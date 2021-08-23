Roku’s excitement with its new catalog is a gift that keeps on giving. After acquiring most of the library from the shut-down streaming platform Quibi (which met its end in 2020 after a short run), Roku is seeing the potential of shows after streaming them for free. Reno 911! is already geared up for a new season with longer episodes, and the next one on the list is Most Dangerous Game.

Created by Nick Santora (Scorpion, Prison Break), Most Dangerous Game is an action-thriller series which, like many Quibi titles, bet high on a start-studded cast: Season 1 featured Liam Hemsworth, Sarah Gadon, and two-time Oscar winner Christoph Waltz. In the story, a desperate husband agrees to participate on a deadly hunting game in order to take care of his pregnant wife. For every hour he survives, a huge amount of money is deposited into his bank account.

Now, Roku has announced that Most Dangerous Game is greenlit for Season 2, with David Castañeda as the new victim/prey. He is most known for his role as Diego Hargreeves on Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy. In the new season, Castañeda will play Victor Suero, a down-on-his-luck fighter who will do anything to protect his sister. When he learns she's in trouble, he agrees to participate in a deadly game and, if he survives, he'll make a fortune. The second season of the series will also be set in New York City.

Roku’s head of scripted series, Colin Davis, spoke out about how audiences have responded to the first season of Most Dangerous Game, as well as what to expect from Season 2:

“Audiences gravitated towards the dynamic storytelling and uncompromising action of season one. Nick Santora’s script for season two takes the thrill to the next level in New York and with David Castañeda joining Christoph Waltz, it was an easy decision to bring Most Dangerous Game back for another season.”

Castañeda also expressed his excitement over joining the project, saying, "When I read the script I couldn’t sleep for a few days. Thinking of a man given the opportunity of making money to provide for his sister -- it reminded me of my family, their struggle and ingenuity in necessity. This story will connect with them and hopefully many more. Also, Christoph Waltz is the man. I can’t wait to jump on this opportunity with Roku and bring the streamers along for a thrilling ride."

The first season of Most Dangerous Game is available now on The Roku Channel. No release date for Season 2 has yet been confirmed.

