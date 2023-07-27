Movies are usually made to provide entertainment and a well-structured plot to the audience. However, some flicks can be extremely intricate and difficult to comprehend, leading to frustration among viewers who struggle to connect the elements. Although this isn't necessarily a bad aspect, there are a lot of components that force viewers to put their thinking caps on.

It seems that whether we're talking time travel or alternate realities (or simply a too crowded of a cast), a significant number of flicks in the industry are seemingly really hard for global viewers to decipher — on Reddit, moviegoers share what are, in their opinion, the most confusing movies of all time, from Inherent Vice to Mulholand Drive.

10 'Inherent Vice' (2014)

Set in at the end of the psychedelic 1960s, Paul Thomas Anderson's Inherent Vice follows a "hippie" private investigator Larry "Doc" Sportello (Joaquin Phoenix) as he attempts to unearth the disappearance of a former love interest (Katherine Waterston).

Based on a book of the same name by Thomas Pynchon, this PTA movie, although enjoyable, is considered to be deeply challenging to some, especially during the first watch. "I felt like I had only watched half the movie by the time the credits rolled around, but still liked it a lot," lisaEversman said. Another Redditor on the same thread compared the film to "the Big Lebowski."

9 'I'm Thinking of Ending Things' (2020)

In 2020's quirky and bizarre I'm Thinking of Ending Things, a young woman (brilliantly performed by Jessie Buckley) travels with her new boyfriend (Jesse Plemons) to his parents' isolated farm, only to end up questioning everything she thought she previously knew about him and their relationship.

Also based on a novel (written by Iain Reid) featuring much symbolism and examining personal relationships and themes of identity and memory, this disturbing Charlie Kaufman movie may not be to everyone's liking, and part of that is given how confusing it can be (although some argue that it is really not that complicated). "Only movie where I had no clue what I just saw. Had to look up interviews with the director to get some idea," stfleming1 admitted on the website.

8 'Eraserhead' (1977)

The first David Lynch film to make it to this list is Eraserhead, which features a nightmarish setting and focuses on a factory worker, Henry Spencer (Jack Nance) as he finds out he's the father of a deformed baby.

Defying conventional storytelling, it is understandable why the 1977 feature is considered one of the most complex by users on the platform (including PrisonMike001), and part of that has to do with its ending. However, KMoosetoe argues that Eraserhead is relatively straightforward, proceeding to explain its meaning about the fears of parenting and marriage. "If you boil down each scene to its essence, it's very simple in its themes," they wrote, highlighting that the director conveys the feelings in abstract ways.

7 'Tenet' (2020)

The second most recent Christopher Nolan film (the highly anticipated Oppenheimer, which is now in theatres), Tenet, much like many other films by the filmmaker, provides audiences with an intriguing take on the concept of time, this time by following a former CIA agent (John David Washington) as he learns to manipulate the flow of time to prevent an attack from the future.

Frankly, it would be strange if at least one film by the filmmaker — which counts on an extraordinary score — did not baffle worldwide audiences. On Reddit, Just-Breadfruit5742 was the one who mentioned it, with many people agreeing. "Let’s be real, every movie with time travel has their own rules," joeycool123 commented. "Tenet was the most confusing time travel movie I have ever seen and while trying to remember it, it still doesn’t really make sense but I’m sure the dots connect."

6 'Synecdoche, New York' (2008)

Charlie Kaufman's film is about a theatrical director (Philip Seymour Hoffman) who, after being left by his wife and daughter, builds a life-size duplicate of New York City within a warehouse in his life to stage his new production.

"Synecdoche, New York was pretty confusing to me," DirtyChito admitted. "Confusing and depressing. That movie made me feel hollow," added a now-deleted user. A surrealist film that tackles loss of identity, death, and control, Snyechdoche, New York is worth checking, especially when you want to "feel something."

5 'Enemy' (2013)

In Denis Villeneuve's neo-noir surrealist psychological thriller Enemy, Jake Gyllenhaal's Adam Bell is a History college professor who ends up finding an actor in a bit part that looks like him while watching a rental movie; that's when he becomes obsessed with his doppelgänger and sets out looking for him.

With a memorable ending and a strong message on self-destruction and the frightening loss of individuality, Enemy is admittedly a complex film. "Just watched this recently and it was a head scratcher," littered revealed, with many agreeing. "I read about it online and I understood then," wtf793 said.

4 'Lost Highway' (1997)

The mystery thriller Lost Highway by Lynch tells two separate but interconnected stories. One revolves around Fred Madison (Bill Pullman), a saxophonist accused of murdering his wife Renee, while the other centers on a young mechanic, Peter Dayton (Balthazar Getty), who becomes entangled in a web of lies.

While "anything by Lynch," as SuitableHearing9430 suggested, is definitely worth mentioning, the user believes that the 1997 film is one of the most confusing. "I dozed off watching Lost Highway," cipher1331 said. "When I woke up I thought I was watching an entirely different movie."

3 'Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy' (2011)

Set in the bleak days of the Cold War, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy is an engaging mystery thriller by Tomas Alfredson, following espionage veteran George Smiley (Gary Oldman) as he makes a comeback from semi-retirement to find a Soviet Agent within MI6.

One of the greatest John le Carré novels to big-screen adaptations, this compelling film is worth checking (even though it will probably confuse viewers). BreakingBadfinger, for one, admitted that they were "completely lost from start to finish" in a relatable comment with which many on the website agreed. "It took me two times reading the book to even come close to understanding the it," Evertonian13 said, suggesting that it is difficult to understand the feature on its own: "There's no way I could have enjoyed/understood the movie without reading the book first."

2 'Mulholland Drive' (2001)

Considered the most confusing Lynch by many (possibly given that it is his most popular/watched), Mullholand Drive focuses on the aftermath of a brutal car accident that leads to a woman (Laura Harring) becoming amnesic. Together with a cheery, aspiring Hollywood star (Naomi Watts), she scours Los Angeles for clues and explanations in a perilous journey beyond reality and dreams.

Highlighting the American Dream (one of Lynch's recurring themes) and revealing the flaws, cruelty, and unforgiving nature of the film industry, this mind-blowing film is guaranteed to provide food for thought. "Although after learning the "twist" it is mostly easy to understand, if i hadn't went online for an explanation it would be a mess in my mind," Mitraileuse commented.

1 'Primer' (2004)

According to many, Primer, a great psychological science fiction film about the accidental creation of time travel and its consequences, is certainly on the top of the list when we're talking most confusing flicks. Because of its complex execution of complicated themes, Shane Carruth's movie may make global audiences scratch their heads.

According to a Redditor, "What made the feeling worse was reading some articles about the film after and realizing that it actually was extremely well thought out and just went well over my head." Lizzpop2003 argued that although "well thought out," it is "extremely confusing by design" and the type of flick "you have to watch several times" to truly understand.

