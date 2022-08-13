The Tanners. The Pearsons. The Pritchetts. Some TV families are so warm and loving that you can't help but wish they were your own. And some TV families are so wild and wacky, that they make you grateful for the wild and wacky one you have.

Whether it's the bad attitudes of The Connors, the struggles of The Hecks, or the real-life wildness of The Kardashians, some families on television are so dysfunctional that it's entertaining.

The Connors ('Rosanne,' 'The Conners')

When you look up the definition of "dysfunction" in the dictionary, odds are you'll find a picture of The Connors. This family from Roseanne and its reboot The Conners are concerningly messed up, and they own it.

Between their money hardships, relationship issues, and plain-out bad attitudes, this family is sometimes relatable and sometimes over-the-top - but they've been entertaining to watch over the last thirty years.

The Hecks ('The Middle')

The Hecks seem to be a strange combination of The Connors from Roseanne and The Wilkersons from Malcolm in the Middle. This family of five from The Middle may come together at the end of the day, but not before utterly upending each other's lives first.

After all, they keep their quilt in the oven, have an ongoing hole in Sue's room, got their wills written on a "death napkin," and make their youngest sit at the dinner table on a lawn chair due to not having enough good chairs.

The Griffins ('Family Guy')

Unlike family-oriented adult cartoons like Bob's Burgers and The Simpsons, Family Guy isn't exactly for the faint of heart. The Griffin family doesn't exactly help the show's case with their constant bickering, careless nature, and ultimately bad parenting.

Every once in a while, they may have a moment of wholesomeness. Still, more often than not, you'll see Peter insult his teenagers with vulgar language and even physical abuse, once burning Stewie's hand with a cigar while Lois once hooked up with Meg's boyfriend. Needless to say, no one would willingly be a Griffin.

The Kardashians ('Keeping Up With The Kardashians')

For 20 seasons on E!, The Kardashians become the most famous family in the world on their hit reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians. Starring Kris Jenner, her then-spouse Caitlyn Jenner, and her six children, this show guaranteed that your family is perfectly normal.

Between the physical abuse, the verbal attacks, and jaw-dropping moments like when Kim started taking selfies while her sister Khloe was going to jail and Kris making fun of Kim for her 42-day-long marriage to Kris Humphries, it's clear The Kardashians are just as dysfunctional off camera as they are on camera.

The Bundys ('Married... With Children')

Long before he was a loving grandfather on Modern Family, Ed O'Neill was a sarcastic father of two on 1987's Married... With Children. O'Neill's character Al Bundy was a typical hardworking and underappreciated man of the house who constantly disparaged his children.

But his kids would throw it right back at their dad, while their mother, Peggy, was known as a lazy and promiscuous woman who passed those traits down to her daughter.

The Barones ('Everybody Loves Raymond')

Everybody Love Raymond is one of the more underrated comedies of the 90s, starring Ray Romano, Patricia Heaton, and Doris Roberts. But what made the show great was the relationship between Raymond and his family.

Raymond always had to choose between his wife and his mother, who was overbearing and just happened to live right next door. Throw in his careless father and know-it-all brother, and Raymond has got himself a family full of dysfunction.

The Wilkersons ('Malcolm In The Middle')

Long before ABC's The Middle was TV's first dysfunctional family: The Wilkersons from FOX's Malcolm in the Middle. This family consisted of a weird father, a hardass mother, one delinquent son, and one genius son, and that wasn't even the whole family.

Malcolm was often the levelheaded one whenever his family members did crazy things, sometimes even parenting himself and teaching the surrounding adults a thing or two.

The Quartermaines ('General Hospital')

Soap operas may be full of dysfunction five days a week, but no daytime family is as flawed as The Quartermaines on General Hospital. First introduced in the 70s, these wealthy relatives keep their business all in the family, which often results in mayhem.

Since patriarch Edward died in 2012, The Quartermaines have fought for reigns over the family business, often attempting to destroy one another. But at the end of the day, this family is best known for their family Thanksgivings when their dinner never goes to plan, and they're forced to continue their tradition of ordering pizza.

The Osbournes ('The Osbournes')

The real-life family of The Osbournes consists of rockstar Ozzy Osbourne, his wife Sharon Osbourne, and their two children, Jack Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne. And together in 2002, they starred in the titular reality show The Osbournes.

As sweet as they may be, this family proved just how unhinged they can get on this reality show. Most memorably was the Season 1 episode when Sharon, fed up with their noisy neighbors, throws a ham at them over the fence to shut them up.

