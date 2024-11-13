The best thing about books is that they are only limited by the imagination of the reader. Many books, typically sci-fi or fantasy, will go above and beyond to describe a specific vision that the author(s) had in mind, which, through the words on the page, is sent straight into the reader's mind, allowing them to share that vision with the writer. A lot of times, writers have visions that are larger than life, describing some immense sights that, even when imagined, are magnificent.

When this happens, the reader can't help but feel like they're literally watching a movie in their head, especially with all the high-quality descriptions of events or locations. These are the most cinematic novels, which have earned their place for their detailed and intricate worlds, high-stakes action, or sweeping landscapes that suck readers in without letting go.

10 'Nineteen Eighty-Four' (1949)

Written by George Orwell

Image via Secker & Warburg

George Orwell's infamous book Nineteen Eighty-Four takes place in, believe it or not, 1984, wherein the world has become overrun by an oppressive, totalitarian government with invasive surveillance across all facets of human life. This book did actually receive a film adaptation, which, funnily enough, came out in 1985. So it's safe to say that the story didn't exactly come true, but it definitely served as a warning of a potential future.

This novel has been highly politicized, as the dystopian Britain portrayed is both a critique of Stalinism and Nazism, with these authoritarian ideals causing a state of almost perpetual war. Politics aside, Nineteen Eighty-Four is actually very interesting and delivers a universe that is full to the brim with detail. Every aspect of this terrible society is written about and examined, which only serves to make the world more immersive and depressing. Nineteen Eighty-Four is a must-read that never gets boring, with each chapter playing out like a movie scene.

1984 Release Date March 22, 1985 Director Michael Radford Cast John Hurt , Richard Burton , Suzanna Hamilton , Cyril Cusack , Gregor Fisher , James Walker , Andrew Wilde , David Trevena Runtime 113 Minutes Writers Michael Radford , George Orwell

WATCH ON TUBI

9 'The Return of the King' (1955)

Written by J. R. R. Tolkien

Image via George Allen & Unwin

The Return of the King is the third and final novel in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, written by J. R. R. Tolkien back in the '50s. This beloved novel trilogy is only a small fraction of the greater expanded universe of Arda that Tolkien wrote about. Many other works, including novels, short stories, and history books, exist about Tolkien's world, but this primary trilogy of novels is by far the most famous of the bunch.

Many know the story by now: a young hobbit named Frodo Baggins sets off on a quest to destroy the One Ring and the evil power contained within. This is the final leg of the journey with lots of huge battles, sweeping landscapes, terrifying creatures, and even some melancholic musical bits. These books were so cinematic that they easily made the transition to the screen in the early 2000s in a trilogy of films that is among the best book-to-movie adaptations ever made, despite their inherent differences.

8 'Hyperion' (1989)

Written by Dan Simmons

Image via Doubleday

Hyperion is the first of four books in the sci-fi series of the same name, written by Dan Simmons. The first book takes place in the 28th Century, on the eponymous planet, called an "Outback planet" due to it not being accessible by the typical portals that connect most other planets. It follows a group of pilgrims who are sent to Hyperion to find the Time Tombs amidst a war between regular humans and genetically modified humans. Each part of the book explains how and why each pilgrim was selected for the expedition.

As of yet, there have been zero film or television adaptations of the written work, which is kind of a shame because its space opera style and signature visuals would make for great movie material. They manage to be eye candy without actually being physically visible. Hyperion is a book that really does feel like a movie with its action, complexity, and futuristic concepts that paint a grand picture of an adventure through time.

7 'Life of Pi' (2001)

Written by Yann Martel

Image via Knopf Canada

Life of Pi is perhaps widely associated with the 2013 blockbuster made by Ang Lee. This movie, on its own, is highly cinematic, with loads of incredible visuals and gorgeous scenes. But movies are only so good as can be filmed, whereas a reader's visualization of a novel is limitless. The Life of Pi novel by Yann Martel includes some even more spectacular scenes than in the film, with the titular Pi encountering many strange and wondrous creatures as he becomes stranded at sea with a bunch of wild zoo animals.

From bioluminescent life forms to storms at sea, Life of Pi is an odyssey across the ocean and a philosophical tale about existence and theology. It's not only a book that will awe its readers but also one that will make them seriously consider life itself and the philosophical implications of the story, which is left intentionally ambiguous. Anyone can make a story about being lost at sea, but this novel does it in a way that no other story can.

6 'Iron Widow' (2021)

Written by Xiran Jay Shao

Image via Penguin Teen

Iron Widow is a science fantasy YA novel by Xiran Jay Shao. Its recent release means there hasn't been any opportunity to turn it into a film or TV series yet, but that doesn't mean it shouldn't be. Iron Widow comes with a really cool setting, taking place in the Huaxia Empire, which is effectively a science-fiction version of Imperial China. Huaxia is unexpectedly attacked by an alien race, bringing the civilization to its knees and forcing it to rebuild.

From the bodies of the aliens, humans created Chrysalises, giant robotic mechs to combat the aliens. Iron Widow is like Pacific Rim meets Wuxia films, so there's loads of action and plenty of scenes that readers know would make for a great movie. Interestingly, there are also some real-life historical figures that exist in the story, which makes it a very intriguing parallel with the real world. Iron Widow's boundless action and enthralling setting make it among the most cinematic books to ever be written. Even if it doesn't receive a movie adaptation, the novel is more than enough.

5 'Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea' (1870)

Written by Jules Verne

Image via Pierre-Jules Hetzel

Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea was penned by the grandfather of sci-fi, Jules Verne. The story is arguably one of his most famous due to its grand scale of adventure and mystery. It follows a natural scientist named Professor Arronax, who is sent to check out rumors of a reported sea monster along the coast. What he finds is not a sea monster at all but a submarine run by the eccentric Captain Nemo.

Nemo whisks Arronax away on a journey across the world on his submarine, the Nautilus. In this journey, the two witness some truly remarkable sights. They carve through the ice of Antarctica, encounter a giant squid, and even take a trip to a volcanic seabed where the lost city of Atlantis waits in the gloom. It was made into a movie in the '50s, which is very, very good. Still, even the film can't match the sense of scale and wonderment that is only available through the reader's imagination.

4 'Rebel Skies' (2022)

Written by Ann Sei Lin

Image via Tundra Books

Rebel Skies is a novel that is the first in its series, taking place in the Mikoshiman Empire, a sort of steampunk/fantasy world comprised entirely of cities suspended in the sky. The main character is Kurara, who has the magical gift of making origami figures come to life with the snap of her fingers. One fateful day, the airship she works on is attacked, and she finds out that the powers she possesses are highly sought-after, sending her on the run to avoid being abducted by her pursuers.

Rebel Skies place in the Mikoshiman Empire, a sort of steampunk/fantasy world comprised entirely of cities suspended in the sky.

Rebel Skies' unique world and steampunk themes, along with its whimsical and magical aspects, kind of make it feel like a Studio Ghibli animated movie, and to be honest, it should absolutely become one. It's full of wonder and awe, containing a universe that is deeply immersive and creative and is sure to get a seal of approval from fantasy fans solely because of its brilliantly imagined world.

3 'Annihilation' (2014)

Written by Jeff Vandermeer

Image via Farrar, Strauss, & Giroux

It took no time at all for Hollywood to secure the rights for a film adaptation of Jeff Vandermeer's sci-fi thriller novel Annihilation. Just four years later, a film was released starring Natalie Portman, which was a blend of horror and sci-fi that made unconventional yet brilliant use of color and CGI. The story follows a former soldier turned biologist who is sent to investigate a mysterious anomaly that has appeared on Earth known as the Shimmer. Everything inside the Shimmer has mutated, making for some creepy sights but also some beautiful ones — the Shimmer looks like the Northern Lights have touched down on Earth.

Both the movie and the book offer a mind-bending narrative that is left ambiguous, keeping readers and watchers awake for days as they try to decipher the true nature of the story. The book really does feel like a movie in your mind, with the vivid colors and strange environments of the Shimmer making for a gorgeous yet foreboding painting. Annihilation's infamous ending and strong descriptions do wonders to evoke a feeling of dread, making it an excellent read for fans of cerebral sci-fi.

2 'Dune' (1965)

Written by Frank Herbert

Image via Chilton Books

Since Frank Herbert's Dune was released in 1965, it has gone through failure after failure when it comes to adaptations. There was an '80s film, but it was among the worst sci-fi adaptations, and there was a bad miniseries in the years since, too. But fortunately, it has found its second wind in Denis Villeneuve's films starring Timothée Chalamet. The novel takes place on a remote desert planet in the middle of a vicious war.

A young man named Paul Atreidies is swept up in this conflict, becoming an unlikely hero in the desert conflict. The recent movies have successfully captured the cinematic scale that the novels delivered, diving deep into the extended lore and fully fleshed-out universe that Herbert wrote. With larger-than-life beasts, cool sci-fi technology, and a ton of little quirks about the world that help immerse the reader beyond the typical novel, the Dune series, and the first book in particular, is a marvel that can only occur in the mind's eye.