The following article contains discussions of disturbing, horrific, taboo and potentially triggering content. Discretion is advised.

In any type of entertainment, trends will come in waves, becoming very popular for a brief time, and disappearing just as quickly as they came. Elevated horror films – like The Babadook, It Follows, and The Witch – reigned supreme with fans and critics for a time. Recently, though, horror films have taken a turn for the more disturbing and violent, perhaps reflecting the deep-rooted anger and frustration often found in culture and politics today.

Horror fans are always on the lookout for another great scare or gory special effect; to find something that scares them – in myriad ways. For those who want to push their limits, they can look to great disturbing horror movie lists in which A Serbian Film, Cannibal Holocaust, and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre are common mentions. But what about the more recent films popping up that dive into the depravity of humanity? These horror films from the last five years run the gamut of extremely disturbing and triggering topics and visuals, and are not for the faint of heart. Horror fans who yearn for a cathartic exploration into the darkness of the human psyche, however, might find that and more in these brutal films.

10 'Smile' (2022)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Smile made waves in 2022 with its clever viral marketing, which paired nicely with the theme of trauma as a spreading virus as explored in the film. After therapist Dr. Cotter (Sosie Bacon) witnesses a patient commit suicide, she has to figure out how to escape the curse that now has a hold of her.

RELATED: 10 Terrifying Horror Movies to Watch If You Loved 'Smile'

While not the goriest horror film, one disturbing aspect lies in the very real idea of trauma as a domino effect; it hits home with audiences and shines a light on mental health issues, albeit with a supernatural edge. Smile also succeeds in its eerie visuals (that damn smile!) and effective jump scares, as well as one massive (mostly) practical creature that gives new meaning to a "toothy grin."

9 'The Platform' (2019)

Image via Netflix

Netflix's The Platform quickly related to audiences with its "eat the rich" themes and poignant violence. Inmates in a vertical tower prison must decide how much to eat from a timed platform of food, knowing that they will never stay on the same level longer than a month. The Platform highlights the selfishness inherent in humanity, as well as how far some might go to survive.

Prisoners on the higher levels disregard those on the lower levels and eat everything, while inmates on the lower levels, then, must resort to desperate measures like cannibalism to survive a month without much food. The prisoners turn on each other which is disheartening considering some know how brutal the lower levels can be. The violent aftermath of resentment and starvation is brutal, and audiences might end up questioning their own altruism.

8 'Titane' (2021)

Image via Diaphana Films

Titane is a French body horror film that follows serial killer Alexia (Agathe Rousselle) as she hides her identity while on the run from the law. Alexia disguises herself as a man while trying to contain her fast-growing pregnant belly; a pregnancy that resulted from sex with an automobile. Yes, you read that right.

The journey that Alexia goes on in Titane includes violently killing several people in graphic detail, including her parents. She also attempts a self-abortion, painfully tapes her bulging belly flat, and gives birth to... something. The expert use of squelching sounds especially highlights these gag-inducing moments. Horror fans will wince at what Alexia puts herself through and never look at a car the same way.

7 'Hatching' (2022)

Image via IFC Midnight

One of the best horror films of 2022, Hatching is a Finnish body horror film that follows 12-year-old Tinja (Siiri Solalinna) when she discovers and tends to what appears to be a bird's egg. Tinja's life is shown to be frustrating and disheartening with a rude younger brother, an overbearing mother, and a father who is either oblivious or approves of his wife's affair. Viewers can immediately relate and empathize with Tinja in one way or another.

RELATED: 10 Essential Body Horror Films You Might Not Have Heard Of

The egg grows exponentially with each of Tinja's increasing frustrations, culminating in the hatching of a large bird-like creature. Tinja cares for the creature through various mutations (brought to life through stunning and gooey practical effects) and despite its murderous actions. But the family dysfunction in Hatching is almost as disturbing as the creature itself.

6 'Hereditary' (2018)

Image via A24

One of A24's best horror films, Hereditary put director Ari Aster on the map, and confirmed Toni Collette as one of the greatest actresses working today. Hereditary is a slow-burner about a grieving family that evolves into a supernatural nightmare.

Most audiences will relate to the strained family drama and are horrified when fan-favorite Charlie (Milly Shapiro) meets a shocking and devastating end. Resentment, loss, and grief infect Annie's (Collette) relationship with son Peter (Alex Wolff), and Aster punctuates these themes with appalling visuals that will haunt viewers long after the film's end.

5 'Apostle' (2018)

Image via Netflix

In Gareth Evans' Apostle, Thomas (Dan Stevens) searches for his sister among a cult living on a remote island. Soon, blood sacrifices lead Thomas to dive deeper into the cult's mysteries and lore – and he discovers a shocking and gruesome truth.

Evans creates an exceptionally eerie atmosphere, immediately putting audiences on edge with a moody and bleak color palette, and a discomforting score. Apostle takes its time investing audiences in its characters only to destroy and devastate them in vile and graphic acts of violence and gore – both supernatural and human.

4 'Color Out of Space' (2019)

Image via RLJE Films

Color Out of Space is a body horror film featuring a perfectly over-the-top Nicolas Cage as the father of a family infected by something not of this world. A strange meteor lands close to the Gardner farm and contaminates the family's water, sending them into a nightmare-inducing Lovecraftian hellscape.

Based on an H.P. Lovecraft short story, Color Out of Space sees its characters devolve into the depths of insanity and rage – especially when Cage's Nathan lashes out at his family. The film also provides exquisite creature effects that are sure to gross out audiences, and a non-conclusive ending that could drive fans to their own insanity.

3 'Terrifier 2' (2022)

Image via Cinedigm

Terrifier 2 celebrates the return of Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) as he wreaks havoc on a small town – in bloody practical effects mayhem. The original Terrifier boasted a ton of gore, violence and fecal matter, with the bisection scene being the shocking stand-out. Audiences loved Art's madness in Terrifier so much that Terrifier 2 earned itself a bigger budget, which meant more opportunities for gross-out horror.

RELATED: 'Terrifier 2' and 9 Other Horror Movies Which Famously Made Audiences Sick

The practical gore is plentiful and visceral, but it's Thornton's magnetic embodiment of Art that makes the violence on screen all the more horrifying. Viewers might find it hard not to like the evil Art and giggle as he breaks, maims, mutilates, tortures, and dissects innocents while silently laughing and mocking them.

2 'The House that Jack Built' (2018)

Image via IFC Films

Even though Lars von Trier's The House that Jack Built veers into abstract and mind-bending territory in its third act, the brutality of serial killer Jack is sickeningly grounded. Matt Dillon portrays Jack as timid, intelligent and altogether deranged with a darkness lurking behind his unsmiling eyes as he narrates several of his murders.

RELATED: Every Lars von Trier Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

The House that Jack Built is beautifully filmed with colorful slow-motion shots and a gorgeous score. This beauty contrasts the aftermath of Jack's crimes; the camera lingers on a dead child who is frozen into a haunting smile, or on a woman getting maimed underscored by classical music. Jack has no remorse, seeing beauty in his kills, and the audience gets an up-close view of his depraved mind.

1 'The Sadness' (2021)

Image via Shudder

Taiwanese horror film The Sadness follows a couple as they try to reunite amid a virus that turns everyday people into bloodthirsty maniacs. These are not zombies, mind you, these are "normal" people acting on their most depraved impulses. The graphic violence, often sexual in nature, is on full display, with some of the most grotesque visuals in recent horror films.

Digging a little deeper, the title "The Sadness" refers to the remorse most characters feel while inflicting heinous acts of violence – some crying in the process. Other people, however, revel in this newfound freedom, their darkest urges free to be unleashed. It is disturbing to think about: What horrendous desires lurk within the people you know? What darkness lies within you?

NEXT: 17 Scariest Horror Movies That Are Too Disturbing to Re-Watch