One of the most iconic casts of characters in TV history, ranked purely by cunningness.

Game of Thrones is one of the most popular and beloved television series of all time. The HBO series, based on the book series by George R. R. Martin, is an 8-season epic chronicling the many Houses fighting amongst each other for the Iron Throne that lays out the law of the land.

RELATED: Best Fantasy Book Adaptations Like 'The Rings of Power' and 'House of the Dragon' Streaming Now

Magic witches, dragons, ancient warriors, the undead, and more partake in this war for power. Within these families are a vast array of characters, many of which must be cunning and manipulative to achieve their individual goals.

Littlefinger (Petyr Baelish)

Littlefinger is definitely the most cunning and ambitious character in the entire Game of Thrones series. Petyr Baelish, his true name, was the Master of Coin on the Small Council of King Robert Baratheon. He owns a number of Brothels in King’s Landing that he uses to obtain intelligence on political opponents and also make a vast amount of money.

He plays his cards wisely and swears allegiance to different lords in order to get where he wants to be. In the first season, he states, “Chaos is a ladder.”

Cersei Lannister

Perhaps the most hated character in Game of Thrones is Cersei Lannister, the widow of Robert Baratheon and eventual Queen of the Seven Kingdoms. Cersei was one of the evilest schemers during the series, and she could sway political proceedings and manipulate others and their lives to get what she wanted.

She was responsible for so many unruly deaths in the series, including the Tyrells and the Dornish royal family.

Varys

Known in the series as “The Spider,” Varys is the Master of Whisperers (or, in other words, spies) for the ruler on the Iron Throne. Varys is similar to Littlefinger in the sense that he, while sworn to the king, has independent desires and goals. The information he gathers for the ruler on the throne he also uses to attain what he needs.

RELATED: 10 'Game of Thrones' Characters We Wish Had Lived a Bit Longer

In the later seasons, he is forced to flee and swear allegiance to Daenerys. Regardless, he is easily one of the most cunning characters for his quick betrayals and his ability to keep secrets.

Tywin Lannister

Lord Tywin Lannister is the patriarch and head of House Lannister, which rules the Iron Throne for the majority of the series. He is the father of Cersei, Jaime, and grandfather of Joffrey, Myrcella, and Tommen. Because he is usually commanding the troops and fighting battles in order to snuff out a rebellion, he is rarely in King’s Landing.

However, his cunning ability to overpower his children allows him to practically rule the kingdom through his children sitting on the throne. That is until he is embarrassingly killed by his son.

Tyrion Lannister

A fan-favorite character that is equally cunning as he is genuinely intelligent, Tyrion Lannister knows exactly how to play the game. Tyrion is the youngest child of Tywin Lannister and is a dwarf, so he faces extreme prejudice from others in the realm. So, he decides to use intellect and schemes rather than brute strength to get what he wants.

He is one of the few characters to survive the events in King’s Landing and flees to join Daenerys. He is by far the smartest character in the Game of Thrones series.

Lady Olenna Tyrell

Lady Olenna Tyrell, the matriarch of the Tyrell family, is a fan-favorite among Game of Thrones watchers. She also happens to be ridiculously quick-witted and cunning.

RELATED: The Saddest 'Game of Thrones' Deaths You Probably Forgot

She has been wronged by the Lannisters (especially Cersei) numerous times and seeks vengeance. Perhaps her best moment is right before she dies when she reveals it was her that killed Joffrey (Cersei and Jaime’s son).

Ramsey Bolton

Ramsey Bolton is one of the most hated characters in the Game of Thrones series. He is brutalistic and could be described as a “sadist.” However, he is also cunning enough to know exactly how to get what he wants.

Ramsey’s most terrible moment was his mortifying moment may have been his torturing and subsequent brainwashing of Theon Greyjoy. Luckily, this character received the ending he deserved.

The High Sparrow

The High Sparrow is a Game of Thrones character that many people did not expect to be as horrific as he very quickly became. The High Sparrow was a religious leader of a new sect titled the “Sparrows” that quickly spread among the common people.

Queen Cersei became involved, and the High Sparrow took the opportunity to ensnare Cersei and capture her for “religious purposes.” In reality, he quickly amassed power over the Iron Throne.

Melisandre

Melisandre, known as the Red Witch, was a priestess and magic user in the series who helped Stannis Baratheon until reviving Jon Snow and uniting him with Daenerys to complete the Song of Ice and Fire.

While she is carrying out the commands from the “Lord of Light,” she ends up sacrificing and killing many people in order to fulfill a prophecy. Whether there is a real prophecy or she simply pretends to get what she wants will never be revealed.

Sansa Stark

Sansa Stark is the oldest daughter of Lord Eddard Stark, and she is one of the most important characters in Game of Thrones. In the series, she starts as a young naive girl and ends as a strong-willed and hard-learned woman.

While she is not as cunning in the first few seasons, she suffers hardship after hardship and grows not only a tough skin but independence in order to simply survive. In the end, she uses her newfound skills to avenge her family.

NEXT: 'Game of Thrones': Why, Two Years Later, We've Stopped Talking About the Emmy-Winning Juggernaut