The Academy Award for Best Actor is one of the most highly anticipated in every ceremony. Previous winners include icons like Daniel Day-Lewis, Paul Newman, Henry Fonda, and Marlon Brando. The award is usually the second or third-to-last to be announced and is accompanied by much anticipation from both hardcore awards season fans a casual viewers.

However, the Academy doesn't always get it right—in fact, they might be 50/50 at this point, and the Best Actor category is no exception. Throughout the ceremony's 97-year-history, AMPAS has awarded more than a few actors who many believe undeserving of the Oscar, whether because of stronger contenders in the category or because the performance itself is weak or sometimes outright bad. This list will discuss the most widely disliked Oscar wins in the Best Actor category, ranking them from those that are merely bothersome to those that are infuriating and stain the Oscars' legacy.

10 Eddie Redmayne

Won for 'The Theory of Everything' (2014)

Academy members love biopics. In fact, one of the surefire ways to win an Oscar is to play a real-life person; throughout the 2010s, seven of the ten Best Actor winners played a real-life person. In 2015, Eddie Redmayne won the Oscar for playing Stephen Hawking in the biopic The Theory of Everything, which chronicles Hawkins' marriage to his first wife, Jane (Felicity Jones), and his subsequent diagnosis of ALS.

Redmayne's performance is committed, but the film reeks of Oscar bait. The approach worked, and Redmayne swept awards season, beating presumed favorite and, arguably, the worthier winner, Michael Keaton, for his career-best comeback performance in the eventual Best Picture winner, Birdman.

9 Gary Oldman

Won for 'Darkest Hour' (2017)

First things first: Gary Oldman is one of his generation's best actors, a true acting chameleon who has never been afraid to deliver big, fierce, committed performances. In a career spanning over forty years, Oldman has delivered several Oscar-worthy performances in films like Sid and Nancy, Bram Stoker's Dracula, and Immortal Beloved—his gonzo performance in The Professional might also be Oscar-worthy, depending on who you ask.

Thus, it's frustrating that Oldman's Oscar came for the most by-the-numbers Oscar-baity performance. Oldman is not bad in Darkest Hour, but he is the weakest in a category of all-time great performances, notably Timothée Chalamet in Call Me by Your Name, Daniel Kaluuya in Get Out, and Daniel Day-Lewis in Phantom Thread. The fact that Oldman won for the broadest take on Winston Churchill is such a disappointment, considering his legacy of daring performances.

8 Al Pacino

Won for 'Scent of a Woman' (1992)

The iconic Al Pacino is on the same boat as Oldman. The acclaimed actor has delivered countless indelible and acclaimed performances. By 1992, Pacino had six Oscar nominations, three of which—Serpico, The Godfather Part II, and Dog Day Afternoon—he arguably should've won.

Alas, Pacino's first and so far only Oscar win came in 1993 for his over-the-top, loud, and often exasperating performance in Martin Brest's 1992 drama Scent of a Woman. It feels criminal that an actor of Pacino's caliber won an Oscar that was very obviously the Academy's way of making up for the six previous snubs. He isn't terrible in Scent of a Woman, but the performance is so broad and annoying that one can't help but sigh of relief once the credits roll. The Oscar is supposed to be for "Best," not "Most" acting.

7 Tom Hanks

Won for 'Forrest Gump' (1994)

Robert Zemeckis' well-meaning but woefully misguided drama Forrest Gump is among the most divisive movies of the modern era; you either love it or hate it, with seemingly no room for middle ground. This ode to conservatism and Americana stars Tom Hanks as the title character, an Alabaman man who goes through numerous extraordinary experiences throughout the mid-20th century.

Forrest Gump's reputation is polarizing, and while Hanks' performance isn't as divisive, his Oscar win certainly is. Hanks had won the year before for Philadelphia, so his consecutive victory for Forrest Gump feels like overkill with a modern eye. His category was also stacked, with both Morgan Freeman and John Travolta delivering career-best work in The Shawshank Redemption and Pulp Fiction. Today, Hanks remains an audience favorite, but his win for Forrest Gump isn't exactly well-remembered.