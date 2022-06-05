The Boys is infamous for its constant array of bloody, violent deaths — the majority of which are carried out by the disturbed leader of the Seven, Homelander (Antony Starr). For the uninitiated, Homelander is a supe, an individual in The Boys' world with superpowers. Homelander is analogous to DC's Superman: both characters have similar sets of powers and patriotic motifs, but Homelander lacks the Blue Boy Scout's sense of morality.

In fact, Homelander is completely amoral: combined with his monstrous strength, he commits numerous evil deeds in the series with impunity. With Season 3 finally being released, there is no doubt that the world is in for more skulls being crushed, more bodies exploding, and new atrocious characters. But with every terrible thing that Homelander has done so far, can he get any worse?

He Assaulted Butcher’s Wife, Becca

Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), the leader of "The Boys," began his crusade against Homelander and The Seven as a result of what happened to his wife Becca (Shantel VanSanten). When Becca worked for Vought, she was sexually assaulted by Homelander. She became pregnant with his superhuman child, and knowing how dangerous Homelander was, she ran away and kept the child a secret.

Becca had to give up her entire life and leave her husband Butcher behind to believe she was so disturbed by the attack she had taken her own life.

He Blew up the Mayor's Plane

When the Mayor of Baltimore threatened The Seven Manager and Homelander’s mother figure/lover Madelyn Stillwell (Elisabeth Shue), he took drastic action. While the Mayor was up in the air on a plane with his young son, Homelander took a quick flight and destroyed the plane with his laser vision.

This is particularly disturbing as the Mayor's son played with a Homelander action figure and spotted him flying alongside the plane. Homelander gave him a friendly wave which the young boy excitedly returned just minutes before his life was cut short.

He Killed Madelyn Stillwell

In the finale of Season 1, Homelander discovered that Madelyn had lied to him and kept his son's existence and his whereabouts a secret. Butcher kidnapped Madelyn hoping that it would anger Homelander, but instead, he was angry with her.

As he held her baby in his arms, he confronted her about her lies and revealed that he now knew the truth. She cried and apologized profusely, telling him how much she loved him, but it was too late. He gave her one final chance, to tell the truth, in which she confessed that she was scared of him. He gave her a gentle kiss on the forehead before he burnt out her skull through her eyes.

He Pushed his Own Son off a Roof

In Season 2, in an attempt to bond with the son (Cameron Crovetti) he had just met, Homelander tried to teach him how to use some of his powers. Despite his obvious fear and reluctance, Homelander took the young boy onto the roof of his house and tried to get him to jump, convincing him that he would be able to fly.

When his son refused to jump, Homelander pushed him off the roof, believing his instincts would kick in and he would fly. Instead, the boy fell flat on his face, much to his mother's horror.

He Created Supe-terrorists

In an attempt to get the Government to allow superheroes or enlist into the military. Homelander orchestrated the creation of a "supe-terrorist."

He allowed the supe-terrorist to cause a significant amount of death and damage before stopping him and using the catastrophe to gain good publicity for The Seven.

He Crushed Blind Spot’s Eardrums

When Homelander is introduced to a potential new member of the Seven, he is less than impressed. Blind Spot (Chris Mark) is a Daredevil-like hero who Ashley (The Seven’s PR agent) believes will be good for the group's publicity due to his disability. He is blind, but his other senses are super-heightened, and he uses sound to navigate with great agility.

In true Homelander style, he feigns excitement and friendliness at meeting Blind Spot before quickly clapping his ears, bursting his eardrums, and leaving him to writhe around on the floor in his blood. He refers to Blind Spot as “just another f--king useless blind guy” and another slur before threatening Vought's talent director Ashley (Colby Minifie) and leaving.

He Let A Plane Full of People Crash to Their Deaths

Probably the most diabolical and talked about Homelander scene is in Season 1, Episode 4. He and Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) were sent to save a plane full of innocent bystanders that had been hijacked by terrorists. The passengers cheered with relief when they arrived, and Homelander assured them that he was there to rescue them and take them to safety. However, Homelander is too brash in his takedown of the terrorists: he kills terrorists, but also kills the pilots and damages the flight controls beyond repair.

Despite the desperate pleas of the passengers and Maeve, Homelander convinces her to leave with him and allow the plane to crash. In a show that is notorious for its intense, bloody violence, the passengers begging for their lives and the lives of their children solidifies this as the most disturbing scene so far in The Boys.

