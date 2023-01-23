Sometimes acting can get a bad rep for being an easy profession. Sure, some actors only take on easy roles and some get paid handsomely, but more often than not it requires a little more than just showing up on set and reading some lines.

There are roles that require immense dedication to pull off, with some impressive actors going as far to shape their entire bodies or images to achieve what is needed for their characters. Reddit has discussed the most dramatic transformations in movie history, with special praise being deserved for those willing to go the extra mile.

1 Gary Oldman - 'Darkest Hour' (2017)

Darkest Hour is an Oscar nominated World War II drama showcasing the unstoppable fury of Winston Churchill in his efforts to combat Nazi Germany. A highlight of the film is Gary Oldman as the leading British Prime Minister, who gives a captivating performance.

Oldman's transformative abilities in multiple roles were praised by Reddit user Phyredanse, saying "he has some incredible transformations. Granted, some are assisted by makeup, but compare him as Winston Churchill, Sirius Black (from the Harry Potter series), and Sid Vicious (from Sid and Nancy)". With the help of retired makeup artist Kazuhiro Tsuji and over three hours a day in the makeup chair, he dedicated himself to the role of Churchill and became unrecognizable.

2 Colin Farrell - 'The Batman' (2022)

With so many different aspects of The Batman being praised by fans, it often seems that Colin Farrell's portrayal of The Penguin is overshadowed. As a tertiary but still important foe to Robert Pattinson's Batman, his antagonism eventually leads to helpful clues in uncovering The Riddler's plot.

There have been accolades not just to the makeup work to make Oswald Cobblepot more menacing, but to Farrell's performance as well. Reddit user MonstrousGiggling remarks: "although the prosthetics play a huge role in not recognizing it's him, his acting really did it. Not only does it not look like him at all, but it's pretty damn different from most roles I have seen him in".

3 Donnie Wahlberg - 'The Sixth Sense' (1999)

There are many who might not remember that Donnie Wahlberg was in M. Night Shyamalan's most acclaimed film The Sixth Sense at all, as Bruce Willis and Haley Joel Osment give show stopping performances.

While some users applauded Wahlberg for this role, much of Reddit seems to have also mainly forgotten his minor beginning role as a disturbed psychiatric patient, as user Senior_Personality66 comments: "I remember seeing his name in the credits and being like: where the hell was he?". His role should gain more recognition however, as Wahlberg reportedly starved himself to get in the physique and mindset of his bombastic character.

4 Christian Bale - 'The Machinist' (2004)

The Machinist is perhaps best known for the shocking body transformation from Christian Bale. In the film, an insomniac machine operator experiences a downward spiral after a workplace accident.

Not only is Bale top-notch here in one his most mesmerizing roles, but he also lost an astonishing amount of weight just to gain it all back for Batman Begins, as described by Reddit user LilyWhitesN17: "in The Machinist his diet was supposedly an apple and a cup of coffee to get him emaciated, then next role was Batman, complete opposite".

5 Charlize Theron - 'Monster' (2003)

Playing notorious serial killer Aileen Wuornos, Charlize Theron stunned audiences with her transformative portrayal in Monster. The film is a blunt, direct, and ultimately engrossing biopic of an abhorrent but interesting person.

Reddit user Renaissance_Slacker praises Theron, saying "she can look stunning, and horrid, and anything in between". Monster is still being discussed 20 years after release primarily due to Theron's performance, as she is plainly unrecognizable.

6 Matthew McConaughey - 'Dallas Buyers Club' (2013)

After a string of dime-a-dozen romantic comedies, Matthew McConaughey wanted to revitalize his career with a challenging role. With this mindset, he portrayed Ron Woodroof in Dallas Buyers Club, a breathtaking film about a cowboy who is diagnosed with HIV and is given 30 days left to live.

Much praise was given by both audiences and critics for McConaughey's commitment to the role. Reddit user ArtSchnurple elaborates, saying "he lost SO much weight and shaved off his eyebrows... I didn't realize he was doing it for a role, so it was jarring seeing such a physically beautiful person looking so emaciated and sickly".

7 Tom Hanks - 'Cast Away' (2000)

With such a prolific career, it's pleasantly surprising that Tom Hanks dedicated his physical stature so much for Cast Away, a film where he washes up on a tiny island with dire chances at survival.

Forrest Gump may have been the most popular collaboration between Hanks and acclaimed director Robert Zemeckis, yet Cast Away still holds up for the drastic transformation. Reddit user sweetdollycosplay praises this performance, saying "Tom Hanks really committed to this role that he gained so much weight for it and then the production was halted for 1 year for him to lose 50 pounds... It takes a lot of skill to really make a character so believable and relatable that you empathize with him".

8 Robert Downey Jr. - 'Tropic Thunder' (2008)

Only three months after Robert Downey Jr. gained universal goodwill for Iron Man, he pushed the absolute limits of this newfound love in Tropic Thunder. As one of the leads in this satirical comedy, he plays an over-the-top method actor who "gets into character" by means of blackface. This transformation may not be especially difficult to pull off, but it certainly is drastic.

Reddit user MUCHO2000 defends this, saying "How much hate does Tropic Thunder get today? Almost none because it's so over the top people easily understand and appreciate the satire". For such a controversial role, not much retrospective pushback is seen, coming down to the overt condemnation of the characters within the film.

9 Rob McElhenney - 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005 - Present)

Not all actor transformations have to be from the world of film. The riotous and often boundary-pushing It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia saw Rob McElhenney undergo multiple body transformations purely for comedic effect, gaining or losing mass amounts of weight depending on the season.

This commitment to fluctuating weight simply for the bit has been admired by Reddit, and user Stress-Thick writes that "Rob does not at all think it's easy to do what he did. Dude just commits hardcore to his craft".

10 Robert De Niro - 'Raging Bull' (1980)

In a gut punch finale to one of Martin Scorcese's most celebrated films, Raging Bull ends by showing Robert De Niro as Jake LaMotta washed up after his career as a prizefighter, looking noticeably heavier and more lethargic than 95% of the movie that preceded it.

De Niro is already a fan favorite actor, with multiple Reddit users giving this role praise. User corpus-luteum is admired on how he "put the weight on and took it off for the same role", where Illustrious_Win951 comments that "Robert De Niro was a trend setter for putting on 40lbs in order to portray Jake Lamotta". Raging Bull had one of the first and most iconic actor transformations, and set the groundwork for many in the industry to drastically commit to their characters.

