The Academy Awards are the most important event in the entertainment industry, epitomizing cinematic excellence and, to a lesser degree, Old Hollywood glamour. Winning an Oscar is among the greatest achievements a performer can aspire to in the ever-changing entertainment landscape. Indeed, Oscars might not be career-changing, but they are usually career-defining, adding a layer of prestige to an actor's resumé.

The Best Actress is usually the most interesting and consistently exciting category at any given Oscars ceremony. Thus, most people have a favorite that they support, even if her chances of winning are slim to none. Across the Academy's nearly 100-year history, most Best Actress winners are fondly remembered, but a few are more controversial than others. This list will rank the most disliked Best Actress Oscar winners based on their win's reputation, the individual legacy of their performances, and how divisive their wins remain by today's standards.

10 Emma Stone

Won for 'La La Land' (2016)

Two-time Oscar winner Emma Stone is among the most popular actresses working today. Known for her versatility and on-screen charm, Stone is a bonafide movie star who excels in everything from rom-coms to musicals, period dramas, and sci-fi comedies. Stone won her first Oscar for Damien Chazelle's La La Land, a romantic musical co-starring Ryan Gosling.

Stone delivers a perfectly fine performance in La La Land, but you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who thinks she was better than Isabelle Huppert's tremendous and daring turn in Elle or Natalie Portman's heart-wrenching work on Jackie. Then there's the criminally snubbed Amy Adams, whose career-best work in Arrival was also superior in pretty much every way. Stone redeemed herself with her second Oscar win for her brilliant and irreverent performance in Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things, but her win for La La Land remains contentious.

9 Meryl Streep

Won for 'The Iron Lady' (2011)

First things first: the mighty Meryl Streep is among the all-time best actresses, period. In a career spanning nearly five decades, Streep has delivered titanic work in movies like Sophie's Choice, Silkwood, Postcards from the Edge, The Bridges of Madison County, The Devil Wears Prada, and The Post. Streep has three Oscars, two of which are among their respective category's greatest wins.

However, it must also be said that Streep's third win is far from popular. Playing the infamous Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the limp biopic The Iron Lady, Streep is reliably solid but not quite impressive. Yes, she gets the voice right, but the theatrics behind the performance make it more of a bland imitation than a true depiction of one of history's most notorious leaders. In hindsight, it's hard to see this win as anything other than a career win, a way to give Streep a third Oscar after years of worthy performances going home unrewarded.