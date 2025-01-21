Oscar season is upon us, yet the public doesn't seem to be as enthused about the awards as they once were. Odd decisions, undeserving winners, and boring broadcasts have killed much of the Oscars' excitement in recent years. That said, the Academy Awards have always been flawed, often awarding mediocre movies and shutting out future classics. In particular, many films that take home Best Picture are often less influential and beloved than other movies released that year.

With this in mind, this list looks at some of the most disliked Best Picture winners ever. Some were controversial when they won, while others were embraced by contemporary audiences but rejected by later ones. The following movies don't seem to have many fans, whether it's because they're outdated (like The Broadway Melody) or because people found their stories and themes meager and misguided (Crash, Green Brook). However, they are all quite underwhelming.

10 'How Green Was My Valley' (1942)

Directed by John Ford

Image via 20th Century Studios

"There is no fence nor hedge round time that is gone. You can go back and have what you like of it if you can remember." This John Ford drama notoriously beat out Citizen Kane for Oscar gold. Whereas Orson Welles' work would exert massive influence over the entire medium, How Green Was My Valley would be mostly forgotten in relatively short order. It's a nostalgic portrait of a Welsh mining village, chronicling the life of the Morgan family as they face industrial and social changes.

While not terrible, How Green Was My Valley is no masterpiece and is a little inaccessible all these decades later. It gets a little sappy at times, and the messaging around injustice and environmentalism can be a tad heavy-handed. The movie is also not especially well-liked in the UK, as many of the cast members were American, and some of their accents are noticeably inaccurate.

9 'The Broadway Melody' (1929)

Directed by Harry Beaumont

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

"Stop worrying about what people think. They don’t think enough to worry about!" This musical was the first sound film to win Best Picture, though it's not very popular today, with an IMDb rating of just 5.6 out of 10. It's about a pair of sisters, Queenie (Anita Page) and "Hank" (Bessie Love), who navigate the competitive and cutthroat world of Broadway. Their journey is complicated by romantic entanglements, particularly Queenie’s growing attraction to Hank’s fiancé (Charles King).

The Broadway Melody feels very dated now, bogged down by clichés and grating melodrama, though it innovated significantly in terms of pre-Code musicals. It was a massive commercial success as well, reportedly grossing a then-staggering $4.3 million. Still, there's no getting away from the subpar acting and flimsy direction. This is not a movie that many modern viewers will come back to but rather a historical curiosity. There are much better movies from the 1920s to spend one's time with.

8 'Cavalcade' (1933)

Directed by Frank Lloyd