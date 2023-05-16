Each season, The Bachelor franchise promises more twists, turns, and drama than ever before. The show and its contestants have provided plenty of entertainment since the first episode. Featuring men and women looking to find love in front of millions, the fans quickly pick favorites as the dates and connections get more elaborate and intense.

From meeting each other to meeting the families to possible engagements, The Bachelorand The Bachelorette take viewers on the journey. The most controversial contestants may make for good television, but in the end, these individuals often get called out for messing with the hearts and minds of others looking for genuine love.

10 Victoria Larson — 'The Bachelor', Season 25

Her name may be Victoria Larson, but this contestant was direct about her desire to be considered royalty during her time on the show. "Queen Victoria" came on strong, irking the ladies in the house and The Bachelor fans everywhere. Some wondered why Matt James kept her around until week four, but others wanted the drama and ego-filled confessionals to continue.

RELATED: The 10 Most Iconic Villains From Reality TV

It all started when Victoria made her grand entrance. Sitting atop a throne (with a tiara, of course), she was carried in by multiple men. Although Matt didn't end up being her Prince Charming, here's to hoping the entrepreneur can find her happily ever after.

9 Tierra LiCausi — 'The Bachelor', Season 17

The women of The Bachelor were excited to meet Sean Lowe, but it was Tierra LiCausi who earned the coveted first impression rose. That alone may create a bit of tension between her and her fellow contestants. Her behavior thereafter definitely fueled that fire.

Tierra was a reality television gold. There were tears, possibly exaggerated injuries, and moments of questionable lurking. The ladies couldn't stand her, and Sean couldn't let her go. By week seven, her sparkle wasn't enough to keep her in the competition, and she was sent home.

8 Kasey Kahl — 'The Bachelorette', Season 6

Ali Fedotowski had her pick of many handsome men on the sixth season of The Bachelorette. To stand out (and show that he would protect and guard her heart), Kasey Kahl decided to get a tattoo in honor of his gal. While it was pretty great that he could say he was literally wearing his heart on his sleeve, Ali seemed a little freaked out by the gesture.

Kasey's fellow suitors and millions watching at home had mixed feelings about his bold (and very permanent!) move. Although Ali seemed to think it was sweet, the ink wasn't enough to seal the deal. Bachelor Nation was "up in arms" once again when Kasey began dating another controversial contestant while appearing on Bachelor in Paradise. Luckily, he now has a wife who has zero ties to the franchise.

7 Demi Burnett — 'The Bachelor', Season 23

Demi Burnett ruffled plenty of feathers when she started competing for Colton Underwood's heart on season 23 of The Bachelor. She stole Colton away as often as she could, spoke her mind, and created drama each and every week...but with Demi, nothing is ever as it seems.

RELATED: From '90 Day Fiance' to 'The Bachelor': 10 Reality Dating Shows Ranked: Which One Has the Highest Success Rate?

Although Demi made waves on The Bachelor, it was smooth sailing for her when she showed up for Bachelor in Paradise. A fan favorite, Demi built meaningful friendships with her fellow beach bums and even became one-half of the first same-sex couple in the franchise's long history.

6 Vienna Girardi — 'The Bachelor', Season 14

Before she met and dated Kasey Kahl while appearing on Bachelor in Paradise, Vienna Girardi was hoping to find love with Jake Pavelka. The pilot had his pick of several beautiful and intelligent women. While he made many connections, he couldn't resist the spark he felt with Girardi.

Although Jake seemed to fall head over heels for Vienna, the ladies in the house did not. Blunt comments and her perceived immaturity and entitlement created some friction between the recent college grad and the other women. Vienna and Jake's engagement ended after a heated (and highly publicized) breakup, but the two seem to have moved on just fine.

5 Wes Hayden — 'The Bachelorette', Season 5

What does one do when he wants to get noticed as a musician? Appear on The Bachelorette, of course. While he seemed to simply want to get his name out there, Wes Hayden got more than he bargained for when Jillian Harris caught feelings for the crooning "bad boy."

As Wes made his way to the final four, rumors about him having a gal back home continued to swirl. When Jillian sent Wes packing, his (arrogant) exit had fans feeling validated. Many sensed that something just wasn't right regarding his true intentions.

4 Courtney Robertson — 'The Bachelor', Season 16

Was she a villain or just hard to read? Courtney Robertson had a mesmerizing confidence. That effortless and cool vibe was one of the many reasons Ben Flajnik chose to propose to her in the finale. Ben saw the best in her, but when he wasn't around, Courtney was quick to throw insults at the other contestants.

RELATED: 12 Worst 'The Bachelor' Villains, Ranked

During the season, the pair had their fun with midnight skinny-dipping and dates around the world. After their engagement, Ben returned to watch his season in the spotlight. Courtney's unflattering behavior towards her housemates and intense media coverage was just too much for the couple.

3 Rozlyn Papa — 'The Bachelor', Season 14

Rozlyn Papa went on The Bachelor to find love. It appeared she did make a romantic connection. Unfortunately, it was not with that season's leading man. While Jake Pavelka had feelings for Rozlyn, she had her sights set on one of the show's producers.

When news of the affair got out, both Rozlyn and the behind-the-scenes staff member were forced to leave the show. When Rozlyn denied the claims while talking to Chris Harrison, the women who saw it all go down were able to back him up with some fairly specific evidence.

2 Jed Wyatt — 'The Bachelorette', Season 15

Hannah Brown's season was like a roller coaster...lots of ups and downs. After some intense moments, she finally found love and was able to say "yes" when Jed Wyatt proposed to her. Immediately after returning home, she discovered that Jed had a girlfriend all along. Worse, she realized he had used the show to get his music heard.

It appeared her parents had their suspicions when they met the serenading suitor. Hannah's family, friends, and fans supported her as she had to deal with such public heartbreak. As for Jed, his plan backfired, and he became one of the most infamous villains in Bachelor Nation history.

1 Luke Parker — 'The Bachelorette', Season 15

He was called an "evil, pathological liar" by a fellow contestant. Hannah Brown questioned why every guy there seemed to butt heads with him. He gaslit the bachelorette, making her feel like she was abandoning her faith by making her own decisions about the men she was falling for. And the bologna incident hasn't even been mentioned.

Luke Parker seemed to be about as toxic as they come. Although Hannah didn't see this side of him until later in the season, viewers everywhere gave sighs of relief when he was sent packing during week nine. Here's hoping for less controversy and more true love in future seasons of the franchise.

KEEP READING: 10 Worst 'The Bachelor' & 'The Bachelorette' Winners, According to Reddit