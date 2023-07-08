It's hard to deny that controversy sells, and that sometimes bad publicity can still be good for a piece of entertainment. It's possible to debate whether those being facts of life is a good thing or not, but it's also possible to make such observations without entering into such a debate. That just seems to be the way it is, and it would take a huge cultural and/or social shift in attitudes for widely controversial pieces of entertainment to get universally ignored.

When it comes to TV shows, those that provoke or alarm can pick up even more attention - and scrutiny - than standalone works, like films, novels, or video games. A controversial TV show released week to week will generate buzz week after week, for as long as it stays airing. The following shows - some good, some bad, and some somewhere in between - all rank among the most controversial of all time, and are roughly ranked below from quite incendiary to most incendiary.

20 'The Idol' (2023)

The Idol has been a popular target of hate and derision, pretty much ever since it was first announced. It's been steeped in controversy to the point where seemingly no one likes it or has any reason to watch it beyond morbid curiosity, with it being a particularly dark - and explicit - look at the pitfalls of fame, centering on a young woman who's a talented yet troubled pop star.

There's an argument to be made that anything written about it (the words you're reading right now included) represent someone falling for the show's bait, as it always seemed destined to be edgy, overly shocking, and intentionally provocative, even before the show's episodes were viewable. It trying hard to be controversial arguably makes it less controversial than shows that stumbled into controversy by accident, but the intentionally edgy approach still worked, and The Idol did indeed whip up a media frenzy of sorts, even if most people a year from now might've forgotten it ever existed.

19 'Fear Factor' (2001-2012)

There are plenty of novel and shocking reality TV shows out there, but Fear Factor is one of the most notorious. The premise is so simple and blunt it's kind of ridiculous that it ended up running for well over 100 episodes, with it simply showing contestants doing extreme things to win various prizes.

It's reality TV at its most basic, more or less taking the gross challenges that are sometimes seen on Survivor, and making an entire show out of them. But for anyone who wants to see disgusting stunts involving blended rats and the consumption of certain bodily fluids from donkeys (regrettably, somehow, more than one type), Fear Factor's got you covered!

18 'Oz' (1997-2003)

HBO's a premium television network that nowadays is known for producing some great - and hard-hitting - television shows, but before the late 1990s, it didn't have that reputation so much. The Sopranos is often regarded as the show that changed all that, but its airing in 1999 meant it followed in the wake of Oz's first two seasons, making that one arguably the first of HBO's ambitious and sometimes shocking TV shows.

Honestly, even though plenty of shows on the network have concerned and/or distressed viewers since Oz, the very intense prison drama remains one of HBO's most difficult-to-watch and provocative shows. Its frank depiction of drug use, sex scenes, and graphic violence can still seem shocking in the 2020s, so it logically follows that such content was truly alarming to see on a TV screen back in the 1990s. Still, it paved the way for later HBO dramas, and as such, stands as an important show for the network.

17 'The Ren & Stimpy Show' (1991-1996)

At first glance, The Ren & Stimpy Show might not appear too alarming. It's a Nickelodeon show, after all, and for years now, that's a network that's known for its predominantly kid-friendly programming, with some of its most popular and iconic TV shows including Rugrats, SpongeBob SquarePants, and The Fairly OddParents.

The Ren & Stimpy Show, however, was very subversive, and often far from kid-friendly, despite it airing on Nickelodeon. It had a surprising amount of sexual innuendo, occasional unsettling violence, and creepy imagery, with certain episodes being more extreme than others... and that's to say nothing of the controversies that occurred behind-the-scenes, during the show's production.

16 'Family Guy' (1999-)

It's hard to believe that Family Guy has been on the air for almost a quarter of a century at this point (though it was temporarily canceled on two occasions). For all intents and purposes, it's always basically been an animated sitcom centered around a family and the town they live in, like The Simpsons, but with edgier humor, and a more chaotic tone, largely thanks to its infamous cutaway gags.

Watching Family Guy from the start makes it clear that it's one TV show which gradually got raunchier as the years went on, ultimately becoming one of the more provocative animated shows out there. Its willingness to make fun of just about any topic has ultimately made it one of the least favorite programs of an advocacy group called the Parents Television Council (PTC), which shouldn't be too surprising for anyone who's seen more than a handful of the show's episodes.

15 'Making a Murderer' (2015-2018)

Though controversial and perhaps not viewed as favorably today as it once was, it has to be conceded that Making a Murderer was a significant show in Netflix's history, and one of their first big, truly worldwide hits. It also boosted the popularity of the true-crime documentary series, with far too many of them following in its wake throughout the late 2010s, and even into the early 2020s.

In arguing that Steven Avery was wrongfully convicted of murder, the show created quite a stir in 2015, with viewers split on whether they believed the case presented by the show or not. Of course, documentary filmmaking is subjective, and not always purely educational or able to be taken at face value, which is a lesson many learned during the fierce debates the first season (not so much the less popular second season) of Making a Murderer provoked.

14 '13 Reasons Why' (2017-2020)

Speaking of Netflix and controversy: 13 Reasons Why. This is a show that begins with a high school student taking her life, and a classmate of hers named Clay Jensen setting out to discover why she resorted to doing what she did, uncovering various terrible things through listening to an audio diary she made shortly before her death.

It's a show that had some support and popularity early on, but gradually got more tacky as it went along, with its later seasons becoming even more scrutinized by mental health professionals and TV critics alike. There's a certain level of finesse needed when tackling subjects surrounding depression, mental health, and suicide, and given 13 Reasons Why wasn't sufficiently careful in the eyes of many, it's understandable why it ultimately caused controversy.

13 'Beavis and Butt-Head' (1993-2011)

It might be strange to think that Beavis and Butt-Head was once considered controversial, because it's generally considered a solidly stupid comedy nowadays. It follows two unbelievably dumb teenagers who get into various misadventures, usually due to boredom. It aired throughout the 1990s, had an eighth season in 2011, and then had a reboot of sorts that began in 2022.

The reasons the show caused some controversy were largely due to allegations that the behaviors of the title characters inspired people in real life to do various antisocial things. There were tragic deaths that were linked to the show, leading to network MTV airing a disclaimer before episodes, perhaps suggesting that for as cartoonish and as stupid as the show clearly was, it still might've had a negative influence on certain viewers who got ridiculous ideas from it.

12 'Summer Heights High' (2007)

It was a cult TV show outside Australia, mostly thanks to airing on HBO in the U.S., but within Australia, Summer Heights High was quite literally inescapable during 2007, and it remained culturally pervasive in the years that followed. It was a mockumentary series by comedian Chris Lilley, set in a fictional Australian public school and following three distinct characters, all played by Lilley.

It was controversial upon release (as well as popular), given it made jokes about sensitive subjects, including some concerning the death of a high school student from a drug overdose, which some thought hit a little too close to home. It also made headlines after being removed from streaming services 13 years after its release, with criticisms surrounding Lilley using brownface to depict one of the show's characters: a troubled teenage boy of Tongan descent named Jonah.

11 'Euphoria' (2019-)

Several years before The Idol set the internet on fire for a few weeks in 2023, writer/director Sam Levinson created Euphoria, which has been better received overall, though also remains controversial. It follows a group of high school students who all live particularly turbulent lives, and find themselves struggling with high-intensity things like drug addiction, sexual abuse, and violence.

Like many shows and movies, the "teenagers" here are of course played by adult actors, but the show's subject matter paired with the ages of its characters has still ended up rubbing some viewers the wrong way. Like The Idol, Euphoria is not shy about presenting itself as one that's edgy and often provocative, leading to it having both admirers and detractors, and overall being a somewhat polarizing show that's frequently attracted attention.

10 'Game of Thrones' (2011-2019)

HBO shows had been violent, graphic, and confronting for years before Game of Thrones started airing, but this fantasy series took all that to the next level. It was an epic show with a notoriously high body count, and it gained a certain level of infamy for shying away from very little when it came to depicting conflict on the fictional continent of Westeros.

For its content, it pushed boundaries throughout its first six seasons, but the last two seasons of the show were controversial for a different reason entirely: they weren't as good as what came before. Game of Thrones is now well-known for being a show that regrettably didn't end nearly as well as it began, inevitably making it one widely-discussed show of the 2010s that caused controversy for more than one reason.

9 'Buckwild' (2013)

A reality TV show that nowadays is fairly obscure, Buckwild has a controversial history that, appropriately enough, can be described as buck wild. It aired on MTV for a single season in 2013, and followed a group of young adults living a rural lifestyle in Charleston, West Virginia.

On the surface, it might sound run-of-the-mill, and only distinctive for its unique setting, but reading up on the show reveals why it only lasted as long as it did. One of the cast members, Shain Gandee, died shortly after the first and only season aired, and five other cast members were arrested for various reasons either before cancelation, or shortly after. That's all to say that Buckwild was likely doomed from the start, with a production that could overall be described as cursed.

8 'Skins' (2007-2013)

What Euphoria has done for U.S. teens starting in the late 2010s, Skins essentially did for U.K. teens, starting in the late 2000s. It's another show about teenagers that sugarcoats absolutely nothing, with different seasons following different sets of characters as they deal with the pitfalls of young love while frequently engaging in reckless drug and alcohol usage.

Some would say Skins has a degree of honesty, given that young people can engage in such behaviors, even if they're legally not supposed to. However, other viewers might feel like such a thing doesn't need to be depicted on a television show, or even that it's ethically dubious to present said things in such detail. As such, controversy ensued, and it's safe to say that both sides had skin in the game that was the debate surrounding Skins.

7 '24' (2001-2010)

24 is a show with a complicated legacy, and it's fair to say that for better or worse, it was absolutely a product of its time. It happened to begin airing shortly after the September 11 attacks in 2001, and it ultimately lived in the shadow of that event throughout its eight-season run, following counter-terrorism agent Jack Bauer as he fought against various threats to the United States, with each season playing out in real time, over a single 24-hour period.

What resulted was one of the most violent and deadly shows to air on a non-cable TV network. 24 was surprisingly uncompromising when it came to depicting the lengths Bauer and other characters would go to when preventing potential catastrophes, with the show's most notorious aspect being its frequent torture scenes, which raised enough eyebrows to be reduced in quantity as the show went on.

6 'Jackass' (2000-2002)

Before becoming a popular film series, Jackass was a notorious TV series that aired on MTV for three seasons between 2000 and 2002. The premise was ridiculously simple: it followed a group of young men as they all tried to outdo each other in performing stupid, dangerous, and oftentimes hilarious stunts and pranks.

In essence, it's controversial for the same reason that Beavis and Butt-Head caused controversy: it featured behavior that shouldn't be copied, but may well be by some viewers. This is despite a famed disclaimer being included at the start of every Jackass episode, but apparently, some people just don't like being told what to do or not do.

5 'Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' (2022)

It's since been rebranded as an anthology series called Monsters, but in 2022, the first season of this apparent new show was called Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, causing quite a stir, and not just because of how clunky and ridiculous that title is.

It's another true-crime show, this one not being a documentary series like Making a Murderer, but instead recreating the grisly life story of Jeffrey Dahmer, including depicting his various heinous crimes. The families of Dahmer's victims spoke out against the series, and expressed understandable concern regarding tragic events being used in a piece of entertainment produced by Netflix, giving The Jeffrey Dahmer Story something of an infamous legacy.

4 'Jerry Springer' (1991-2018)

Jerry Springer passed away in April 2023, and left behind a controversial and divisive legacy, given his name is obviously most closely associated with the long-running talk show Jerry Springer. For almost 30 years, Springer gained notoriety for hosting discussions between people who were feuding with each other, leading to the show being well-known for how often fights - both verbal and physical - would break out on stage, for the public's amusement.

The show could be defended by some for presenting various conflicts on television without any filters, but it's also easy to see the show's most incendiary episodes as being exploitative in nature. Still, Jerry Springer was undeniably popular and watched by many (perhaps even viewers who should've known better), and it led to the show having more than 3,000 episodes throughout its run. Truth be told, it's honestly pretty awful and exploitative stuff, and those who only know about it through 1999's Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me might be surprised to learn that the film exaggerated very little when it came to how interactions on the show tend to play out.

3 'Saturday Night Live' (1975-)

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is one of the longest-running TV programs of all time, first airing in 1975 and having, to date, 48 seasons. Befitting the title, each episode airs live on Saturday night, and consists of various sketches, satirical skits, and live musical performances over the course of each 90-minute-long broadcast.

Though it's been a beloved show during certain seasons, and has provided a starting point for many successful comedic actors and filmmakers, its duration has ensured that it's also been involved in numerous controversies. It's perhaps unavoidable for a show that's been on the air for nearly 50 years - while airing nearly 1000 episodes - to misfire sometimes, or otherwise rub viewers the wrong way, so while the majority of SNL episodes are harmless, some have certainly proven controversial.

2 'Heil Honey I'm Home!' (1990)

If one wants to be charitable, they may choose to compare the ill-fated U.K. sitcom Heil Honey I'm Home! to something like Mel Brooks' The Producers. In that film/musical, two Broadway producers fund a musical about Adolf Hitler, being certain it will flop and therefore earn them money through a loophole, only to find that people flock to it as a so-bad-it's-good piece of entertainment, and that it's therefore, unfortunately, a hit.

The sitcom Heil Honey I'm Home! is purportedly a spoof of 1950s-style American sitcoms, centering on Hitler and wife Eva Braun living in a house in Berlin during 1938, and clashing with their Jewish neighbors. Some may say it's intentionally in bad taste for the purposes of satirizing old-school sitcoms, but others simply regarded it as being in bad taste full stop, with the show now being best known for getting canceled after only one episode aired.

1 'South Park' (1997-)

Few shows have been as consistently boundary-pushing, revolutionary, insightful, and provocative as South Park, which began airing in 1997 and has lost little of its power in the years - or decades - since. It centers on a group of kids that live in the titular town, but uses its premise to explore various topical societal/cultural issues, and is noteworthy for how quickly it's able to satirize the topics it sets its targets on.

This is thanks to the speedy writing and animation process, with South Park perhaps being the most up-to-date and hot-button-heavy show of all time, at least of the ones that aren't news shows, or broadcast live. It's a TV show that takes no prisoners and is willing to make fun of everything, which has led to it being incredibly popular and acclaimed, while simultaneously being perhaps the most provocative and controversial show of all time.

