There’s an old saying in the marketing world, “There’s no such thing as bad publicity." And that’s just as true with movies as it is in advertising. Some films become controversial because of their subject matter, others because of how they’re packaged or the potentially damaging narratives they unpack. In some cases, controversy can be generated just because a movie is simply too much for certain segments of the audience to stomach. But whatever the reasons, controversy builds curiosity, and we can’t help but ask ourselves, “Could it really be that bad?” Well, when it comes to controversial content, Netflix is no exception, and there are plenty of titles in the streaming giant’s library that have polarized audiences. It’s quite a varied range, from documentaries tackling difficult subjects to genuinely good films that just happen to also be divisive, and even some movies that are controversial because they’re, well, terrible. Below, we've put together a handpicked selection of the most controversial movies on Netflix right now, but be warned, some of it is pretty harrowing stuff.

Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Netflix.

'365 Days' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 0% | IMDb: 3.3/10

365 Days Release Date February 7, 2020 Director Barbara Bialowas , Tomasz Mandes Cast Michele Morrone , Bronislaw Wroclawski , Otar Saralidze , Magdalena Lamparska , Natasza Urbanska , Anna-Maria Sieklucka Runtime 114 minutes

Directed by Barbara Białowąs and Tomasz Mandes, 365 Days is a 2020 Polish erotic thriller film that’s based on the works of Blanka Lipińska. In the film, an Italian mobster (Michele Morrone) happens to see a young Warsaw woman (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) and instantly falls in love. When the woman visits Italy years later, he kidnaps her, imprisons her, and gives her 365 days to fall in love with him. And because this is erotica and not a hostage thriller about a woman surviving a psychopathic predator, she does exactly that. With all the literary nuance of online erotic fiction, 365 Days was predictably panned by critics. Yet, despite the overwhelmingly negative reviews, the film gained global popularity and became one of Netflix’s most-watched properties in multiple countries across continents. Unfavorably compared to the 50 Shades trilogy, the movie has been criticized for its glorification of sexual violence, predatory behavior, and the mafia. However, despite petitions to remove the film from Netflix’s library and a Golden Raspberry for Worst Screenplay, 365 Days’ popularity still led to the release of two sequels, 365 Days: This Day and The Next 365 Days.

'May December' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 91% | IMDb: 6.8/10

Directed by Todd Haynes from a screenplay by Samy Burch, May December stars Natalie Portman as Elizabeth, an actress working on a movie about Gracie (Julianne Moore), a woman who was at the center of a national scandal 20 years before due to her relationship with her now-husband Joe (Charles Melton), which started when she was 36 and he was 13. As they all get to know each other, the many layers of their personalities are peeled away to reveal a complicated mess of emotions. The controversy surrounding May December is largely due to the film’s subject, but despite the uncomfortable topics of grooming and pedophilia, the movie is a fascinating watch. Both Portman and Moore deliver intense, pitch-perfect performances, with a chemistry between them that mixes hostility and sexual tension. Meanwhile, Melton is an absolute revelation in his role as a man questioning the very basis of his life. An acclaimed drama, May December won several awards and is widely considered one of the best films of 2023.

'Cuties' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 86% | IMDb: 3.6/10

Cuties Release Date January 23, 2020 Director Maïmouna Doucouré Run Time 1 hr 36 min Actors Fathia Youssouf, Médina El Aidi-Azouni, Esther Gohourou, Ilanah Cami-Goursolas, Maïmouna Gueye

Written and directed by Maïmouna Doucouré in her feature directorial debut, Cuties is a French drama film starring Fathia Youssouf as an 11-year-old Senegalese-French girl brought up in a traditional Muslim household who joins a twerking dance crew. While Cuties is an acclaimed and award-winning film, the reason it’s controversial is partly due to its initial marketing campaign, which included a poster showing the four young girls striking suggestive poses. This led many people to assume that the film sexualizes pre-adolescents, though the movie is, in reality, a critique of that exact kind of inappropriate hypersexualization. It also draws heavily from Doucouré’s own upbringing, exploring the pains of childhood and the clash between traditional values and the modern world. Don’t let the media storm and cancel campaign fool you — Cuties is a carefully made film that talks about serious, difficult topics through a poignant coming-of-age story, and it’s as honest as it is uncomfortable.

'Blonde' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 42% | IMDb: 5.5/10

Written and directed by Andrew Dominik, Blonde is a fictional take on the life of Marilyn Monroe, based on Joyce Carol Oates’ 2000 novel of the same name. The film boasts an ensemble cast led by Ana de Armas in the lead role, appearing alongside Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Xavier Samuel, and Julianne Nicholson. Blonde was a subject of controversy even before it was released, as it received the rare NC-17 rating for its extremely graphic depictions of rape, abortion, and more. Once it came out, the film became even more controversial because it’s an exploitative, sexist, and disrespectful take on Monroe’s life. While purporting to be a critique of how Marilyn Monroe was exploited by Hollywood, the film goes ahead and exploits her image even more, which ironically underscores its central point: Marilyn deserved better. Blonde’s one saving grace is Armas’ performance as Monroe, which earned the actor nominations for an Academy Award, Golden Globe, and more.

'The Bleeding Edge' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.6/10

The Bleeding Edge Release Date July 27, 2018 Director Kirby Dick Runtime 99 minutes

A Netflix original documentary film, The Bleeding Edge is an investigation into the $400 billion medical device industry and the lax regulations and corporate cover-ups that are putting patients at risk on a daily basis. Written and directed by Kirby Dick and produced by Amy Ziering and Amy Herdy, the film focuses primarily on the biotech and pharma giant Bayer and its Essure birth control device. The Bleeding Edge has received widespread critical acclaim and has been hailed as an eye-opening piece of investigative filmmaking. Unlike some of the entries on this list, the film is controversial for all the right reasons, as it brings to light a glaring issue in the medical industry that has a serious impact on the lives of millions. It has reportedly had a significant impact not just on the public at large but also on doctors and other industry professionals, who have raised calls for stricter testing and evidence for medical devices before they’re given FDA approval.

'Open Wide' (2024)

IMDb: 5.8/10

Open Wide Release Date January 23, 2024 Director Sara Goldblatt Run Time 1 hr 48 min Actors John Mew, Mike Mew

Directed by Sara Goldblatt and distributed by A24, Open Wide is a documentary film about an orthodontist father-son duo who went viral for their controversial method of reshaping people’s jawlines. Its subjects, John and Mike Mew, present themselves as underdogs fighting against the establishment to popularize a ground-breaking new medical technique that can lift the jawline, alleviate pain, improve sleep, and supposedly even cure speech disorders. The only problem with that story is that the technique, called “mewing”, is not actually scientifically proven. The film has generated a ton of backlash for delivering a platform for what can only be termed a pseudoscience. While mewing isn’t necessarily harmful, the only real reason anyone pays attention to it is because it is a TikTok trend. To its credit, Open Wide is more concerned with the people than the technique, focusing on the story of a family fighting for what they believe in. The fact that what they believe in is a load of hooey is just an unfortunate side effect.

'Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice' (2019)

IMDb: 6.5/10

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice Release Date April 17, 2019 Director Pailin Wedel Run Time 1 hr 15 min Actors Max More, Matrix Naovaratpong, Nareerat Naovaratpong, Sahatorn Naovaratpong

A 2019 Thai documentary film that was added to Netflix in September 2020, Hope Frozen was directed by Pailin Wedel, who also co-wrote the movie with Nina Ijäs. The documentary follows the heartbreaking story of a Thai scientist and his family cryogenically preserving the head of their two-year-old daughter, who died of brain cancer in 2015. An acclaimed film, Hope Frozen was released on Netflix under the title Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice, and became the first Thai production to win the International Emmy Award for Best Documentary. Why is it controversial? Because cryogenics, the process of freezing a clinically dead body in the hopes of future revival, simply does not work. Hope Frozen also faced criticism for focusing on the pseudoscientific headline and missing the real human story of a grieving family. While those are all valid concerns, the film remains a moving document of real-life pain, the clash of science and religion, and the lengths to which people will go to hold on to the ones they love.

