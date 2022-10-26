A movie's imagery can save it when its content is otherwise lacking. Many films that are regarded as beautiful have, for the most part, positive content, at least concerning what makes them beautiful.

In Avatar,the story is an ugly tale of imperialism and conflict, but that horror doesn't splash onto the gorgeous scenery of Pandora. Movies like Avatar or The Revenant can be disturbing and beautiful. Films like these hit a strange ground where what you're seeing harkens back to the original definition of the word "awesome," invoking great fear and elegance.

'Trainspotting' (1996)

A disturbing yet captivating story of addiction, Trainspotting is one of those movies you will never forget. Not only because it is one of the rawest and most real looks at addiction film has ever produced, but for the friendship, humor, and sadness it elicits.

User geordiehotline sums it up nicely: "Only watched that movie once, but every harrowing scene is etched on my brain & living in my head rent-free." Set in Scotland, Trainspotting provides the beauty of the landscape and the city of Edinburgh, all disturbingly situated around horrible situation after horrible situation.

'Grave of the Fireflies' (1988)

This film is not for the faint of heart, and Suspicious-Muscle-96's comment exemplifies that: "My girlfriend had me watch it, and at the end, I was angrily bawling my eyes out and accusing her of wanting me to cry. It's a masterpiece, and people should see it". There is no doubting the beauty of this film, but it is a sad, terrible, and natural beauty that leaves a mark.

A tale of the horrible impact of war, two orphans, find themselves alone after the American firebombing of Japan during World War II. Their subsequent attempts to survive are harrowing not only because of what is happening on screen but because it's an accurate imitation of what many children and people worldwide have gone through due to war.

'Perfect Blue' (1987)

If you've seen Black Swan and thought it was a nomination for a disturbingly beautiful movie, meet the film that was Darren Aronofsky's inspiration for that. Black Swan doesn't come close to the disturbing confusion of this movie.

A profoundly dark film from the mind of Satoshi Kon, Perfect Blue follows Mima, the former leader of a popular J-Pop band, as she attempts to find a career as an actress and shed her clean-cut image. Defined by its mesmerizing animation, Perfect Blue plays with themes of blurred reality, perception, performance, and the strange relationship between consumer and product, or fan and performer.

'WALL-E' (2006)

When watching WALL-E, there doesn't seem to be much on the surface that disturbs. When you think of WALL-E, you think of a cute love story between two robots and their quest to prove that the Earth can still support life.

However, the world of WALL-E is surprisingly deep and dark, filled with a malicious AI, a rotten Earth, and the slow spiritual death of everything that makes us human. At the same time, it's loaded with the most beautifully animated environments you could ever find. WALL-E is the perfect balance of disturbing content that allows for enough deeper thinking if you're willing to go there.

'Cidade de Deus (City of God)' (2002)

Cidade de Deus (City of God) is a Portuguese-language film depicting the growth of organized crime in the Cidade de Deus, a suburb in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, between the 1960s and 1980s. Nominated for four Academy Awards in 2004, City of God follows two boys as they grow, following two very difficult paths in the difficult environment of their poverty-stricken living.

Rocket (Alexandre Rodrigues), the film's narrator and a budding photographer, captures his surroundings and the regular occurrences of drug-related violence in his neighborhood, while José (Leandro Firmino) uses Rocket and his work to increase his notoriety as an ambitious drug dealer and criminal. This film is filled with beautiful imagery of disturbing content and a harrowing reality for thousands, if not millions, across the globe. ShakeyJ8ke leaves the perfect final comment; "You're just sat there, silent, contemplating.... Everything".

'Watership Down' (1978)

Watership Down, the film adaptation of Richard Adams' book of the same title, follows a colony of anthropomorphized rabbits as they leave their warren and community in search of a safe place to start a new one as human developers begin the destruction of their environment. Expertly crafted, this film is notable for its disturbing imagery that sticks long after viewing, especially if they were young when it was released.

GeekMomToTwo sums up the experience for thousands of kids with this movie: "My parents saw animated bunnies and thought this was a great movie. Scarred me for life". Despite the fact the characters are all Rabbits, they are all incredibly relatable. This makes the events of the film even more harrowing.

'Das Boot' (1981)

If you're not a fan of tight spaces, it's lucky you weren't assigned to work on a German U-boat during World War II. The men in this film wish they were so fortunate. They aren't, which is where the disturbing terror comes in.

Set in 1942 as the British are beginning to understand better how to protect themselves from U-boat attacks in the "Battle of the Atlantic," Das Boot follows the crew of 42 fresh recruits manning a U-boat as they try to survive, obey orders, and most difficulty, endure the arduous boredom in the submersible metal coffin they're in. Wolfgang Peterson's film is about as good as it gets, humanizing the enemy grunts of World War II movies, and is an exceptional observation of ordinary day-to-day life under extraordinary circumstances.

'Pans Labyrinth' (2006)

Just looking at the photo above perfectly illustrates how Pans Labyrinth is disturbingly beautiful. From the mind of Guillermo del Toro, who has a very unique and captivating style, this movie follows Ofelia (Ivana Baquero) as she moves into her new stepfather's house along with her mother, where at night, a fairy leads her to a creepy yet wonderful fantasy land and away from her harsh reality.

Disturbing not just for the creepy world and the creatures within, but this film, and its ending, are disturbing in a far more real way than a guy with eyes on his hands. From mattad0rk on Reddit; "Pan's Labyrinth is beautiful, gruesome, and heartbreaking.".

'Saving Private Ryan' (1998)

One of the greatest movies ever and certainly one of the greatest war films ever made, Saving Private Ryan is an incredibly filmed, acted, and directed World War II epic that encapsulated war like no film before it or since. It's grounded and awe-inspiring and also disturbing and gut-wrenching. Look at this not-so-fun fact from the_fuego on Reddit.

A true masterpiece, Saving Private Ryan is crafted with a detail rarely seen in movie making. All of these small details culminate to make a movie that's harrowing for everyone, especially veterans, to watch from start to finish.

'Let the Right One In' (2008)

Don't let this one suck you in with romance if you don't handle horror well. Let the Right One In is a Swedish film that is set in the same captivating and eerie landscape of Midsommar, this time in winter. Based on the 2004 novel by John Ajvide Lindqvist, the film follows Oskar (Kåre Hedebrant), a bullied 12-year-old boy, who befriends his new neighbor, Eli (Lina Leandersson).

Quickly forming a bond as they both help each other, it becomes clear that Eli is hiding a dark secret. It's a story of a complicated friendship in Stockholm, Let the Right One In is quite possibly Reddit's most disturbingly beautiful movie.

