When it comes to the gritty world created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould displayed in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, romance usually isn't at the forefront of every character's mind as they are usually more focused on concocting a great scheme or trying to survive the dangerous world of the meth business even to start to think about dating, but that is not to say that there isn't plenty of love found in the iconic TV series and its spin-off.

Breaking Bad is a groundbreaking show that has also introduced the world to some of the most complex characters ever shown in television history, with Better Call Saul developing these individuals to even greater depths and providing even more beloved characters to audiences. With Valentine's Day coming up around the corner, there is no better time to talk about love, and what better way to celebrate the holiday of romance than by ranking some of the most vicious fictional people on TV by their potential of romantic partner potential?

10 Tuco Salamanca

Pros: Never boring

Cons: Major anger issues

For a show centering around the seedy and savage world of the meth-making business, there are countless terrifying characters that the audience is introduced to, but Tuco Salamanca (Raymond Cruz) still stands out as one of the most volatile. Because of this, he probably doesn't make for a great boyfriend due to his intense outbursts of anger and unpredictable violence.

He does have a few redeeming qualities, such as the love and protectiveness he feels toward his grandmother, but he's also the same man who had to be desperately talked out of murdering two strangers in cold blood and still demanded to break their legs as a compromise. He's a walking time bomb and is the human equivalent of a tornado, so it's probably best to leave Tuco on read.

9 Todd Alquist

Pros: Remains calm in stressful situations

Cons: Child-killing white supremacist

Todd (Jesse Plemons) is easily one of the most diabolical characters in the entire series, which is honestly saying something, shown through his emotional detachment from the act of murdering a child to assisting in the enslavement of Jesse in the final season. He's also part of a white supremacist gang with his uncle, which isn't exactly ideal for a romantic partner.

Despite his youthful and innocent appearance, he's deeply unnerving, treating Jesse's constant torture and misery as more of a necessary chore rather than a deplorable crime against humanity. Todd seems more preoccupied with Lydia Rodarte-Quayle, so he's probably not looking for a new relationship anyway.

8 Walter White

Pros: Intelligent and ambitious

Cons: Expert gaslighter

Certainly the most dangerous character by the end of the series, Walter White (Bryan Cranston) is a ruthless and narcissistic man too smart for his own good and hellbent on restoring his damaged pride and ego by any means necessary, even putting his own wants and desires over the lives and wellbeing of his loved ones. He's also pretty much hurt everyone he's ever cared about, with plenty of bystanders getting caught in the crossfire.

While more than capable of providing for his family and had (at one point in time) good intentions about entering a life of crime, he was a terrible husband and friend, so it's probably best to stay clear of him.

7 Gus Fring

Pros: Well-mannered and classy

Cons: Never lets go of a grudge

Arguably the only man that literally gave Walt a run for his money, Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) is a cold and calculated businessman who isn't afraid to get his hands dirty when he isn't meticulously running a meth distribution empire as well as leading a successful fast-food chain.

While a lot more soft-spoken and polite than pretty much everyone else in the game, he is still a cutthroat force of nature who will plan out an elaborate act of revenge for years if you ever cross him, but at least he would still make the effort to buy you a drink beforehand.

6 Saul Goodman / Jimmy McGill

Pros: Charismatic, funny, and has a great sense of style

Cons: A literal con

There's a lot to be said about Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) and his alter-ego Saul Goodman; he's a hard worker, effortlessly magnetic and fun, a compulsive liar, and a perpetual victim of emotional constipation. He's smart, witty, and managed to work his way up from the bottom all the way to the top, even if that meant talking a stroll down the bad choice road.

While Jimmy never did anything at the same level of depravity as his cohorts, he is not completely guilt-free either. He has his own hefty laundry list of immoral and unforgivable acts that are enough to drive anyone away. He might exploit your trust and break your heart, but at least he'll rock your world on the way out.

5 Mike Ehrmantraut

Pros: A dedicated family man

Cons: Cagey and standoffish

Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) is a Marine Corps veteran, ex-cop, and former ticket booth guard who helps keep the underground drug distribution underbelly functional. He works as a private investigator, hitman, and fixer for Gus Fring, Saul Goodman, and, reluctantly, Walter White throughout the series, so he is obviously involved very heavily in some incredibly corrupt causes that can limit his dateable potential.

He is a loving grandfather and father-in-law, however, and is shown to care incredibly deeply for his loved ones, but it's unsure if he is willing to open his heart to another person.

4 Ignacio "Nacho" Varga

Pros: Pragmatic

Cons: Commitment issues

Ignacio Varga (Michael Mando), more commonly referred to as "Nacho" in Better Call Saul, is a career criminal working for the cartel who is one of Tuco Salamanca's closest friends and is usually preoccupied with keeping the latter under control.

While a lot more conflicted on his contributions to the ruthless world of the cartel than his peers, he has still committed his own fair share of sins that unfortunately pushed him into a corner of no escape, and he soon finds himself well over his head in a terrifying world of murder, torture, and fear. In the world of Breaking Bad, he is one of the more honorable few, but that is sadly not saying much when you have mass murderers and ruthless drug kingpins to compare him to.

3 Skyler White

Pros: Will help you get away with white-collar crime

Cons: Always snooping

Let's address the elephant in the room; Anna Gunnwas treated appallingly by fans for no justifiable reason, and Skyler White did nothing wrong. Skyler is the long-suffering wife of Walter, who is constantly gaslit, lied to, manipulated, and even threatened by her husband throughout the series, who still hides his crimes through her bookkeeping skills.

Of course, she is not completely innocent either, as she cheated on her husband with her boss, Ted, which is a no-go for nurturing a healthy relationship. Given her circumstances, though, it's okay to give her a little bit of leeway here.

2 Jesse Pinkman

Pros: Empathetic and kind

Cons: Needs therapy more than a relationship

On paper, Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) fits all the requirements needed to be a perfect romantic partner; he's compassionate, good with kids, and a great listener, but his close associations with incredibly seedy and dangerous characters and having a firsthand career in one of the most notorious meth distributions are pretty big red flags, to say the least.

His terrible luck of having romantic partners die horribly while with him is also enough to drive any sane person away, but who could say no to those dreamy blue eyes and "I-could-fix-him" potential?

1 Kim Wexler

Pros: Loyal, smart, and always shares her cigarettes

Cons: Fictional

If a beautiful and talented litigator willing to look past even the most unsavory of one's flaws isn't enough to sway your fancy, then nothing will.

Played excellently by Rhea Seehorn, Kim Wexler is a dedicated public defender and lawyer who is not afraid to get her hands dirty and embrace her inner dark side, making her a fun partner-in-crime who still knows when to stop (almost all the time). She's Saul's better half, a true ride-or-die and ideal marriage material, as long as you leave the cartel alone.

