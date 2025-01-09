Since 1929, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has been giving out the Oscars. Today, these awards have become the most prestigious honor in the film industry, and winning one can potentially alter the actor's career for good. However, every now and then — in fact, one might even say often — general audiences universally agree that the Academy got something wrong.

Whether it's a bad movie winning Best Picture, an actor winning an acting award over a much more deserving peer, or the trashiest film winning a random Best Makeup Oscar, there have been plenty of occasions over the years when people have agreed that the Academy messed up. These are the most unpopular Oscar wins, ranked from "some people might defend this" to what is nothing short of a stain on the Academy's reputation.

10 'King Richard' (2021)

Award: Best Leading Actor for Will Smith

Every year, more than a few movies come out that are very obvious Oscar bait; sometimes, they are actually pretty good. Such is the case of King Richard, a biopic about Richard Williams, who coached his daughters Venus and Serena into tennis superstardom. From the get-go, it was clear that this was an Oscar vehicle for Will Smith, who had been trying to get on that Dolby Theatre stage for years.

Unfortunately, the first time that Smith did step on that stage was when he infamously slapped Chris Rock for having told a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. Later in the night, he won that coveted Oscar and even got a standing ovation, but a moment that should have felt triumphant and cathartic instead felt all too sour. King Richard is one of the best sports movies of the 2020s, and Smith's performance in it is admittedly phenomenal, but because his win will forever be tied with his baffling public display of violence, it's a victory that immediately became one of the most unpopular in the Academy's history.

9 'The Broadway Melody' (1929)

Award: Best Picture

The Broadway Melody is the lowest-rated Best Picture Oscar winner on both IMDb (where it has a 5.6 out of 10) and Letterboxd (where it has 2.4 out of 5 stars), so it's no shocker that it's aged as one of the worst-ever recipients of the prestigious award. It follows a pair of sisters from the vaudeville circuit trying to make it big on Broadway, but matters of the heart complicate their ambitions.

This movie is a valuable historical artifact, being one of the first musicals ever made (The Jazz Singer, the first-ever talkie, had only come out less than a couple of years prior). Alas, historical value does not a good movie make. The Broadway Melody is one of the worst movie musicals in history, with a nonsensical story and lousy dialogue joining together musical numbers that are only semi-entertaining.

8 'The Nutty Professor' (1996)

Award: Best Makeup

It feels wild to apply the term "Oscar-winning" to a movie like The Nutty Professor, but here we are. It's not the worst of Eddie Murphy bombs, but this slapstick comedy about an overweight and good-hearted professor taking a chemical that turns him slim but obnoxious is definitely no masterpiece. Murphy plays multiple characters in it, and that's pretty much all it has going for it.

It sometimes feels that a Best Makeup Oscar nod (or even win, as in this case) is where bad Oscar-nominated films go to die. Indeed, this is pretty much universally agreed to be one of the worst movies that have ever won an Oscar, and as such, its Makeup victory isn't exactly a cause for joy for pretty much anyone. It's not like it didn't have any competition, either, with Star Trek: First Contact also being in contention that year.

7 'Cimarron' (1931)

Award: Best Picture

Since the Oscars were just beginning to find their footing in the 1930s, the Academy rewarded plenty of duds during that decade. But while many of those wins have been forgotten, there's one that sticks out like a sore thumb as the absolute worst Best Picture winner of the '30s. Cimarron is a Western about a newspaper editor settling in an Oklahoma boom town with his reluctant wife at the end of the nineteenth century.

Even setting aside its blatant misogyny and racism, Cimarron would still be an awfully boring movie with stilted dialogue and unappealing characters. It's hard to ignore its offensive stereotypes, though, so all of its bad qualities come together to form a pretty terrible flop whose Best Picture win is baffling, even considering what kinds of so-so movies won the award throughout the 1930s.

Cimarron Release Date February 9, 1931 Director Wesley Ruggles Cast Richard Dix , Irene Dunne , Estelle Taylor , Nance O'Neil Runtime 123 minutes Writers Edna Ferber , Howard Estabrook , Louis Sarecky

6 'Suicide Squad' (2016)

Award: Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling

As is the case with The Nutty Professor—arguably even more so—it's beyond stupefying that the term "Oscar winner" applies to Suicide Squad, one of the DCEU's most embarrassing flops and one of the worst superhero movies of the 2010s. It's about a secret government agency that recruits some of the world's most dangerous incarcerated supervillains to form a defensive task force, whose first mission becomes to save the world from the apocalypse.

Suicide Squad is pretty terrible in every sense imaginable. If there's one thing about it that's sort of redeemable, however, it's the makeup work. It was precisely this element that earned the movie a Best Makeup Oscar, even if Star Trek Beyond was arguably a far more deserving winner. Moreover, the mere fact of awarding a movie like this with one of the most prestigious awards in the industry should feel icky to any movie fan.

5 'Shakespeare in Love' (1998)

Award: Best Leading Actress for Gwyneth Paltrow