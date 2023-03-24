It's in South Park's DNA to be controversial. That's part of its genius. The show fires shots at everyone: celebrities, politicians, religious figures. No one is safe. Show-runners Trey Parker and Matt Stone take a sort of impish delight in ruffling feathers and smashing taboos. From episode one, South Park has served up profane, violent, and outrageous storylines that are certainly not for the faint of heart — but which are also sidesplittingly funny.

The series has been on air since 1997 and has produced over 320 episodes. In this time, there has been no shortage of stories that annoyed some segments of the population or got under the skin of the celebs being satirized. Plenty of episodes caused a stir, but the ones that led to threats of legal action or were outright banned are the cream of the crop.

10 'The Worldwide Privacy Tour' (S26, E2)

The most recent episode to ruffle its targets is the second episode of the latest season, which made fun of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Although it doesn't call out the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by name, it features a Prince of Canada and his wife who look very much like them. The couple moves to South Park where — banging drums — they loudly and repeatedly demand privacy.

It's a classic slice of acerbic satire from South Park, and one of the most entertaining episodes of Season 26 thus far. The royals, however, were apparently none too pleased. According to The Spectator, Markle was "upset and overwhelmed" for days about the episode. There were even rumors that Harry and Meghan were planning some kind of legal action, but their spokesperson has since denied this.

9 'Proper Condom Use' (S5, E7)

This episode tackled the not-at-all-controversial topic of sex education in schools. The parents are too squeamish to talk to their kids about sex, so they hand the task over to the teachers — who do an abysmal job at it. The characters end up more confused than they were at the beginning, which escalates to an all-out war between the boys and the girls.

There's one particularly graphic scene where Mr. Garrison demonstrates how to put a condom with his mouth. This led the British channel Sky One to ban the episode for its sexual and violent content. Even Comedy Central forced Parker and Stone to cut parts of it for broadcast. Beneath all the obscenity, though, the episode makes a relevant point about how difficult it can be for kids to get access to good information on such topics.

8 'All About Mormons' (S7, E12)

"Dumb, dumb, dumb, dumb." "All About Mormons" focuses on Gary, a Mormon boy, who moves to South Park and befriends the show's main characters. Gary shares the story of the founding of the Mormon religion, leading to a series of hilarious misunderstandings and misadventures.

The episode is notable for its humorous treatment of the Mormon faith, and it is often cited as an example of the show's ability to tackle complex and sensitive topics in an entertaining way. Parker and Stone would explore similar themes in greater depth with their hit 2011 Broadway musical The Book of Mormon. However, not everyone liked it: in a statement, the LDS church called the episode "gross".

7 'Woodland Critter Christmas' (S8, E14)

"Woodland Critter Christmas" takes a darkly comedic approach to the traditional Christmas special. Stan stumbles upon a group of seemingly innocent forest creatures preparing for the arrival of their savior, a prophesied "immaculate" birth. However, it soon turns out that the cute animals are in fact Satanists awaiting the return of the Antichrist.

From there, the story takes a decidedly twisted turn, culminating in a gory finale involving murder, ritual sacrifice, and a bloody orgy. It's a testament to the show's ability to blend crude humor with biting commentary on religion and pop culture, alongside copious buckets of animated blood.

6 'Band in China' (S23, E2)

This episode parodies Hollywood's tendency to cater to Chinese censors in order to maintain access to the lucrative Chinese market. Cartman and the gang attempt to start a rock band, only to be repeatedly censored and manipulated by Chinese officials.

"Band in China" is particularly notable for its pointed criticisms of companies like Disney, who have been accused of compromising their values in order to maintain their business relationships with China. In response, the Chinese government banned South Park entirely. Parker and Stone issued a sarcastic apology, saying, "Long live the Great Communist Party of China! May this autumn’s sorghum harvest be bountiful! We good now China?"

5 'Trapped in the Closet' (S9, E12)

In this episode, Stan is revealed to have a high thetan levels, making him the potential leader of the Church of Scientology. As the story unfolds, the episode takes aim at Scientology in general, mocking their beliefs and practices in a way that some found offensive. Masterfully, though, some of the funniest scenes are the parts where the episode simply describes what Scientology actually teaches.

The episode is also notable for its depiction of high-profile Scientologists, including Tom Cruise and John Travolta. Isaac Hayes, the actor who voiced the character Chef and a Scientologist himself, quit the show in response to the episode.

4 'The China Problem' (S12, E8)

After watching the Beijing Olympics on TV, Cartman becomes convinced that China is planning to invade America. He establishes an organization called the American Liberation Front to resist the threat and recruits Butters to join him. Meanwhile, Stan, Kyle, and Kenny watch Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and feel that the filmmakers have ruined the iconic character.

The kids imagine some graphic scenes of Steven Spielberg and George Lucas assaulting Indiana. The episode keeps escalating from there: the boys try to have Spielberg and Lucas arrested, Cartman dresses up in stereotypical Chinese clothing to infiltrate a local Chinese restaurant, and Butters shoots a man in his genitals.

3 'With Apologies to Jesse Jackson' (S11, E1)

"With Apologies to Jesse Jackson" is a satire on the nature of racism and the role of apologies in American society. The episode centers around Randy Marsh, who inadvertently uses a racial epithet on a live TV game show, leading to a national controversy. Parker and Stone poke fun at how individuals and institutions often attempt to apologize for offensive behavior without truly understanding or addressing the underlying issues.

The episode pushes the envelope in all sorts of ways: Jesse Jackson declares himself the "Emperor of Black People," Cartman makes a mockery of his sensitivity training, and a racial slur is uttered a full 43 times. The Parents Television Council criticized the episode, but most commentators actually praised its approach to the subject matter.

2 '200' and '201' (S14, E6&7)

Episodes "200" and "201" are among the most heavily censored episodes in the series' history. The two-parter features the return of Tom Cruise and the Church of Scientology, who want a meeting with the "Muhammad" character that was introduced in a previous episode. The episode explores the controversy surrounding depictions of the prophet Muhammad, which are forbidden in Islam.

The episode led to violent threats against South Park online. It was too risqué even for Comedy Central, who bleeped out parts of the episode and removed others entirely. The episodes were never broadcast again or put online for streaming. Thirteen years later, the only way to watch them is to buy them on Blu-Ray or DVD.

1 'Cartoon Wars' (S10, E3&4)

In "Cartoon Wars," the TV series Family Guy plans to show Muhammad in one of its episodes. Extremists threaten violence if the episode airs, but the people of South Park decide to literally bury their heads in the sand rather than acknowledge the danger. The second part of the episode also features the hilarious revelation that the Family Guy writing staff are a group of manatees.

Comedy Central cut the Family Guy scene, replacing it with a black screen and a title card reading, "In this shot, Mohammed hands a football helmet to Family Guy. Comedy Central has refused to broadcast an image of Mohammed on their network." Thus, the episode itself became an example of the kind of censorship it was satirizing. Beneath the absurdity and crude jokes, South Park often has a clear sense of the issues facing society.

