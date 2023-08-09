Since the early days of film, sci-fi movies have regularly garnered mass appeal from moviegoers at the multiplex. The silent era's Rocket To The Moon in 1902, managed to mesmerize audiences with its ability to use groundbreaking effects to spark their imagination about the endless possibilities of the future.

Since then, sci-fi has consistently reinvented itself to stay relevant, blending with popular genres like action, horror, and even fantasy. Even though movies like Star Wars and Star Trek have reached global audiences, many of the genre's best films are their smaller, more complicated movies. Reddit users agree while movies like Primer and Predestination might be too intricate for their own good, they're arguably more faithful to the genre than most mainstream fanfare.

10 'Primer' (2004)

This indie sci-fi about two friends who create a way to travel back in time may have only been made for 7,000 dollars, but it's just as ambitious as any big-budget Nolan film. It uses real scientific concepts to set up the rules of time travel that must be grasped to comprehend anything happening in the later half of the film.

As the two friends start noticing strange occurrences in their timeline, viewers are as panicked as they understand what's happening. The user Spare-Ad3859 comments, "I mean if you really want to mess your brain up on time travel there's always Primer." The last 20 minutes are utterly off the rails as the friends begin trying to harm different versions of themselves and each other from different timelines.

9 'A Scanner Darkly' (2006)

Richard Linklater's animated film about an undercover narcotics detective investigating his friends leads viewers down a never-ending rabbit hole of mystery and misery. This overlooked film's story and character motivations continuously twist and turn like a Rubik's cube.

As Bob (Keanu Reeves) becomes addicted to drugs and loses grip on reality, it becomes difficult to tell whose bad and who's good and what's real from his hallucinations. The user MaximumxPickle says, "Still one of the trippiest sci-fi films I’ve seen." The brilliant direction leaves viewers as disorientated as Bob showing the slow degradation and hopelessness of someone hooked on drugs. By its end, viewers feel like they're coming down from a high with a resolution that leaves them sad and hopeless.

8 'Dark City' (1998)

This gothic noir movie about an amnesiac man framed for murder by a mysterious group of strangers; tests how long you can confuse an audience before they lose patience. However, it's well worth waiting to discover what gong on. The user Affectionate_Donut94 say, "You need to check out Dark City, confusing and freaky Matrix like."

Dark City is like a precursor to The Matrix with its gloomy, gothic style and reality-bending story of hive-minded beings putting humans into a pseudo-reality. Its impressive effects of the city mysteriously reshaping itself Inceptionstyle still hold up because of the use of miniatures. Viewers undoubtedly are filled with questions about precisely what these hive-minded beings are up to and why it's always night, but Dark City is like a present you must unwrap to appreciate its contents. What starts as a gritty mystery becomes a methodical sci-fi about the power of human individualism.

7 '12 Monkeys' (1995)

Bruce Willis and Brad Pitt star in this bewildering yet genius film about a man sent to the past to learn about a monkey virus that destroys the future that almost feels prophetic.

This disorienting film's insanity derives from its unreliable protagonist, who may be a time traveler from the future or a psyche patient from the present. Things become even murkier as certain aspects of the present mirror his life in the future that he claims he's from, making trusting anything you see on screen impossible, which is oddly exhilarating. Redditor IAmDotorg states, "[It's] a movie that is worth a couple of viewings, there's going to be a lot of little details you missed on a first watch."

6 'Brazil' (1985)

This quirky cult Terrence Gilliam film about a government official in love with a potential terrorist is as whacky and ingenious as they come. Brazil almost feels like a dream; many fantastical random moments that don't always make sense.

To its pitch-black humor to its intense action scenes, it's nonstop chaos. It's a film that humorously satirizes bureaucracy, capitalism, and the citizens' indifference to their own dystopia. The user Matslwin states, "There is insanity beneath our thin layer of human civilization."

5 'Predestination' (2015)

This masterpiece about a detective sent to the past to stop a mad bomber will leave viewers feeling like their in a never-ending time loop.

Predestination asks the weighty question are peoples' fates inevitable, or can they change it? As the barkeep (Ethan Hawke) travels back to change the past, he starts comprehending that his actions might lead to the very thing he's trying to prevent. This traps the characters and the audience in a never-ending paradox they can't escape. Perhaps that's why the user creptik1 says: "Every time you think it's getting weird it gets more weird."

4 'Event Horizon' (1997)

Laurence Fishburne stars in this puzzling film about a rescue vessel sent to investigate a stranded starship. Unfortunately, audiences at the time were utterly unprepared to go where this film takes viewers.

This film initially feels like a modernAlien as the crew investigates this mysterious ship. The pure intrigue of what happened to the crew of this marooned vessel keeps viewers immersed. However, intrigue turns into bewilderment when characters start hallucinating and gouging out their own eyes with no explanation. It becomes evident this is closer to Nightmare On Elm Streetthan Alien when it's revealed the ship has opened a portal to hell. Commenter stilesjp says it best: "HELLRAISER IN SPACE."

3 'Time Trap' (2017)

Time Trap is a brilliantly put-together puzzle about a bunch of teens stuck in a cave that manipulates time. This movie uses its limited locations and cast to its benefit. This film, shot in mainly one location, adds claustrophobia and paranoia big-budget thrillers can't. Viewers are just as in the dark as the characters trapped in this cave.

This encourages audiences to figure out precisely what is happening. The film mentally stimulates the audience as they follow clues with the characters to figure out what a caveman, spaceman, and a dead family from the '70s are all doing in one cave. Time Trap is a must-see for hardcore sci-fi fans. The Reddit user​​​​​​ RedNeonAmbience agrees, commenting, "The entire thing is just a mix of fun and wtf moments."

2 Tenet (2020)

Christopher Nolan's film about a former CIA agent searching for a "bomb" from the future will go down as a film so confusing it almost split a fandom. Tenet feels like Nolan's attempt at a James Bond film with breathtaking visuals of exotic countries, international espionage, and practical action scenes that call back to Bond's earlier films.

However, while most movies leave little breadcrumbs for audiences to put the story together, Tenet's breadcrumbs dwell on quantum physics and time travel. Some viewers will have already checked out like the user milkberg: "It's confusing because it literally does not make sense." However, others will enjoy the film's sleek style and tone, regardless of the more dubious aspects of the plot.

1 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' (2022)

The Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Sheinert) deliver another oddball film. This time it's about a woman whose consciousness splits between different universes: she must muster together all of her experiences to save the multiverse. This Best Picture winner takes joy in how weird and ridiculous it can get. While talking rocks, people with hot dog fingers, and a bagel threatening to destroy reality might be hard to follow, it's the family drama that's most important.

Redditor Yggrmn agrees saying, "I cried A LOT, this movie really hit me hard." While this whacky film could have easily fallen apart, its symbolic representation of a mother and daughter struggling to understand each other keeps the film intact.

