.

The movie's unique sense of humor and incredibly chaotic nature are certainly not for everyone, but for those who enjoy these kinds of movies, this one is an absolute treat. Philosophical, funny, and deeply touching, it's a comedy of chaos, which proves that the subgenre can be as enjoyable as any other.

