Aside from captivating trailers, good movie titles undoubtedly play a very important role in persuading people to actually watch a film — aside from setting the tone and mood of the story, those words one sees in a movie poster also help establish expectations for the audience. So naturally, coming up with a good one is assuredly a very poignant part of the process of filmmaking.

There are certainly many examples of amazing and effective titles. While some give away too much, others give away too little. While some provide food for thought, others are very upfront about the film's narrative. With the help of Redditors on the platform, we look back at some of the most clever and memorable film titles of all time, from Sofia Coppola's Lost in Translationto Paul Thomas Anderson's There Will Be Blood.

10 'Lost in Translation' (2003)

Image via Focus Features

This enthralling Sofia Coppola feature invites viewers to explore the city of lights, Tokyo, through the lens of Scarlett Johansson's Charlotte, a young woman tagging along with her photographer husband, and Bill Murray's fading movie star. The two forge a meaningful connection while exploring the city.

ChopsNewBag opened a Reddit discussion regarding the "most clever movie title" (featuring many comments). In the post description, the user could not help gushing over the film's title, writing that it is "a perfect title for an excellent movie. It really adds another layer of meaning to the film for me and somehow fits the tone of the story in a way I can’t describe."

9 'Eyes Wide Shut' (1999)

Image via Warner Bros.

Starring Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise in the lead roles, Eyes Wide Shut follows a Manhattan doctor who embarks on a very sinister and night-long odyssey of sexual adventure after he learns that his wife had contemplated having an affair a year earlier.

Directed by Stanley Kubrick, this captivating yet bizarre watch counts on one of the most memorable movie titles to date. "It's such a mesmerizingly surreal paradox, and I actually really like the fact that it doesn't really explain anything about the movie and the movie doesn't really explain where the title comes from," BattlinBud carefully explained, also adding how the title adds so much to the haunting mystery that "will never truly be solved."

8 'The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford' (2007)

Image via Warner Bros.

Set in Missouri during the early 1880s, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford chronicles the last seven months in the life of famed fugitive Jesse James (Brad Pitt) as Casey Affleck's Robert Ford befriends — and comes to resent — the man he used to idolize during his childhood years.

While Andrew Dominik's movie title may not appeal to those who absolutely hate spoilers, some users on the beloved platform consider the film's title to be clever precisely given how straightforward it is. "It tells you everything you need to know about what the movie is," kikstuffman said. "They're not trying to make you think it's one thing and then twisting it up on you to be clever."

7 'October Sky' (1999)

Image via Universal Studios

October Sky tells the story of Homer Hickham (Jake Gyllenhaal), a high school student in rural West Virginia and son of a coal miner who, even against his father's wish, becomes interested in rocket science and inspired by the first Sputnik launch to take up rocketry.

Apart from making for a good coming-of-age with a very engaging plot, October Sky also stands out because of its clever title. "October Sky is an anagram of rocket boys," PoeJam revealed on the platform. Rocket Boys is the title of the memoir, originally published in 1998, from which the movie was adapted.

6 'Back to the Future' (1985)

Image via Universal Studios

Back to the Future and the films that follow remain one of the most treasured trilogies today, and for good reason. The first film narrates Marty McFly's (Michael J. Fox) wild time-traveling journey on a quest to return to the present moment after accidentally getting lost 30 years back in time. To do so, he must convince Doc (Christopher Lloyd) that he is from the future and reunite his parents (Lea Thompson and Crispin Glover).

The time travel film is certainly one of the blueprints of its genre, and part of what makes it so appealing and iconic is its unforgettable title. On Reddit many users named Robert Zemeckis's feature title one of the cleverest thanks to its perfect usage of words. A now-deleted user even admitted that the film used to confuse him as a child: "Wait... back to the FUTURE? Wouldn't it be past?"

5 'Aliens' (1986)

Image via 20th Century Studios

The second installment to the iconic, mind-bending science fiction franchise, Alien, is set in the far future. Sigourney Weaver reprises her role as Ellen Ripley fifty-seven years after surviving an alien attack aboard her spaceship. Ellen is now sent out to re-establish contact with a transforming colony.

"That was so awesome and totally left them scr***d when it came to future titles lol," clwestbr replied to a comment. Aliens surely makes for a clever title that is simultaneously minimalistic; without putting in too much effort, it lets viewers know that there will definitely be more aliens.

4 'Isle of Dogs' (2018)

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

Directed by one of the most beloved (and quirky) directors, Wes Anderson, the stop-motion animation film Isle of Dogs is set in the fictional Japanese city of Megasaki. When Mayor Kenji Kobayashi banishes all dogs to Trash Island due to a canine pandemic, his nephew Atari sets out on an adventure to find his missing four-legged friend with the help of other canines.

"Isle of Dogs is a recent example of a clever movie title in my opinion," a user wrote, adding a note in parenthesis inciting readers to say the title fast and out loud (spoiler: it reads "I love dogs"). "Interestingly, the Japanese title is Inugashima, which literally translates to 'Dog Island,' but is a pun on a famous Japanese fairy tale Onigashima. So, while it makes a different pun, in both languages, it's a play on words," welcometogeektown added.

3 'The Santa Clause' (1994)

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

In this Christmassy family comedy, a man (Tim Allen) accidentally makes Santa fall off his roof on Christmas Eve. When he finds a reindeer sleigh and a suit with instructions to put it on if the worldwide beloved figure is ever involved in an accident, Scott finds himself taking Santa's place.

Apparently, it took a lot of people a really long time to realize that The Santa Clause is actually spelled like "Claus," including BuggsBee, who considers the title one of the cleverest. "A clause, as in a part of a contract. The "Santa Clause" states that if you kill Santa you must become Santa," a now-deleted account explains to a confused user.

2 'The Truman Show' (1998)

Image via Paramount Pictures

This high-rated drama starring Jim Carrey endures the test of time, blowing many people's minds away even after all these years. The plot centers around Truman Burbank, a man who grew up living a seemingly ordinary life. The only issue is that it takes place on a large set populated by several actors (and everyone knows it but him).

Although the double-meaning behind The Truman Show's title does sound obvious, it often goes unnoticed by movie watchers. "He is the only 'true man', everyone else are actors. I just recently learned this," Chaplin7 mentioned in a comment. "The guy in charge of Truman's world? Christof," another user added.

1 'There Will Be Blood' (2007)

Image via Paramount Vantage

Featuring a masterclass performance by on-screen legend Daniel Day-Lewis, Paul Thomas Anderson's treasured piece of filmmaking There Will Be Blood is loosely based on the 1927 novel "Oil!" by Upton Sinclair. The period drama highlights the early days of the oil business and follows the ambitious Daniel Plainview throughout a tale of family, religion, and madness.

There is no doubt that There Will Be Blood is one of the most remarkable and unforgettable titles when it comes to movies, and Xanalis agrees. Although it foreshadows its ending, it also serves as symbolism for the oil Plainview drains from the town. The film's title is actually a Biblical quote from Exodus 7:19, which makes a lot of sense given the movie's storyline.

