Cinema has some incredibly memorable assassins. Since the medium's dawn, assassins have been writers' and directors' favorite choices for the mystery, drama, and crime genres. Assassins are mysterious, quick, sleek, elusive, and mystifying, hiding in shadows before delivering the killing blow.

Some of the most iconic assassins are unstoppable villains hellbent on eliminating their targets. Others are conflicted protagonists looking for a way out. No matter their role in the plot, these assassins have one thing in common: they are terrifying, whether because of their bloodthirst, cold nature, deadly skills, or a lethal combination of all these factors.

10 Jules Winnfield - 'Pulp Fiction (1994)

Quentin Tarantino's 1994 crime masterpiece Pulp Fiction follows several stories of crime and ambition set in Los Angeles. Samuel L. Jackson received his first and so far only competitive Oscar nomination for playing assassin Jules Winnfield, who undergoes a significant and sudden change of heart throughout the story.

Jules Winnfield might not seem outright scary or intimidating at first glance. However, Jackson plays him with a quiet menace, making him an off-putting presence even when doing little. Jules' reaction to the dinner stand-off in the film's last sequence is the perfect and conclusive proof of his cold and precise nature. He might not be as preposterously evil as other assassins, but Jules is every bit as dangerous.

John Frankenheimer's masterful thriller The Manchurian Candidate stars Laurence Harvey as Raymond Shaw, a Korean War POW who gets brainwashed by communists and sent back to the US. Manipulated by his cunning mother, a chilling Angela Lansbury, Raymond becomes an unwitting assassin in an international communist conspiracy.

What makes Raymond such a scary assassin is his disconnected behavior. Because of his manipulation, he is detached from reality entirely, becoming a living puppet when "activated" by his wicked mother. Raymond has no say in his actions, meaning he has no limits or morals; he is, quite literally, a killing machine.

8 Elle Driver — 'Kill Bill: Volume 2' (2004)

'80s icon Daryl Hannah plays the diabolical assassin Elle Driver in Quentin Tarantino's acclaimed duology Kill Bill. A prominent and dangerous member of the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad, Elle's codename is California Mountain Snake. She is known for her eye-patch and ruthless approach, acting as Bill's second-in-command and lover after the Bride's apparent death.

Elle is a monstrous creation that could only come from Trantino's chaotic mind. Unlike the squad's other assassins, who view their actions as strictly professional business, Elle relishes the pain and havoc she inflicts. She is cruel and deplorable, a born assassin who excels at it because she genuinely loves the kill.

7 Francisco Scaramanga — 'The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

Image via United Artists

Sir Christopher Lee played his fair share of villains, but few are more memorable than infamous assassin Francisco Scaramanga in the 1974 Bond film The Man with the Golden Gun. The second entry in Roger Moore's Bond tenure, the film follows 007's efforts to secure a breakthrough technological advancement while facing the titular character.

The Man with the Golden Gun is among the campiest Bond movies, and Scaramanga fits the tone perfectly. However, Lee, ever the consummate pro, gives the character a genuine edge, making him menacing, intimidating, and wholly entertaining. The Man with the Golden Gun is far from the best Bond movie, but Scaramanga is near the top of the Bond villain ranking.

6 Vincent — 'Collateral' (2004)

Image via Dreamworks Pictures

Michael Mann's 2004 neo-noir action thriller Collateral stars Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx. The plot revolves around a taxi driver kidnapped by a ruthless assassin and forced to drive him across Los Angeles while on a contract killing spree.

Cruise is outstanding as the assassin Vincent, delivering one of the finest performances in one of his finest films. The character is ruthless and determined, with Cruise providing a chilling and hypnotizing turn that stands out in a career full of heroes. Vincent is skilled, clinical, thorough, and emotionless, the perfect assassin to carry out multiple murders.

5 T-1000 — 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1992)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day is among the best sci-fi pictures in cinematic history. The sequel to the '80s classic The Terminator, the film follows an adolescent John Connor, who joined by a reprogrammed Terminator, seeks Sarah Connor to fight against the T-1000, a shapeshifting Terminator sent back by Skynet to kill him.

The T-1000 is a brilliant and terrifying sci-fi creation. Playing with disquieting menace by Robert Patrick, the T-1000 is a machine unable to stop until it fulfills its purpose. Advanced and with numerous tricks down its human skin, the T-1000 is a formidable enemy, an unrelenting assassin who would probably kill most humans without so much as batting an eye.

4 August Walker — 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' (2018)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Henry Cavill joins Tom Cruise in the modern action classic Mission: Impossible - Fallout. The plot follows Ethan Hunt and his team as they join an American CIA Agent, August Walker, to recover a case of stolen plutonium before a rogue group of terrorists.

It's not an overstatement to say Walker is Henry Cavill's best role to date. The actor lives up to the character's nickname — the Hammer — by delivering a powerful physical performance that makes Walker outright terrifying. Walker is a wall of muscle and precise rage, hiding in plain sight before delivering the killing blow. The Mission: Impossible series has several worthy foes, but Walker might be the most memorable.

3 Tasya Vos — 'Possessor' (2020)

Image Via Elevation Pictures

Brandon Cronenberg's 2020 sci-fi psychological horror film Possessor stars Oscar-nominee Andrea Riseborough. The plot centers on Tasya, an assassin that carries on her missions by possessing the bodies of other individuals. However, her latest host, an eerie Christopher Abbott, proves more resilient than anticipated.

Benefitting from Cronenberg's trademark approach and use of body horror, Possessor is a disturbing and provocative nightmare. Tasya is a terrifying, cold, and cunning assassin who uses unwitting victims to do her dirty deeds. Worst of all, she makes her victims commit suicide after each job, leaving an even bloodier trail behind her. Possessor is already a chilling horror picture, but Riseborough's performance as Vos truly takes it to a new horrific level.

2 John Wick — 'John Wick' (2014-2023)

The beloved Keanu Reeves began playing dangerous assassin John Wick in 2014. Chad Stahelski's eponymous series has spawned four critically acclaimed and commercially successful films, cementing Wick as one of modern action cinema's undisputed icons. The John Wick series is among the best modern action franchises, largely thanks to Reeves' determined yet sympathetic take on the unstoppable assassin.

Wick, also known in the underworld as the Baba Yaga, is feared and respected by all who cross paths with him. Mob boss Viggo Tarasov even describes him as "the one you send to kill the Boogeyman," arguably the most badass and hardcore description possible. Wick can kill anyone with anything - even a pencil; dangerous doesn't even begin to describe him.

1 Anton Chigurh — 'No Country for Old Men (2007)

Javier Bardem rightfully won the 2008 Best Supporting Actor Oscar for playing Anton Chigurh in the Coen Brothers' 2007 neo-Western crime thriller No Country for Old Men. The plot centers on Llewelyn Moss, a Vietnam veteran on the run after discovering a bag of money in the desert, pursued by Chigurh, a calculating and heartless assassin.

Anton Chigurh is among cinema's best villains. Bardem is petrifying as the character, delivering an unforgettable portrayal of pure and uncompromising evil. Chigurh has no remorse or empathy; he's the modern incarnation of Cormac McCarthy's recurring archetype of characters that are the embodiments of violence and evil Chigurh's presence means certain death, making him cinema's most dangerous and terrifying assassin.

