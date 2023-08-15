The Big Picture Tenet is a cool, loud, head-scratcher of a movie that feels like a bit of self-parody for Christopher Nolan.

Despite its flaws, Tenet features a groundbreaking fight scene at the Oslo Airport that is a true Christopher Nolan moment.

The scene where The Protagonist fights himself in reverse and forward through time is the ultimate Christopher Nolan moment in any of his movies.

Christopher Nolan is one of the great name-brand filmmakers of his generation. Even though he has several classics to his name at this point, which one of them truly has the most "Christopher Nolan" moment of them all? Could it be the city folding in on itself for the first time in Inception? Close, but maybe not. What about the massive twist at the end of Memento, the first of many in his career? We're getting there, but we can do better. Alright, then what about the reveal in Tenet where we learn that, in the film's repeated forwards-and-backward-through-time fight scene, the Protagonist (John David Washington) is fighting himself? By mixing Nolan's trademark galaxy-brain-tinged sci-fi concepts with his effectively gobsmacking twists, this plot point works so well that it almost feels like self-parody. Is it great? Does it make you roll your eyes as we basically watch Nolan pat himself on the back behind the camera? Be careful not to collide timelines with your future self as they finish reading this article — this is important information.

Christopher Nolan's Journey to 'Tenet'

After rocking the indie circuit for the first couple of years of his career with movies like Following and Memento, Nolan proved himself in the studio system with Insomnia, went mainstream with Batman Begins, returned to his roots a bit with The Prestige, and finally lit the world on fire with The Dark Knight. There's an argument to be made that that's where he became the biggest director in the business, and if not that, then it would be in his 2010 follow-up Inception. How do you follow up such a beloved superhero movie? Well, you could do worse than melting everyone's brains with a big-brained premise, blowing audiences away with revolutionary action scenes, and scoring a cast that's this stacked. From there, the 2010s would see him go three for three with The Dark Knight Rises, wear his heart on his sleeve in Interstellar, and create the World War II sensory masterpiece that is Dunkirk. By the time the 2020s rolled around, it felt like we knew what Nolan was capable of, front to back... and it kind of feels like he knew it too.

Tenet's rollout into theaters wasn't made any easier by the COVID-19 pandemic, but Christopher Nolan seemed insistent — he was the all-but-confirmed driving force on releasing the film in 2020. The fact that the movie came out at the height of the pandemic made it feel like one that absolutely couldn't be missed. As the movie's eventual release hung in the air, we were all left wondering "Are we about to have another instant classic like Inception on our hands?" Well, despite a small two-month delay, all things came to pass and his eleventh feature would be released on September 3, 2020. The big-ticket movie of the year had finally arrived.

'Tenet' Is Christopher Nolan's Unintentional Self Parody

So how did Tenet shake out? The film follows a character named The Protagonist, a CIA operative who is tasked with preventing World War III by traveling both forward and backward through time. There are gargantuan action set pieces, beautiful people everywhere, jaw-dropping locations, deafening music cues, and of course, heaps of long and confusing conversations about some sort of scientific mumbo jumbo. And honestly, while all of these things typically work for most Chris Nolan projects, Tenet is where it all starts to feel like a bit of self-parody.

Yeah, John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, and Elizabeth Debicki are all great and they look really cool while talking about "tenet this, tenet that", all as everything around them explodes in reverse, and Ludwig Göransson's incredible score pummels your ears, but it all feels the "empty calorie" Nolan experience. The movie is a cool, loud, head-scratcher of an experience. While watching Tenet, you'll notice it going over a bit like a date that you want to work, but everything is falling flat. There's just no chemistry. You're nodding your head and smiling, but you know on the inside that this date is a one-and-done. Check please, roll the credits.

Tenet is not bad, not by any means, it just feels like Nolan going on autopilot and making the kind of movie that everyone expects out of him. Some of it is frustratingly "big-brained", but not because the intelligence of the movie is above you. It's a movie that feels like someone who thinks they're the smartest person in the room, but nothing they say makes a lick of sense. That being said, this jerk who won't stop talking is wearing a pretty cool T-shirt, and in Tenet's case, has some pretty cool action scenes, one of which is riddled with so many Nolan-isms that it ends up being the most Christopher Nolan moment in any movie ever.

'Tenet' Gave Us the Most "Christopher Nolan" Moment Ever

Early on in the movie, there's a fight scene at the Oslo Airport between The Protagonist and a man wearing a S.W.A.T. team uniform and gas mask. We don't know who this person is, but what we can see is that even though The Protagonist is moving forward through time, the masked man is moving backward. Their timelines converge and they throw down in what is truly a groundbreaking action scene. While Tenet doesn't exactly match up to Nolan's highest highs, this scene alone is one for the ages. I can't imagine how they filmed this close-quartered fistfight, but they did, and that's all that matters. The fight ends abruptly as the masked man slides in reverse through a doorway before he has to answer any of The Protagonist's questions. Wow, what a great scene, right? Right, but this isn't even the most Christopher Nolan scene ever yet.

Later on, The Protagonist's mission starts to feel a bit like deja vu as he ends up back at the Oslo Airport. He's suited up in heavy armor while traveling back through time, and eventually runs across his past self, kicking off a version of the previous fight where the masked man is now moving forward through time, and an unmasked Protagonist is moving backward in time. Total inversion. Mind, blown. While this fight is also incredibly shot, staged, and performed, it's also got the added layer of one of Christopher Nolan's trademark twists. The movie as a whole might be hard to follow, but at this moment, anyone can easily watch this part and say "Ohhh, he was fighting himself earlier!" Not only that, it makes for a movie that demands a rewatch, just so you can go into that first Oslo fight again knowing that the masked man is The Protagonist. No matter where you land on Tenet, this reveal rocks.

Why Is This 'Tenet' Reveal the Ultimate Christopher Nolan Moment?

This is the moment where the movie is the most Christopher Nolan by numbers but in the very best way possible. The whole gimmick where one fighter is moving forward through time while the other is moving backward feels as groundbreaking as the spinning hallway fight in Inception and as smart as any of the scientific jargon in Interstellar. It's clearly an idea for a fight that Nolan came up with, then constructed the movie's plot around it. That might feel like a reach, but when a character literally says "Don't try to understand it. Feel it.", that's when you know this movie's really just focusing on its audio-visual experience. Does it matter if you don't understand everything leading up to when The Protagonist fights himself for a second time? No, because all you need to feel is the fact that your mind is being blown.

It's being blown while you watch some thrilling hand-to-hand combat go down. This might be Nolan's best fight scene — yeah, even better than Batman vs. Bane in Rises. The only thing that might beat it is Inception's hallway fight, but it's not too hard trying to come up with how they pulled that off. The two Oslo Airport fights in Tenet are just incredible feats of action filmmaking. Who can pull that off? Christopher Nolan can, that's who.

Tenet is full of Nolan by numbers moments, some that are astounding and others that feel a bit tired. As the dust settled, it seemed as though even he felt this. Nolan didn't choose to follow up his 2020 sci-fi action thriller with another sci-fi action thriller, he did so with a biopic – Oppenheimer. Sure, Oppenheimer's a loud, big-budget biopic about the man who invented the nuclear bomb, but still, it's a biopic! A pretty big change of pace for his filmography, but a welcome one. So welcome that it went hand in hand with Barbie to become the joint movie moment of the year. It's the kind of spotlight that Nolan is used to, but also means a moment where more people are hopefully going back to appreciate what Tenet has to offer. If anything else, it has the most Christopher Nolan moment in any Christopher Nolan movie ever, so what more could you want?