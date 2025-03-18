Documentaries should educate, inform, expose, or provoke thought, and some of the best ones do all of those things at once. A documentary doesn’t have to be objective to be a great documentary, especially if the intention is more to argue a point or show something from a particular point of view. If a movie captures some kind of reality or events of a more ordinary nature (compared to say blockbusters) and without actors, then it’s probably a documentary.

Some make for easy watching, while others are anything but easy to watch. What follows is a look at some of the most disturbing documentaries of all time. Not necessarily the best, but the ones that are most likely to leave you feeling emotionally shattered or maybe even in some kind of despair. The full-on exploitation documentaries have been left off, though, since it’s hard to celebrate something being shocking just for the hell of it. With the following films, there are shocking and disturbing qualities to them, but such qualities serve a purpose.

10 'The Bridge' (2006)

Directed by Eric Steel

Image via IFC Films

The Bridge is all about San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, specifically relating to the large number of people who choose it as a destination to end their lives. The extent to which people (at least back in the 2000s) selected the bridge as a place to jump off to die is explored here, with numerous interviews conducted with the loved ones of those who did take their lives there.

There are controversial things here, so some may label The Bridge as having exploitative elements. But there is an attempt here to bring attention to the way the Golden Gate Bridge was used as a suicide destination and, in the years since 2006, steps have been taken to make the Golden Gate Bridge safer, and attitudes toward mental health generally speaking have arguably shifted since this documentary’s release, too.