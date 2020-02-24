‘The Most Dangerous Animal of All’ Trailer Reveals FX’s Shocking True-Crime Dive Into the Zodiac

FX has released a trailer for The Most Dangerous Animal of All, the network’s first true-crime docu-series that dives into one man’s possible shocking connection to history’s most famous cold case. The four-part series is based on the book by Gary L. Stewart, whose search for the father he never knew led him to believe he might be the son of the notorious Zodiac killer.

This is a…genuinely insane story, and almost impossible to believe in that way most true-crime seems impossible to believe. I mean, this FX series isn’t about to definitively prove the identity of the Zodiac, a monster whose real identity has remained a mystery since the 1960s, right? But the trailer lays out the basics of a pretty darn convincing case, and I’d be lying if The Most Dangerous Animal of All didn’t just shoot up my must-watch list based on the intrigue alone. The only way FX could’ve sold this to me harder is if they showed a little patience and released it on Father’s Day.

The Most Dangerous Animal of All is co-executive produced by Ross M. Dinerstein (The Innocent Man) and Academy Award-nominated director Kief Davidson (The Ivory Game).

Check out the trailer below. All four episodes of The Most Dangerous Animal of All debut on FX on March 6 and on “FX on Hulu” March 7.

Here is the official synopsis for The Most Dangerous Animal of All: