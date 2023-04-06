Whether we're talking book to the big screen adaptations that did not live up to expectations or installments of big franchises that fell short of matching the previous films' level of greatness, over time, there have been several flicks that turned out to be disappointing.

With the help of several cinephiles on Reddit, we take a lot back at some of the movies that moviegoers were initially excited for but ultimately made them — as the ending credits rolled, or perhaps even sooner — regret the decision of walking into the movie theatre in the first place, from World War Z to The Last Airbender.

10 'World War Z' (2013)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Based on the hit Max Brooks novel of the same name, World War Z follows a former United Nations employee, Gerry Lane (Brad Pitt), as he attempts to stop a zombie pandemic toppling armies and governments and keep his family safe amidst the chaos.

When Redditors were asked which is the most disappointing movie they have ever seen, several mentioned the Marc Forster film, including u/sps26, who was already familiar with its narrative: "Having read the books and not watching any trailers I was supremely disappointed." Another user added that if the film's title had been anything else, "it wouldn't have been as bad."

9 'Thor: Love and Thunder' (2022)

Image via Marvel Studios

Given how solid Taika Waititi's first project for the Thor franchise was, no wonder fans' hopes for the fourth installment were high. Thor: Love and Thunder centers around Gorr's (Christian Bale) journey to make the gods extinct. Thor (Chris Hemsworth), of course, must stop him with the help of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Waititi), and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman).

Although the film beamed with color and a talented cast, it ultimately failed to meet many Marvel enthusiasts' expectations. u/Neon7077 is one of the users who believe that Love and Thunder had the potential to be so much better than it actually was. "It feels like they didn't get a single thing right," they wrote.

8 'The Dark Tower' (2017)

Image via Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group

Based on Stephen King's novel series of the same name, The Dark Tower follows 11-year-old Jake Chambers (Tom Taylor), a boy haunted by visions involving a dark tower from a parallel reality, and a Man in Black (Matthew McConaughey) who seeks to destroy the universe.

The issue with the sci-fi action The Dark Tower is seemingly similar to World War Z's: According to Redditors, the book-to-screen adaptation turned out worse and less accurate than fans initially predicted, even though it held enormous potential. "The books were amazing. The movie much much less so," u/Cpt_Niccoli wrote.

7 'Jason Bourne' (2016)

Image via Universal Studios

Matt Damon reprises his role in Jason Bourne, which follows the well-known character as he attempts to uncover truths about his past as he is hunted by the CIA. The 2016 Paul Greengrass-directed film is the most recent installment in the franchise, and while it is liked by some moviegoers, it fails to live up to most's expectations.

"I was so hyped to see Matt Damon return to the role of Jason Bourne in last year's aptly titled Jason Bourne (the original trilogy is amazing)," u/Papatheodorou revealed. "And all I got was a generic action flick with difficult to understand action and a lazy conclusion." While Jason Bourne delivers action-packed scenes that might be entertaining enough to some viewers, without a thrilling and well-crafted storyline, the film ultimately makes for a bland watch.

6 'Jurassic World: Dominion' (2022)

Image via Universal Studios

Set four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, the 2022 feature (and the third and final installment in the Jurassic World trilogy) follows Biosyn operatives as they attempt to track down Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon). In the meantime, paleobotanist Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) examines a genetically altered swarm of giant insects.

It's no news that Dominion did not impress many moviegoers, and Reddit users couldn't help mentioning the film. "I think Jurassic world 3 was expected to be a terrible but crazy and FUN movie. Instead it was like... Not that," u/Cinemasaur wrote. In another post, a user said that watching the film was "like watching money burn on screen."

5 'Suicide Squad' (2016)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

One of the most anticipated films of 2016, The Suicide Squad promised more than it actually delivered. The movie's premise follows some of the fictional universe's most dangerous supervillains as they work for the government and form a defensive force to save the world from the apocalypse.

While the David Ayer movie counts on some memorable performances (we're not talking to you, Jared Leto) and amazing characters, including Margot Robbie's iconic Harley Quinn, it undeniably fell incredibly short on other ends. "Seriously, the trailer for Suicide Squad was so amazing. What happened to it?! Died to me as fast as slipknot did," u/UppiNolan remarked on the platform.

4 'Eragon' (2006)

Image via 20th Century Studios

The 2006 action-fantasy film directed by Stefen Fangmeier is set in the beautiful fictional homeland of Alagaesia. After the accidental discovery of a valuable dragon's egg, a farm boy (Ed Speleers) is led into adventure and later realizes he's the one person who can defend his home and his people against a wicked king.

Apparently, there are many things wrong with Eragon. But its unfaithfulness to the source material seems to be the main problem. On Reddit, users did not hold back from showing their discontentment. "Oh my god that movie was AWFUL. It was like watching a low budget fantasy movie with someone screaming 'ERAGON' across the street. That’s how close to the book it was," u/TeHNyboR wrote. Hopefully, the upcoming Disney+ series adaptation will be a bit better.

3 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull' (2008)

Image via Paramount Pictures

The latest Indiana Jones installment so far (a new one is set to release this year), Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull takes place 19 years after the previous film and follows beloved adventure hero and archeologist Indy as he is pit against Soviet KGB agents led by Irina Spalko (Cate Blanchett) who seek to find a powerful crystal skull.

Although Steven Spielberg's fourth installment was a huge letdown for moviegoers, it proved to be a box office success nonetheless. On Reddit, u/Primetime222 reveals they were "so pumped for that movie and spent the months leading up to it watching and rewatching the original trilogy. In the end I think I built what I thought it should have been too much in my head, and was disappointed when I saw something different and anti-climactic."

2 'The Hobbit' Movies (2012-2014)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Set in Middle-earth sixty years before the main events of The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit movies introduce audiences to new characters, including Martin Freeman's Bilbo Baggings, who leads a simple life with other hobbits in the shire until, of course, Ian McKellen's Gandalf convinces him to accompany a group of Dwarves on a quest to retrieve the Lonely Mountain from the dragon Smaug.

Even though the films are part of one of the most treasured fantasy worlds today, many fans believe that the prequels are not as good as they could be if they were properly executed. "The ball wasn't dropped, it was shot into a sh*t-filled volcano," u/GlassTwiceTooBig said. "The behind the scenes stuff for [The Hobbit] is so much more enthralling than the actual trilogy, it's insane," u/happygot wrote.

1 'The Last Airbender' (2010)

Image via Paramount Pictures

This controversial live-action adaptation of the highly successful 2005 Nickelodeon animated series (which is set to be adapted again, but this time by Netflix) follows the adventures of Aang (Noah Ringer) as he embarks on a quest for stopping the Fire Nation from enslaving the Water Tribes and the Earth Kingdom.

The Last Airbender is a pretty obvious, understandable answer that should definitely be taking a spot on this list. From the whitewashing of characters to its poorly executed plot, the M. Night Shyamalan movie left much to be desired. "Given the amazing quality and potential of the source material, the fact that this was the best he could come up with was not just terrible, it was f***ing embarrassing," a now-deleted account remarked.

KEEP READING: 2022's Biggest Box Office Disappointments