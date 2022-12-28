The entertainment industry at large is becoming more diverse and inclusive, and this is certainly apparent at the Hallmark Channel. In recent years, while the network's beloved, comforting films still follow couples saving local businesses and partaking in Christmas activities, the network has resolved to bring more diverse stories to the table in a variety of ways.

Whether it's by adding Hanukkah and Kwanzaa to the fan-favorite Countdown to Christmas, bringing more diverse actors to the forefront, or breaking away from the norm with characters previously not represented on such TV movie fare, Hallmark Channel has used its platform to offer more diverse characters and stories.

'The Holiday Sitter'

After years of slowly but surely including LGBTQ+ characters in their films, Hallmark Channel finally produced a Christmas movie with two openly gay leading men played by two openly gay actors - one being Jonathan Bennett of Mean Girls fame, who previously paved the way for queer stories on the network.

In this highly anticipated Christmas film,The Holiday Sitter followed a single bachelor who is enlisted by his sister to babysit his niece and nephew over Christmas. But after proving incapable of the job, he hires their next-door neighbor to help, and soon starts falling for a man who longs for a family of his own.

'Wedding Every Weekend'

In 2019, Hallmark Channel made history when it featured not only its very first same-sex couple in a film, but its first - and currently only - same-sex wedding in the Kimberly Sustad and Paul Campbell-led Wedding Every Weekend.

Following two best friends who go to four different weddings together, which wind up helping their own romance blossom, one of the weddings they attend is of lesbian couple Amanda and Vicky, who are seen tying the knot and being celebrated by friends and family as they walk down the aisle hand-in-hand.

'A Big Fat Family Christmas'

Part of Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas in 2022, A Big Fat Family Christmas marked the first Hallmark Channel film to star an almost all-Asian main cast including Tia Carrere, Shannon Kook and Shannon Chan-Kent, with a supporting turn from When Calls The Heart star Jack Wagner.

While it received divided reviews for its use of Asian and Chinese stereotypes, A Big Fat Family Christmastold the hilarious story of an Asian-American photojournalist who gets put on assignment to document a family's annual holiday party, unbeknownst to her co-workers that the family she'll be photographing just happens to be her own.

'Double Holiday'

It was until 2019 that Hallmark finally expanded their Countdown to Christmas celebration and included two Hanukkah-themed films, Double Holiday and Holiday Date. This started a yearly tradition for the channel to air a new Hanukkah movie each season, including Love, Lights, Hanukkah!, Eight Gifts of Hanukkah and Hanukkah on Rye.

Double Holiday follows two opposing co-workers who must come together to plan both Christmas and Hanukkah celebrations, while Love, Lights, Hanukkah tells the story of a Christmas-obsessed woman who learns she's part Jewish and learns how to take part in the festivities.

'Holiday Heritage'

With its flurry of Christmas movies throughout the years, it wasn't until 2022 that Hallmark Channel branched out and produced a holiday film that showcased the lesser-represented Kwanzaa, a holiday celebrated in African American culture in a movie led by a primarily Black cast.

Holiday Heritage follows Lyndie Greenwood's Ella, who returns home for Christmas with plans of healing old wounds within her family. Ella enlists her ex-boyfriend, Brooks Darnell's Griffin, who helps the family partake in Kwanzaa and Christmas traditions while unexpectedly rekindling his old flame with Ella.

'Color My World With Love'

In this day and age, it's still uncommon to see actors with Down Syndrome in film and television, but Hallmark Movies & Mysteries broke ground in 2022 when it premiered Color My World With Love.

The romcom brought two actors with Down Syndrome, Lily D. Moore and David DeSanctis, together to tell the love story of Kendall and Brad, who get engaged and leave Kendall's mother worrying about whether their having Down Syndrome leaves them unprepared to take this next step in this emotional, coming-of-age rom-dram.

'The Christmas House'

In the same year that Lifetime premiered it's first-ever LGBTQ-led Christmas romcom, Hallmark Channel aired a holiday film co-starring a married gay couple portrayed by Hallmark alum Jonathan Bennett and newcomer to the network, Brad Harder.

While 2020's The Christmas House primarily followed two brothers who take over decorating their parents' famous house for the holidays, it featured a minor storyline revolving around Bennett's Brandon and Harder's Jake, who are struggling to finalize their adoption. The 2021 sequel A Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls continued the couple's story by showing the couple as dads to two infants.

'My Christmas Family Tree'

On a channel full of lovey-dovey romance films, anything of the dramatic genre is usually few and far between, or simply airs on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel. But My Christmas Family Tree changed that in 2022.

While the film does include a budding holiday romance between two main characters, it's the story of family that remains at the forefront when a young woman without any family receives her DNA test results that reveal she has a father she never knew, along with some half-siblings, all of whom she plans to spend Christmas with for the first time.

'The Christmas Ring'

The Christmas Ring came out in 2020 and followed a unique story of a reporter who strives to uncover the story behind an ancient engagement ring and enlists the help of the grandson of the ring owner, forming a romance between the two of them in the process.

While the film starred some familiar faces of Hallmark like David Alpay and Casey Manderson, The Christmas Ring showcased Indonesian-Canadian actress Nazneen Contractor as reporter Kendra Adams, making history as Hallmark Channel’s first-ever South Asian lead in a film.

'A Majestic Christmas,' 'Memories of Christmas'

2018 was a big year for diversity for the rom-com aficionados, which saw several Christmas films led by BIPOC actors for the first time ever. Christina Milian and Jerrika Hinton not only made their Hallmark debuts, but made history as the first Black female leads in their respective films, Memories of Christmas and A Majestic Christmas.

Both airing on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Memories of Christmas followed Milian's Noelle, who inherits her late mother's house and learns her mother hired a decorate to deck out her home every Christmas, while A Majestic Christmas told the story of Hinton's Nell, an architect who has a change of heart when she goes back home to turn a historic playhouse into a multiplex during the holidays.

