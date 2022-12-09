Rotten Tomatoes, the lead authority in critic review aggregation, is the go-to site for movie fans to find the general opinion of critics on a certain film. More often than not, the critic consensus on a movie is either positive on negative. But other times, opinions differ greatly.

On some rare occasions, films get a 50% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, meaning that half of the critics on the site liked it, and the other half did not. Notable examples include Olympus Has Fallenand Now You See Me, divisive movies that many people love and just as many people hate.

'The Holiday' (2006)

You always know what you're getting into with a Nancy Meyers movie, and The Holiday is no exception. Sweet, lighthearted, and touching, it's a romcom about two women who swap homes at Christmastime after bad breakups with their boyfriends.

Many critics found the movie quite enjoyable, and said that the outstanding cast (featuring one of Kate Winslet's most fun performances) carried the film. Others weren't quite as easily moved, calling the comedy corny, dull, and entirely predictable, resulting in an evenly split Rotten Tomatoes score.

'12 Strong' (2018)

12 Strong (also known as 12 Strong: The Declassified True Story of the Horse Soldiers) is a war drama based on a true story, about a team of special forces going to Afghanistan in the aftermath of 9/11 in an attempt to dismantle the Taliban.

On Rotten Tomatoes, half of the critics liked the movie, talking about its solid performances, intense and suspenseful action, and surprisingly understated themes. Unfortunately, the other half criticized its unnecessarily long runtime and the lack of depth and nuance in its narrative.

'Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader' (2010)

C.S. Lewis's Narnia books are among the most beloved fantasy stories ever written; and although the movie adaptations didn't live up to the source material, they were at least fun and endearing. The third installment, though, The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, was considerably inferior to its two Chronicles of Narnia predecessors.

Most critics on Rotten Tomatoes found the film flat, poorly written, and even boring. Some others, however, thought that the good performances and impressive visual effects managed to redeem the final product.

'Escape Plan' (2013)

Escape Plan wasn't the first movie to unite acting giants Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone, but it was the first to have them together as co-leads. The action thriller is about a structural security expert who's wrongfully incarcerated in a prison he designed himself, and has to escape to find whoever framed him.

Honestly, the main thing that makes Escape Plan a must-watch for action fans is seeing Stallone and Schwarzenegger play off of each other. But fun and thrilling as it may be, it also feels like a tired imitation of '80s popcorn flicks, which half of the critics didn't appreciate.

'My Girl' (1991)

My Girl is a classic '90s dramedy about Vada, a girl obsessed with death due to her mother having passed away and her father running a funeral parlor. Thomas, her best friend, sticks with her through thick and thin.

Those who grew up watching My Girl remember it fondly. Many Rotten Tomatoes critics felt that it was moving, surprisingly mature in its approach to the topic of death, and even an effective tearjerker. However, others also said that it was exploitative and unnecessarily depressing, recommending that families steer clear of it.

'Olympus Has Fallen' (2013)

Olympus Has Fallen is a fun action flick is about Mike Banning, a disgraced former Presidential guard who's trapped inside the White House when a terrorist captures it and kidnaps the President, becoming the country's last line of defense.

For many critics, Olympus Has Fallen felt like a good idea sadly brought down by bad directing, bad performances, a questionably corny tone, and over-the-top action. But for others, the movie's action scenes were so thrilling and its story so enjoyably simple that its shortcomings became forgivable.

'Tomorrowland' (2015)

Generally, Brad Bird is a terrific director, having made movies as beloved as The Incredibles and Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol. But Tomorrowland, one of his more recent works, wasn't as well received.

Based on Walt Disney's original plan for a City of the Future, Tomorrowland is very ambitious and visually impressive, and the vast majority of critics were sure to note that. Less enthusiastic ones, however, criticized the movie's confusing and convoluted story, and its lack of truly exciting stakes.

'Carrie' (2013)

Brian De Palma's 1976 adaptation of Stephen King's horror novel Carrie is one of the best horror movies of that decade, but Kimberly Peirce's version starring Chloë Grace Moretz and Julianne Moore wasn't nearly as well received.

Although most critics applauded the film's talented cast and the way it tackled the nuanced themes of the story, most others found Peirce's revision of King's book to be an uninspired copy of De Palma's original, adding some very minor things that they didn't feel were particularly significant.

'Now You See Me' (2013)

Now You See Me is a relatively fun crime thriller, following an FBI agent and Interpol detective as they track a team of illusionists who pull off bank heists during their performances.

The movie is famous for having one of the most ludicrous plot twists in movie history, which is only one symptom of its jumbled and nonsensical story. Half of critics on Rotten Tomatoes, however, thought that the film's non-stop spectacle, brisk pacing, and cinematic tricks were enough to have a pretty good time.

'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' (2017)

The first Kingsman movie took the world by storm with its amazingly over-the-top creativity and delightfully dynamic action. The sequel, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, didn't surprise audiences quite as positively.

The fun action film is definitely not without its fair share of redeeming qualities. The star-studded cast (including newcomers to the cast like Pedro Pascal and Julianne Moore) looks like they're all having a blast, the action is intense and chaotic, and the tone is as zany as in the first outing. Less forgiving critics, though, panned the film for focusing so much on the action that the story ends up being boring, convoluted, and not particularly fun.

