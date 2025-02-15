The Oscars are the most important event in entertainment. Despite their controversies and questionable taste, they remain the highest achievement anyone involved in the film industry can get. Winning an Oscar might not be the make-it-or-break-it event it once was, but it's still an honor pretty much every actor strives for, and many aren't shy about it.

Every year, the Supporting Actress category is one of the best and most exciting. Unlike the leading races, which are often decided before the ceremony even begins, Best Supporting Actress is a true nail-biter more often than not. Many of the all-time best winners come from this category, but, unfortunately, many of the all-time worst, too. This list will rank the most widely disliked Best Supporting Actress winners based on their questionable performance, their standing in the category, and how poorly they have aged in the Oscars' context.

10 Alicia Vikander

Won for 'The Danish Girl' (2015)

Image via Focus Features

Category fraud is not unusual in the Supporting categories at the Oscars. However, it has seldom been more noticeable or notorious as it was at the 2016 ceremony when Alicia Vikander won for her work in the simplistic period biopic The Danish Girl. The film stars Oscar-winner Eddie Redmayne as Lili Elbe, a trans woman and one of the earliest recipients of gender-affirming surgery. Vikander plays Elbe's wife, Gerda.

It's no use denying it: Vikander is a lead in The Danish Girl, having almost as much on-scree time as Redmayne, who received a nomination for Best Actor. Beyond the blatant category fraud, Vikander's role never strays away from the long-suffering wife, failing to elevate a mediocre screenplay and instead comfortably playing inside its boundaries. Still, Vikander's win doesn't rank higher because many like to believe she won for her work in Ex Machina, which premiered the same year and features a far superior and actually Oscar-worthy performance from her.