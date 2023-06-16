Names can add to a character. Think of Darth Vader, with its play on 'dark father', or Remus Lupin (David Thewlis), Remus being a boy raised by wolves in Roman mythology and lupine meaning wolf-like. Sometimes, they're just funny, like Biggus Dickus in Monty Python's Life of Brian.

Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss which characters have the most creative and descriptive names. They came up with some interesting picks from a range of genres.

10 Veruca Salt - 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' (2005)

"One name that I amazes me whenever I come across it is Veruca Salt. The name is so distinctive, even beyond Willy Wonka or the other characters," said user LarryGlue. They're absolutely right. A veruca is a kind of wart, which is a suitable name for the spoiled, manipulative girl that Veruca Salt is.

RELATED: 10 Critically Bad Movies That Redditors Love

Roald Dahl had a wonderful talent for names, from Charlie Bucket and Matilda Wormwood to Miss Trunchbull and Augustus Gloop. They describe their characters' personalities and are a ton of fun to say.

9 Warren Peace - 'Sky High' (2005)

Sky High is a quirky comedy set in a high school for teenage superheroes. One of the students is the brooding, fiery Warren Peace (Steven Strait). The son of a notorious supervillain, Warren grapples with the burdens of this lineage and tries to figure out his own identity.

RELATED: Every Akira Kurosawa Samurai Movie, Ranked

His name is a goofy play on War and Peace, which some Redditors found amusing. "I thought Warren Peace from Sky High was hilarious," said Redditor Kahless01. "Sky High is such an underrated gem of a movie," added user Wookies_get_Cookies.

8 Apollo Creed - 'Rocky' (1976)

"The Rocky franchise has S-tier character names: Apollo Creed, Rocky Balboa, Clubber Lang, Viktor Drago, Thunderlips," said Redditor KomodoSchwagon. There's also Spider Rico, Tommy "The Machine" Gunn, Union Cane, and Mason "The Line" Dixon. They're a little cheesy, but you can't deny that these names are descriptive and memorable.

RELATED: 10 Mediocre Modern Movies Begging to Be Remade

The best of them is Apollo Creed, which perfectly fits the character. Apollo was the Greek God of archery and the name of the US moon mission. Creed refers to a set of beliefs, reflecting the character's tenacity and steadfastness.

7 Gordon Gekko - 'Wall Street' (1987)

"Greed is good." Gordon Gekko (Michael Douglas) personifies the archetype of a ruthless and charismatic corporate raider. Behind the slicked-back hair and impeccable suits, he's a moral black hole, unfeelingly exploiting those around him for personal gain.

"Dude just SOUNDS like a greedy slimeball," said user Flat_Fox_7318. "Definitely. I always thought if I didn't know who the character is I would immediately think he's a used car salesman," replied Redditor Mangobunny98.

6 Beatrix Kiddo - 'Kill Bill' (2003-2004)

Image via Miramax Films

The protagonist (Uma Thurman) of Quentin Tarantino's blood-soaked revenge epic is referred to only as The Bride or by her earlier codename Black Mamba. However, when she books her flight to Tokyo, the name Beatrix Kiddo is clearly visible printed on her ticket.

"Beatrix Kiddo is a f---ing badass name, and even The Bride is a cool nickname for a character," said user lecstasy. "I like how in the first movie they always bleep out her name, but the only time they don’t is when Bill (David Carradine) calls her 'Kiddo'," another Redditor added.

5 Saul Goodman - 'Better Call Saul' (2015-2022)

Image via AMC

Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) is the wiley lawyer in Breaking Bad, but his origin story in Better Call Saul reveals a much more complicated character. His real name is Jimmy McGill, and Saul Goodman is more of an amoral alter ego.

"Saul Goodman being a play on 'It's All Good, Man' is very clever," said user car0003. "And Jimmy McGill is a pretty damn good name too," said Redditor An_Ant2710. Much of the drama of Better Call Saul revolves around the question of which identity is more real.

4 James Bond

"The name's Bond..." James Bond is the quintessential secret agent whose influence can be felt in practically all other spy movies. He's suave, witty, and fearless. Throughout the various incarnations of the character, from Sean Connery to Daniel Craig, Bond remains an enigmatic figure, which only adds to his appeal.

"Bond is an interesting one. The inspiration for the name was a book [Ian] Fleming spotted about birds. James Bond was the name of the author and Fleming thought it was perfect because it was boring. Over time peoples' exposure to the character has made the name cool retroactively," said user tramdog.

3 Imperator Furiosa - 'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

"Any name in the Mad Max movies are absolutely epic," said Redditor isecore. "Immortan Joe, Rictus Erectus, The Organic Mechanic, The Doof Warrior, Master Blaster, Aunty Entity, Dr. Dealgood, Toast The Knowing, Angharad the Splendid."

The best of them is Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron), which suits the character to a tee. She's a fierce warrior and top-notch strategist, skilled with a gun (and pretty deadly with her mechanical arm too). It will be interesting to see how Anya Taylor-Joy plays the character in the upcoming origin story Furiosa.

2 Hattori Hanzo - 'Kill Bill' (2003-2004)

Hattori Hanzo (Sonny Chiba) is a legendary swordsmith who emerges from a self-imposed exile to craft a blade worthy of The Bride's quest for vengeance. He's the archetypal wise old mentor, offering guidance, knowledge, and a touch of mysticism. He's also cranky: his arguments with his assistant (Kenji Ohba) are hilarious.

"The character was named in tribute to Sonny Chiba's former role as Hattori Hanzō (the real-life historical 16th-century samurai) in [the TV show] Shadow Warriors (Kage no Gundan)," said user RemusExMachina.

1 Daniel Plainview - 'There Will Be Blood' (2007)

Image via Paramount Vantage

"I drink your milkshake!" Daniel Plainview (Daniel Day-Lewis) is a complex figure, driven by an insatiable thirst for wealth and power as he ruthlessly exploits the oil industry in early 20th-century California. His name is ironic, in that there's nothing plain about him. He's mysterious and deceptive, building lie upon lie. The character is excellently written, but it's Day-Lewis's towering performance that really elevates it.

"How [Daniel] presents himself to those he intends to use is, seemingly, in plain view - he wants to give bread, schools, a thriving community. It seems clear as day. But they couldn’t be more wrong," said Redditor GTOdriver04.

NEXT: 12 Best Neo-Noir Movies of All Time, According to Reddit