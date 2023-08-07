While the beginning of a film is severely important as it provides audiences with a first impression and keeps them invested throughout, often by setting up the characters and the general atmosphere, a great closure is assuredly one of a film's most crucial parts because it ultimately gives — or withdraws — a movie its meaning.

Although there are many reasons why a film's ending is a hard nut to crack, one of the main ones is a complicated plot that makes it difficult for viewers to wrap their heads around it during the first viewing. From Matchstick Men to Mulholland Drive, these are some popular flicks Redditors believe have some of the most complex finales.

10 'Matchstick Men' (2003)

In Ridley Scott's movie Matchstick Men, a couple of troubled professional and small-time con artists, Roy (Nicolas Cage) and Frank (Sam Rockwell) attempt to pull off a lucrative swindle when the former's (Alison Lohman) teenage daughter arrives unexpectedly, and causes complication in their work.

Well-acted and directed, Scott's entertaining movie undoubtedly makes for a fun way to spend time by combining comedic elements with dramatic aspects. However, users like killjoyandproud argue that its ending is equal parts charming and perplexing: "Amazed and confused me when I first watched it," the user wrote.

9 'Mother!' (2017)

There are few films as baffling and original as Darren Aronofsky's allegory about nature and Earth, which highlights the environmental damage caused by humankind. Starring Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem, Mother! depicts a young woman's anxieties when she sees her and her child's peace destroyed by strangers as unexpected guests arrive.

It's not hard to understand how the disturbing ending ofMother! comes off as confusing and shocking to some, given that the film features a lot of heavy-handed religious metaphors. Fools_Requiem, for one, reveals that they weren't "really expecting a 2-hour long allegory for the "torment of Mother Earth."

8 'The Fountain' (2006)

The second Darren Aronofsky film to pique this Reddit thread's interest is The Fountain, a science fiction mystery thriller revolving around a man's (Hugh Jackman) journey through time to find the legendary Fountain of Youth and save the woman (Rachel Weisz) he loves by providing her with immortality.

A romantic film at its core, The Fountain is perhaps one of the most visually alluring movies of its genre. Besides its stunning cinematography and interesting premise, this 2006 feature often comes off as really puzzling to some, including a Reddit user who said they "remember watching it with my aunt when I was like 15 and thinking what the hell did I just watch?"

7 'Donnie Darko' (2001)

This 2001 cult classic Donnie Darko (an incredible first feature by Richard Kelly) centers on an extraordinary yet traumatized young boy (a young Jake Gyllenhaal) who finds his life taking a wild turn after surviving a freak accident, embarking on a quest to understand what it really means to be alive.

According to ZeroQuick and many others who agreed, the fantasy drama's ending is a head-scratcher, somewhat forcing audiences to make their own interpretation. "Donnie Darko had a website that had pages from the Philosophy of Time Travel, the book he was reading that was written by Grandma Death," vercertorix clarified. "It explained a little, but still basically amounts to weird self-fulfilling time loop."

6 'Tenet' (2020)

This Christopher Nolan movie is as action-packed as it is puzzling. In Tenet, audiences follow John David Washington's nameless character as he embarks on a dangerous mission to prevent the start of a third World War.

Tackling the themes of perception, reality, and time, Tenet is a mind-blowing and well-crafted Christopher Nolan feature, even not to everyone's taste. When asked which are the most confusing movie endings, vadakkus mentioned the 2020 film. "Though not really sure if the ending really was the ending. Gotta figure that out first I guess," they wrote.

5 'Interstellar' (2014)

Christopher Nolan's critically acclaimed Interstellar is one of the most treasured space movies to date. With stunning performances from those involved (particularly Matthew McConaughey), the 2014 philosophical science fiction film tells the story of a former NASA pilot who embarks on a space mission through a wormhole in an attempt to find a new home for humanity.

It is no news for anyone that Interstellar's storyline is not easy to grasp, and its thought-provoking ending seemingly adds to the confusion — at least according to users on the platform. "Just figuring out the physics of everything is tough," ANiceCasserole said. "The last hour of Interstellar hurts my brain no matter how hard I try to wrap my mind around it," needmorechickennuggs replied.

4 '2001: A Space Odyssey' (1968)

Yet another impeccable space film, Stanley Kubrick's legendary and highly influential 2001: A Space Odyssey, an adaptation of a short story by the sci-fi author Arthur C. Clarke, depicts a space team's mysterious journey that ends up providing a lot of food for thought by depicting a tense confrontation between man and machine.

Because it is so open to interpretation, 2001 remains a timeless classic nowadays, enduring one of the most puzzling films of all time, with many people still reaching towards it to watch it for the first time or revisit it. "I like to think I'm an intelligent person but I was so confused," a Redditor said. "I thought it was a great movie, but by the end I was scratching my head wondering what exactly was going on," a now-deleted user replied.

3 'Shutter Island' (2010)

Although it is far from being Martin Scorsese's best work, Shutter Island is a deeply mind-mending feature centering on U.S. Marshal Teddy Daniels (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his new partner's (Mark Ruffalo) investigation in an asylum located on a remote island.

Known for its compelling narrative and twisting ending, Shutter Island is the perfect pick for those who love the psychological thriller genre. According to weinerfestival, the ending was "pretty [redacted] confusing." A now-deleted user argued that the "novel is a lot better" because "the film kind of ruined the mystery, the characters, the build up, and the reveal."

2 'Enemy' (2013)

This Gyllenhaal-led mystery thriller, which features one of the actor's best performances to date, is directed by mastermind Denis Villeneuve and follows a college professor who becomes utterly obsessed when he discovers that he has an actor doppelganger.

A haunting and sinister film that will certainly put the audience's brains to the test, Enemy features one of those movie finales audiences can not wrap their heads around. "One of the most weirdest movies I've ever seen, but it kept me entertained throughout," a deleted Redditor commented.

1 'Mulholland Drive' (2001)

Of course, Mulholland Drive is many users' choice for the film with the most perplexing and memorable finale. David Lynch's surrealist masterpiece handles themes of dream reality and memory and executes them very well, making it so remarkable. The plot illustrates the bond between a woman (Laura Harring) who is left amnesiac after a car crash and an aspiring actress (Naomi Watts). The two attempt to solve the mystery of the former's true identity.

According to rqstr2015, this neo-noir that shines a light on the dark edges of the Hollywood industry is "really a difficult movie to follow if you go into it with an orthodox narrative mindset." In the replies, Teggert added that, when it comes to its ending, "it helps to think of it on an abstract, or stream-of-consciousness level rather than a literal one."

