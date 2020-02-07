First Trailer for Quibi’s ‘Most Dangerous Game’ Sees Liam Hemsworth in a 24-Hour Fight for Survival

The jury is still 1000% out on Quibi, the upcoming streaming service that aims to deliver entertainment in 10-minute-or-less segments, but I’d be straight-up lying if I said I wasn’t intrigued by Most Dangerous Game. The series sees Christoph Waltz playing an eccentric billionaire who enlists a desperate man, Dodge Maynard (Liam Hemsworth), into a deadly game of survival. It’s a very dangerous game, you see. Possibly the most dangerous. Time will tell.

Like most of Quibi’s advertising, the first trailer for the series below doesn’t exactly make it clear how we’re gonna’ be telling this story in such short installments. But heck, besides a stray punch sound effect dowloaded right off of basic iMovie, Most Dangerous Game does admittedly look pretty fun. It’s like David Fincher‘s The Game meets the beginning of John Wick 3 starring a minor Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz doing peak Christoph Waltz. What’s not to like?

Check out the trailer below. Most Dangerous Game will arrive on Quibi in April 2020. For even more on Quibi, here’s the trailer for the service’s reboot of The Fugitive. Whole lot of chasing going on over there at Quibi.

Here is the official synopsis for Most Dangerous Game: