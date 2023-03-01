'Most Dangerous Game: New York': Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Since its announcement back in 2021, Most Dangerous Game is finally making a return with Season 2, aptly titled Most Dangerous Game: New York. Continuing the same “man hunts man” plot line as its preceding season, Season 2 introduces a fellow boxer-slash-fighter who finds his way sucked into a highly rewarding game, with only one simple rule: don’t get killed.

The first season of Most Dangerous Game debuted on Quibi on April 6, 2020. Originally under the now-defunct streaming platform Quibi, which had a life span of less than a year, the show was eventually picked up by Roku (along with other titles such as Reno 911!). Since Quibi’s officially closed down, you can catch Season 1 of the show on Amazon Prime Video, with all 15 episodes compiled as a 2-hour 7-minute feature film.

Featuring a brand-new protagonist, deadlier challenges, and a very familiar, Oscar-winning face, here’s everything we know so far about the latest season of Most Dangerous Game: New York.

Image via Roku Channel

Is There Already a Trailer for Most Dangerous Game: New York?

The trailer for Most Dangerous Game: New York introduces us to Miles Sellars, a hunt organizer as he introduces talented fighter Victor Sueros to his organization. Sellars believes that Victor has got what it takes to bring a sense of entertainment into their dangerous little game, but Victor doesn’t appear all too amused. However, the hefty prize money is more than enough reason to convince him to participate in Miles’ little ruse, especially since he needs the money for his younger sister’s release. Jam-packed with high-energy action scenes and thrilling escapades, the series follows Victor as he’s on the run from being hunted, and what better way to avoid a bunch of killers than in the rowdiness of New York City?

The upcoming season is set to premiere on March 10, 2023.

Where Can We Watch Most Dangerous Game: New York?

Image via The Roku Channel

Most Dangerous Game: New York is a Roku-produced streaming series that is only available on the Roku Channel. To watch the series, you must have a Roku streaming device or a Roku TV, as well as access to the Roku Channel.

If you don't have a Roku device, you can still watch the series by downloading the Roku Channel app on your smartphone or tablet and streaming it to your TV via a compatible device, such as a Chromecast or an Apple TV.

What Is Most Dangerous Game: New York About?

Image via The Roku Channel

Following the same storyline as the first season, Most Dangerous Game: New York revolves around Victor Suero, a fighter who’s currently going through some tough times. But despite the hurdles in front of him, Victor would sacrifice anything to keep his younger sister protected - even if it means putting his life on the line for a game organized by a complete stranger.

Most Dangerous Game is originally adapted from a short story of the same name, written by Richard Connell in 1924. It is a thrilling tale about a big game hunter named Sanger Rainsford, who becomes the hunted when he falls off a yacht and washes up on an isolated island. The island is owned by General Zaroff, an ex-Russian military officer who has grown bored with hunting animals and has turned to hunting humans instead.

General Zaroff invites Rainsford to join him in his game, and when Rainsford refuses, he becomes the target of the general's hunt. Rainsford must use all of his skills and wits to survive and outsmart General Zaroff's traps and tricks. The story explores themes of morality, ethics, and the primal survival instinct. It has been adapted into several films and has become a classic in the thriller genre.

Who Is Creating Most Dangerous Game: New York?

Most Dangerous Game: New York is directed by Sam Hill and Nick Santora. Before this season, Santora, Josh Harmon, and Scott Elder worked on the original Most Dangerous Game. The series was produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Silver Reel Pictures and produced for the streaming service Quibi.

Colin Davis, Roku’s head of scripted series, commented on how the first season of Most Dangerous was received by the public and what audiences can expect in the new season:

“Audiences gravitated towards the dynamic storytelling and uncompromising action of season one. Nick Santora’s script for season two takes the thrill to the next level in New York and with David Castañeda joining Christoph Waltz, it was an easy decision to bring Most Dangerous Game back for another season.”

Who Can We See in Most Dangerous Game: New York?

Image via The Roku Channel

David Castañeda stars as Victor Sueros, a “down-on-his-luck” fighter who’s desperate to do anything to provide for his sister, even if it means potentially getting harmed along the way. Castañeda is best known for his portrayal of Diego Hargreeves in the Netflix original series The Umbrella Academy, which premiered in 2019. Before his breakout role in The Umbrella Academy, Castañeda appeared in several films and TV shows, including Sicario: Day of the Soldado, Jane the Virgin, and Switched at Birth. As Castañeda shares his thoughts about his role:

“When I read the script I couldn’t sleep for a few days,” Castañeda said. “Thinking of a man given the opportunity of making money to provide for his sister — it reminded me of my family, their struggle and ingenuity in necessity. This story will connect with them and hopefully many more. Also, Christoph Waltz is the man. I can’t wait to jump on this opportunity with Roku and bring the streamers along for a thrilling ride.”

Joining him is none other than Hollywood legend Christoph Waltz, reprising his role as hunt organizer Miles Sellars. Waltz gained international recognition for his portrayal of SS Colonel Hans Landa in Quentin Tarantino's 2009 film Inglourious Basterds, for which he won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. He also won another Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as Dr. King Schultz in Tarantino's 2012 film Django Unchained.

Also included in the cast lineup are Anna Gunn, Ciara Bravo, Martina Ortiz Luis, and Aaron Poole.