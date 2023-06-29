Rotten Tomatoes is a critic focussed review aggregation website and film database that many flock to for movie recommendations. Tomatometer scores are based on aggregated reviews from professional critics. Audience scores are averaged out based on ratings and reviews from everyday users of the site. When it comes to the DCEU, these two factions rarely agree.

As the years have passed, the division between professional film critics and die-hard DCEU lovers has only become more extreme. As the quality of the films dwindles and the mountain of critiques of the franchise's execution mounts, it makes sense why these scores are so disparate.

10 'Wonder Woman' (2017)

Tomatometer: 93%

Audience score: 83%

After hearing word of the devastation and destruction being caused by World War I, Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) leaves her magical homeland of Themyscira to join the fight and end the war. Despite being a powerful and ageless Amazonian, Diana falls in love with pilot Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), a mere mortal who aids her in her efforts to save the day.

Wonder Woman was a crowd-pleaser from top to bottom. The 2017 film helped to skyrocket its lead, Gal Gadot, into superstardom and marked the first blockbuster film for director Patty Jenkins. Wonder Woman remains quite even in its reception by critics and audiences alike, and the film was generally considered a breath of fresh air for the DCEU, which already had a reputation for being overly serious and morose.

9 'Wonder Woman 1984' (2020)

Tomatometer: 58%

Audience score: 73%

It's 1984, and World War I is well and truly in the rearview mirror. Diana Prince lives in Washington D.C, far from her homeland of Themyscira, where she assesses art and antiques in her job at the Smithsonian Institution. Diana's simple life comes crashing down when a confluence of obstacles, including people from the past, and villains from the present, require her to make some tough choices.

More divisive than its predecessor, Wonder Woman 1984 couldn't decide whether it wanted a clean slate with which to build its sequel or whether it wanted to harken back and rehash the same plot lines of the first film. It chose to do both and ultimately suffered as a result.

8 'The Flash' (2023)

Tomatometer: 66%

Audience score: 84%

Haunted by his mother's murder, Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) attempts to travel back in time to save her. Unfortunately, Barry's actions cause time to fracture, and he accidentally creates an alternate timeline that sees villains of the past undefeated and stronger than ever.

While The Flash has generally been received favorably, there remains a great divide between critics and audiences, which doesn't seem to be shrinking any time soon. While critics had artistic and creative issues with the film, The Flash, saturated with fan service and cameos, won a lot of goodwill with audiences.

7 'Man of Steel' (2013)

Tomatometer: 56%

Audience score: 75%

After his home planet of Krypton is destroyed, young Kal-El (Henry Cavill) is evacuated to Earth by his father, Jor-El (Russell Crowe). When he lands, he's found by Johnathan and Martha Kent (Kevin Costner and Diane Lane, respectively), who gives him a new home and teach him to hide his extraordinary powers and abilities.

Man of Steel is the film that started it all and would go on to shape the careers of star Henry Cavill and director Zack Snyder for the next decade to come. Man of Steel demonstrates that the DCEU has always been fertile ground for disagreement, with the gap only widening with subsequent releases.

6 'Zack Snyder’s Justice League' (2021)

Tomatometer: 71%

Audience score: 93%

The Justice League has done the impossible and brought Superman (Henry Cavill) back from the dead. His revival doesn't go smoothly, but the challenge is worth it because he is the only one powerful enough to help them stop a New God named Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds) from destroying the world.

Zack Snyder's Justice League was spawned from a seemingly grassroots campaign to see a director release his intended version of his movie, but reporting from Den of Geek indicates that it's not as organic as it seems and was defined by its zealotry and harassment of other creatives. Regardless, the film improved on the 2017 version's tonal and narrative issues, leading to a much warmer reception from both camps.

5 'Justice League' (2017)

Tomatometer: 39%

Audience score: 67%

Justice League follows the same general plot as Zack Snyder's Justice League. However, as is suggested by the notable lack of Snyder's name in the title, Justice League had its final touches and overall tone crafted by Joss Whedon, who took over filming when Snyder stepped down.

Justice League was much maligned by critics, which led to its strikingly low Tomatometer score. The director switch and notable difference in the style and tone of the final product compared to the film's predecessors also rubbed audiences the wrong way. The film's poor performance and failure to land with audiences ultimately led to the beginning of the Snyder Cut campaign.

4 'Suicide Squad' (2016)

Tomatometer: 26%

Audience score: 58%

Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) works in the shadiest areas of the American government. As part of her work, she assembles a team of highly skilled individuals to carry out the most covert government missions. The catch? These individuals are imprisoned supervillains, and in exchange for their work, they may get an early release... if they don't die first.

Suicide Squad had developed a reputation long before it was released. The early images from the film and the on-set stories of Jared Leto's inappropriate behavior did not inspire confidence in the film. The bar was low, and Suicide Squad still didn't clear it. Despite the large difference in Tomatometer and audience score, it's clear that even those who liked the film more than the critics didn't like it much.

3 'Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice' (2016)

Tomatometer: 29%

Audience score: 63%

General Zod (Michael Shannon) and Superman's vicious battle at the end of Man of Steel has leveled a city and left business mogul Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) fearful of the dangers this invincible alien called Superman could present to life on Earth. The flames of this feud are exacerbated by ultra-wealthy Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg), who stands at the sidelines, pulling the strings.

Upon the release of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, there had been no DCEU Batman movies and only one DCEU Superman movie. This lack of history and character was painfully obvious to viewers, and the film collapsed under the weight of its own ambition. Despite these factors and many more, the love from fans blew the Tomatometer out of the water.

2 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' (2023)

Tomatometer: 49%

Audience score: 86%

Billy Batson (Asher Angel) and his super-powered alter ego Shazam (Zachary Levi), have a new group of villains to face. The hero must team up with his foster siblings, all of whom have super-powered alter egos, to defeat a trio of ancient Greek gods with villainous plans.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods has an odd spot in the DCEU. Despite being directed by horror filmmaker David F. Sandberg, the Shazam! franchise skews younger as a result of its youthful cast and its premise. One might think that the younger target audience and different tones and styles would exclude Shazam! Fury of the Gods from the division that viewers of DCEU films are famous for. Yet the opposite is true, and this Shazam! sequel has a staggering difference between critic and audience reviews.

1 'Black Adam' (2022)

Tomatometer: 38%

Audience score: 88%

Ancient superhuman being Teth-Adam (Dwayne Johnson) is freed after being imprisoned by magic for thousands of years. He has been freed from his exile in the hopes that he will help destroy a dangerous syndicate that has taken over his homeland of Kahndaq.

In the lead-up to the release of Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson made sure audiences knew that "the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe [was] about to change." He was entirely correct, though in a way he probably didn't envision. Black Adam flopped at the box office, and almost as soon as it was released, it was announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran would now be in charge of the DC Cinematic Universe. While DCEU fans rushed to praise the film, critics were not so kind. Although nothing is confirmed, one could speculate that the leadership shake-up at DC will shuffle Black Adam to the bottom of the hierarchy of power.

