Television comedies can be anything they want, from uplifting and heartwarming stories about everyday life to hard-hitting and even gritty explorations of life through humor. Television allows the genre to experiment and thrive, resulting in some of the most acidic and cynical comedies in recent memory.

Fans on Reddit have plenty of suggestions about which cynical tv comedy is the best. From animated gems like Bojack Horseman to satirical masterpieces like Veep, these shows embrace cynicism and nihilism while providing thought-provoking ideas and laugh-out-loud humor. And while Reddit might not agree on which is the best, it does agree that they're all great.

9 'Bojack Horseman' (2014-2020)

Bojack Horseman centers on the title character, a self-loathing and alcoholic anthropomorphic horse and former sitcom star who decides it's time for a comeback eighteen years after his last success. However, Hollywood is a tough town, and Bojack must develop a thick skin to survive.

In Redditor's Azurillkirby's words, "Bojack Horseman is basically the dictionary definition of a cynical comedy," while Woowza considers it "depressing and cathartic as f*ck." Indeed, the show is acidic and dark but nuanced and insightful, finding humor in the darkest and bleakest situations possible without sugarcoating any situation, no matter how hard a pill it might be to swallow. Bojack Horseman balances serious issues with morbid humor to create one of the, if not the best and most thematically complex animated show on Netflix and television as a whole.

8 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' (2005-present)

The Gang is a group of sociopathic, manipulative, self-centered, reprehensible characters and the stars of FX's long-running comedy It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Wicked and depraved, the Gang spends their days insulting each other and planning petty plots that seldom work.

A now-deleted Reddit account commented how they stopped watching Sunny because they thought, "Wow, this is too cynical and mean, even for (them)." Indeed, Sunny is dark and uncompromising, with its characters becoming even more contentious and corrupt as the seasons go by. The Gang's interactions with normal people further add to the show's surreal element, with everyone seeing the group for the perverted deviants they are. Sunny is a triumph of subversive comedy, a show that challenges its audience and dares it to laugh at its wild and problematic antic, and a staple of cynical television comedies.

7 'Don't Trust The B---- In Apartment 23' (2012-2013)

If ever there was a show ahead of its time, it was Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23. Krysten Ritter starred as the titular b, Chloe, a reckless party girl who drives her roommates away after asking for rent upfront. When a seemingly naive Midwestern girl arrives, Chloe learns that she's hard to chase away, and they form an unlikely bond.

Redditor Neosantana agrees that Don't Trust the B---- is a great cynical comedy, calling it "a solid show that suffered from a horrible title." Indeed, the series was subversive, refreshing, humorous, and compelling, benefitting from Ritter's outrageous performance and a spectacular supporting turn from James van der Beek playing an exaggerated version of himself. Wicked and clever, Don't Trust the B---- will forever live in infamy as a show that never got to explore its fully unhinged potential.

6 'Mr. Pickles' (2013-2019)

A true cult and obscure classic of adult animation, Mr. Pickles aired for three seasons and a series finale. The show follows the titular character, a satanic dog who spends his days ravaging and mutilating his victims, unbeknownst to his owner, the dim-witted six-year-old Tommy Goodman.

Reedit user Jerrymoviefan3 considers Mr. Pickles a brilliant dark comedy, suggesting it for audiences who "don't mind bloody mutilations with (their) cynicism." Indeed, the show is graphic and overly violent, taking as much enjoyment in its bloodthirsty aggression as its cruel protagonist. Mr. Pickles might've been more interested in shocking via graphic visuals, but its humor remained satisfying and occasionally clever enough to keep audiences entertained and fascinated.

5 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' (2000-present)

Larry David stars as a fictionalized version of himself in the wickedly hilarious comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm. The series chronicles his life as a semi-retired writer in Los Angeles, with David dealing with life's events in his trademark sarcastic and chaotic yet deeply relatable way.

Fans on Reddit agree that Curb Your Enthusiasm is a perfect cynical comedy, with user justanotheruterus calling David "the definition of cynical." Redditor 11ForeverAlone11 explains how Curb has the unique "viewpoint of being a decent person who keeps running into a**holes who instigate problems." Curb Your Enthusiasm has received universal acclaim for its improvised and insightful humor, ranking among television's modern classics and a prime example of the comedic brilliance that can be achieved when looking at the nuisances and frustrations of everyday life.

4 'Seinfeld' (1989-1998)

Arguably the most iconic sitcom of the 90s, Seinfeld starred Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, Michael Richards, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The series followed a fictionalized version of Jerry Seinfeld, a stand-up comedian living in New York with his three best friends: roommate George Constanza, ex-girlfriend Elaine Benes, and neighbor Cosmo Kramer.

Widely known as the show about nothing, Seinfeld is an icon of the sitcom genre. Its humor might not be as acidic as other comedies, but its approach was rather cynical. A now-deleted Reddit account mentioned how the show had a rule about "No hugging, nor learning" between the characters. Indeed, Seinfeld's main group was reprehensible, occasionally criminal, and stuck in its ways, with most other characters expressing confusion and sometimes outright shock at their stubbornness. And while the humor came from that clash, it's undeniable that Seinfeld drew considerable power from the cynicism fountain.

3 'Veep' (2012-2019)

And speaking of Julia Louis-Dreyfus, the most-awarded actress in Emmy history -- tying with the late, great Cloris Leachman -- also starred in another biting comedy. Veep stars Louis-Dreyfus as Selina Meyer, the incompetent but ambitious and ruthless Vice President of the United States. The show also revolves around her staff of equally egregious politicians.

Veep is a modern classic. Ruthless and unrelenting, the show is famous for the long, creative, and shocking insults the characters threw at each other; nothing was off-limits with this group. Reddit user Mattyzooks summarizes the show as "Selina (going) from a terrible person in the first episode to a really terrible person in the last." Indeed, Veep is cruel but accurate, depicting the cutthroat politics of Washington, DC, with a brilliant, fast-paced, ironic, and sardonic look at politics that will ring uncomfortably and unbelievably true.

2 'Community' (2009-2015)

Community centers on a group of adult students at a community college who form a surprising bond through their experience in a study group. The show starred an ensemble including Joel McHale, Alison Brie, Donald Glover, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Ken Jeong.

Redditor chaichoo thinks Community is cynical "every time Jeff Winger opens his mouth." Fellow user howmanypuppiesinside agrees, going so far as saying that "anything Dan Harmon touches" is cynical; considering the creator's body of work, it's hard to argue with that statement. Community has many touching moments between the characters, so it's not like the show is a lawless land of cynicism. However, its meta, self-referential humor often veers into overly acidic and occasionally unpleasant territory.

1 'Rick And Morty' (2013-present)

Cynical television reached a new height with the animated masterpiece Rick and Morty. The show follows the titular characters: Rick, a cynical and highly intelligent misanthropic scientist, and Morty, his clumsy and inexperienced but well-meaning grandson. The two go on multiversal adventures, exploring other universes and planets through portals created by Rick.

A now-deleted Reddit account is quite unsubtle in its description of Rick and Morty, calling it "a shallow, cynical, pandering show for a**holes." MineDogger calls it "nihilistic absurdism created by gen Xers," with McAwesomeSauceII stating that the show's "cynical nature is a big part of the story." Rick and Morty is overly meta, unforgiving and quite bleak, presenting an outright hopeless narrative cleverly hidden behind a thick layer of brilliant humor and delightful animation. However, that is very much the point; the show isn't asking for fans or trying to convey a hopeful message. Rick and Morty might be the ultimate "feel bad" show, a relentlessly pessimistic look at humanity's flaws that some will undoubtedly find insulting.

