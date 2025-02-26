In the context of the four major acting categories at the Oscars, Best Supporting Actor can sometimes seem like an afterthought. While the lead categories are usually the ones most people pay attention to, and Best Supporting Actress is often the most exciting in any given ceremony, Best Supporting Actor lacks the same notoriety, even among Oscar aficionados. However, that doesn't mean it's any less interesting.

Indeed, throughout the Academy's nearly 100 years, Best Supporting Actor has rewarded great performances from the likes of Walter Huston, Jack Nicholson, and the late Heath Ledger. On the contrary, a few of the category's choices have aged quite poorly, with many fans actively disliking them. This list will focus on the most disliked winners of the Best Supporting Actor Oscar, based on their reputation, infamy, and whether folks believe they "stole" the statuette from another, worthier actor.

10 Mahershala Ali

Won for 'Green Book' (2018)

Just two years after winning his first Best Supporting Actor Oscar for the beautifully haunting Moonlight, Mahershala Ali won a second one for playing Don Shirley in the controversial biopic Green Book. The film chronicles the relationship between Shirley and his driver, Tony Lip (Viggo Mortensen), as they travel the Deep South in 1962.

Green Book has faced white savior accusations pretty much since its premiere, and its Best Picture win has aged like milk under the sun. Ali's win was far better received, but it is still tainted by Green Book's tremendous lack of popularity. Especially considering he had already won an Oscar only two years earlier, Ali's win is often considered to be more about Green Book than about the actor's work. That year, the category had some incredible nominees, including Richard E. Grant, whose career-best performance in Can You Ever Forgive Me? was more than deserving of the trophy.