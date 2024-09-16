There can only be one ruler above them all when it comes to the Emmys and Shōgun came out on top this year. Going into tonight's event with 8 nominations, FX’s smash-hit landed four wins tonight, giving it a total of 18 between tonight’s event and last week’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards. From Hiroyuki Sanada winning Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series to Anna Sawai winning Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and the title taking home the big win for Outstanding Drama Series, it was a huge night for the historical drama that has taken the network, and the world, by storm.

Unlike other contenders such as The Crown and The Morning Show, this was Shōgun’s first time on the ballot at the Emmys as the series is, so far, only one season in length. Set in Japan in the year 1600, the show follows the chaotic and bloody race for power between the Council of Regents following the death of their leader. The plot is all about politics and status, as well as the cut-throat attitude that one would need in this type of setting to not only survive but to thrive. With such a massive list of wins tonight, production for the second season will probably scoot itself along as quickly as possible.

Tonight’s wins for the series included Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series (Frederick E.O. Toye), and Outstanding Drama Series. Just last week, the title received 17 nominations at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, winning a staggering 14, including Outstanding Stunt Performance, Outstanding Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie, and Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, which went to Néstor Carbonell.

Other Top Scorers at the 2024 Emmy Awards

Along with Shōgun, The Bear was another big winner at this year’s Emmy ceremonies, nabbing a total of 11 awards, including Ebon Moss-Bachrach for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and Liza Colòn-Zayas for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. The series was the record-breaking champion last year, with 13 nominations and 10 in total, continuing its tradition as the reigning favorite in the comedy category again this time around. With a fourth season on the way, we can only expect more where that came from.

Another big favorite of this year's event was Netflix's breakaway hit, Baby Reindeer. Between tonight and last week, the title took home six trophies with 11 nominations total. Richard Gadd won both Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie and Outstanding Lead Actor in the same category. His co-star, Jessica Gunning, also struck gold with her portrayal of a stalker in the series, nabbing the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

While you wait for more information about when you can expect to see Shōgun back on screens with its second and likely even more awards-dominating season, you can head over to Hulu to stream the first season in its entirety.

