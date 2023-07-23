Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss the most imitated movies. These were films that started trends or popularized tropes, massively influencing the movies that followed.

The Redditors came up with some solid picks from various genres, from slasher-horror movies to action thrillers: they included a few of cinema's most beloved classics. Scores of filmmakers have either paid homage to them or ripped them off wholesale. Either way, it's pretty hard to top the originals.

10 'Halloween' (1978)

Image via Compass International Pictures

John Carpenter's Halloween is among the most influential slashers ever made. It helped to popularize many of the genre's tropes, like having a theme song for the killer, shooting some shots from the killer's point-of-view, killing off sexually promiscuous characters, and, of course, the final girl.

RELATED: 10 Actors Whose Final Film Was a Fitting End to Their Career, According to Reddit

"I know some people who easily dismiss this movie for being clichéd and I'm like, 'You know, it created those cliches!'" said user peedge0419. "By today's standards it can almost be seen as boring and uneventful but it’s the reason all those films exist now," agreed Redditor Spooky_Cron.

9 'The Most Dangerous Game' (1932)

The Most Dangerous Game is notable for being perhaps the earliest example of a "battle royale" movie, a subgenre that has since proliferated dramatically. The movie centers on renowned big-game hunter Bob Rainsford (Joel McCrea), who finds himself shipwrecked on an isolated island owned by the enigmatic Count Zaroff (Leslie Banks). Rainsford soon discovers that the count has a twisted and sadistic hobby – hunting humans for sport.

RELATED: 10 Pairs of Movies That Surprisingly Share a Cinematographer

"[The Most Dangerous Game has] been regurgitated/re-jigged as everything from The Running Man and Turkey Shoot to Battle Royale and The Hunger Games, among many, many others," said user truckturner5164. "Hard Target, too!" added Redditor kylepm.

8 'Die Hard' (1988)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Die Hard is a true '80s action gem, which has since been cited as an inspiration by filmmakers as varied as Colin Trevorrow and Darren Aronofsky. It launched the career of Alan Rickman and catapulted Bruce Willis to international fame. In addition, one Redditor said that Die Hard was influential among action movies in that, the protagonist was "a vulnerable and everyman hero."

RELATED: The 10 Best Actors of Every Decade, According to Reddit

"Schwarzenegger and company were making Commando and Rambo. John McClane isn't that. He's a blue-collar guy trying to save his marriage and is not an elite killer. 4 sequels and dozens of clones later, I'd say it has a legacy," said user PanwichKrauser.

7 'The Blair Witch Project' (1999)

Image via Artisan Entertainment.

The Blair Witch Project follows a group of student filmmakers who venture into the Black Hills Forest in Maryland to shoot a documentary about the local legend of the Blair Witch. They soon become lost and disoriented, and eerie occurrences begin to take place. It was a landmark found footage film that has been copied many times since but rarely surpassed.

A viral sensation, it became one of the most profitable movies of all time, grossing $248m against a budget of less than $1m. "I’m sure there were 'found footage' movies before it, but [this was] the first big one. Plus they were among the first to market on the Internet creatively," said user TexasTokyo.

6 'Casablanca' (1942)

Image via Warner Bros.

Few films have contributed more phrases to the zeitgeist than Casablanca. Lines like "Here's looking at you, kid" and "We'll always have Paris" are quoted in real life and a plethora of films. Casablanca inspired many films that followed in the 1940s and '50s and countless parodies. More recent projects like La La Land and Robert Zemeckis's Allied draw from its structure and imagery.

"Every line of dialogue feels like a famous quote," said user BetterThanHorus. "[Watching it now], I actually didn't feel like it felt dated or unoriginal, despite all the lines that felt so familiar. They really just nailed the whole thing and it's still fantastic," replied Redditor creptik1.

5 'The Exorcist' (1973)

Image via Warner Brothers Pictures

The Exorcist made history as the first horror to be nominated for the Oscar for Best Picture. It created a blueprint for prestige horror and influenced a wave of films that followed in its wake, including The Omen and The Amityville Horror. Stanley Kubrick also took inspiration from The Exorcist's score when choosing the music for The Shining.

"There have been so many references and parodies of The Exorcist and its most shocking scenes, even in family sitcoms and children's cartoons," said user Scottland83. "It just feels evil to watch it still. It absolutely holds up as terrifying," added Redditor UserNo24601.

4 'Batman' (1989)

Image via Warner Bros.

1989's Batman is the first movie with Tim Burton at the helm and Michael Keaton in the cape. It was the first new Batman film since the 1966 version starring Adam West, and it represented a quantum leap forward for the caped crusader and superhero movies in general. Some commentators have also said that Batman reshaped movie marketing and increased the importance of a film's opening weekend.

"Batman [was] pretty much the blueprint for superhero movies. You can see [its[ influence in the MCU, DCEU, Nolan’s Batman films, etc," said user MovieBuff90. "There are some silly aspects of Batman that haven’t been done since, but it also showed everyone that you could take a comic book character and make a darker adaptation of it that audiences would flock to and take seriously."

3 'The Matrix' (1999)

Image via Warner Bros.

The Matrix set a new standard for sci-fi action and introduced tropes that were copied ad nauseam pretty much immediately. In the years that followed its release, slow-motion, spinning cameras, and the bullet time effect were everywhere. The costume design also had a large impact.

"[The Matrix] was absolutely revolutionary when it was released, but it has been aped so much it feels like a parody instead of an originator," said Redditor Dr_Disaster. "I think the bullet time effect will hold the record in history for fastest time going from groundbreaking, jaw-dropping special effect to overdone beaten-horse pulp," added user iprocrastina.

2 'Pulp Fiction' (1994)

Pulp Fiction was an instant sensation that reshaped '90s cinema. The decade's second half was littered with Pulp Fiction clones featuring loquacious criminals, pop culture references, and non-linear narratives. However, most of them lack the pure love for cinema that makes Pulp Fiction such a classic.

"If you factor in every no-budget movie made by 20-year-olds trying to be Tarantino, this is the most ripped-off film of all time," said user 2hats4bats. "The Boondocks Saints is probably the number one offender. Guy Ritchie's gangster movies are definitely inspired by Tarantino, especially Lock, Stock," added Redditor StopOrMyCatWillShoot.

1 'Citizen Kane' (1941)

Image via Warner Bros.

Citizen Kane is often called the greatest film ever made, and for good reason. It pioneered several filmmaking techniques that became industry standards. The narrative structure and use of flashbacks were endlessly copied, especially by noir films. Not to mention, the innovative cinematography, especially its extended use of deep focus, was highly influential.

Directors like Stanley Kubrick and Martin Scorsese, have ranked it among their favorites. "[Citizen Kane has] been studied to death in cinema schools and has influenced so many major directors that it now looks trite and clichéd to some younger viewers," said Redditor Gorf_the_Magnificent.

KEEP READING: The 10 Best Movie Cameos, According to Reddit