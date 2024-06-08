The Big Picture Godzilla frequently destroys Tokyo in movies, earning it the third spot with 25 film destructions.

There is no shortage of ways that Hollywood has used to bring mass destruction to massive urban centers. Cities on film have been ravaged by hostile aliens, disasters both of the natural and unnatural kind, giant apes, gianter lizards... is gianter a word? Anyway, you name it, and the odds are good that somewhere in the annals of Hollywood history it's been shown on film. This is, after all, the industry that rained sharknadoes across the country. More often than not, the cities that face the wrath of filmmakers are recognizable due to their landmarks or other telling features, say the Hollywood sign that overlooks Los Angeles, or the Statue of Liberty in New York.

It makes perfect sense - seeing Albuquerque blown to bits is far less interesting than watching San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge being torn apart. That said, which city has been destroyed the most on screen? As a caveat, the actual count of the number of times a city is destroyed on film depends on where you look for the numbers, but what they all agree on is the order of the top three, as evidenced by these two sources, one in 2012, and this unofficial source from 2023. So for our purposes, we're going to split the difference and use the numbers from this 2018 source. Without further ado, let's see if where you live is safe in the eyes of the camera.

Surprisingly, Godzilla's Playground Ranks Third

At number three, somewhat surprisingly, is Godzilla's personal playground, Tokyo, at 25. Tokyo has long been plagued by disasters on screen, with scholars drawing a parallel between the fictional disasters prevalent in Japanese pop culture and an intrinsically vulnerable country that struggles with unresolved fears. Silent movies depicted the events of the Great Kanto Earthquake of 1923, and in 2006 an earthquake would lead to Japan sinking in the appropriately titled Japan Sinks (parodied that same year in The World Sinks Except Japan, where Japan is the only country that isn't sinking). In between there have been fires, floods, cyclones, volcanoes, supernatural curses, and a weekly cycle on television's Ultraman where monstrous aliens level the city, only for it to rise again by the following week.

But let's face it: Godzilla takes the lion's lizard's share of Tokyo's misfortunes on screen. From 1954's Gojira to Big G's first Oscar-winning performance in Godzilla Minus One (Tokyo gets a reprieve in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, much to Cairo and Rio's chagrin), Godzilla has been the number one reason for massive movie mayhem in Tokyo. It doesn't seem to matter if it's as a chaotic force of nature, an antagonistic nightmare, or a protector of mankind either. It probably doesn't help that he's grown significantly over the years as well. Mo' Godzilla, mo' problems.

"I Love L.A." but Hollywood Doesn't Seem To

Inching out Tokyo for the number two spot is Los Angeles, at 27. In talking about L.A.'s popularity as a focal point of destruction, author Mike Davis says, “The gleeful expendability of Los Angeles in the popular imagination is in no small part due to Hollywood, which, when not immolating itself, promotes its environs as the heart of darkness.” In other words, Los Angeles reaps what it sows, the wages of its sins has come at the hands of the believable (1974's Earthquake), the extra-terrestrial (Battle: Los Angeles), and wherever one places 1997's Volcano on that scale.

The famed Hollywood sign is a favorite target, torn to shreds in The Day After Tomorrow, for example, as is the Capitol Records Building, one of many that were rocked by the titular 1974 Earthquake (Capitol Records, rocked? This is comedy gold, readers!). It also fell under Cylon attack in 1981's Conquest of the Earth, a TV movie tied in to the original run of Battlestar Galactica (if it looks familiar, it's because Universal used the same footage from Earthquake). Director Roland Emmerich seems to really have it out for the City of Angels, subjecting L.A. to twisters in The Day After Tomorrow, hostile aliens in Independence Day, and yet another earthquake in 2012. The future doesn't look any better for Los Angeles either, as it appears destined to be a post-apocalyptic wasteland in Blade Runner (1982) and 1996's Escape from L.A. Although technically, both films were set in the future at the time, but at 2019 and 2000 respectively they're in our past, so that's gotta be a win, right?

You May Not Want to be a Part of It - New York, New York

While Tokyo at number three may be surprising, the least surprising is that New York, New York - the city so nice they destroyed it more than twice - is at number one, with a staggering 69 film destructions, more than Tokyo and Los Angeles combined. Architectural historian Max Page sums up the appeal of seeing New York in pieces on film: “The best thing for New York might be the sight of King Kong tramping through the streets of Manhattan on his way to a fateful appointment at the top of the Empire State Building. For if there is one thing that symbolizes New York’s pre-eminence, it is that so many still want to imagine the city’s end.”

From the beginning, Hollywood has had it out for the Big Apple, with the 1933 film Deluge, the first disaster film thought lost until being recovered in 1981, hitting the city with an earthquake and a tsunami. If 1933 sounds familiar, that would be when a certain cinematic ape tore through downtown New York to the top of the Empire State Building in King Kong. From there it's an embarrassment of destructive riches: a huge solar flare in Knowing, a tidal wave in Deep Impact, aliens in Independence Day and The 5th Wave, meteorites in Armageddon and Meteor, the MCU in The Avengers, giant food in Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs, and every possible disaster in the Golden Raspberry Award nominated spoof Disaster Movie.

So if you live in the New York area, might I suggest a move to the Great White North? Canada has remained relatively unscathed on film. And we've got beer.

