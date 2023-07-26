A few powerful words are enough to drive even the toughest moviegoers to tears. Hollywood has produced films to entertain, distract, and leave audiences returning for more amusement. Most importantly, they were made to evoke emotions within the viewers, leaving a deep impression that carried with them in their hearts long after they left the theater.

Some of the most heartbreaking films include passionate and emotionally significant lines to stick with the viewers so they can never forget the film's impact on their movie-going experience. Recently, users on r/movies came together to proclaim their most emotional lines from movies that never failed to make them cry.

The following article contains spoilers for the films discussed

10 'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' (2001)

"So do all who live to see such times. But that is not for them to decide. All you have to decide is what to do with the time that is given to you."

In the quest to destroy the one ring to rule them all, the ring bearer Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood), began to doubt his strength to carry on with his impossible mission. However, his helpful wizard protector Gandalf (Ian McKellen), pushes him to continue their adventure by giving him a few words of encouragement.

Later when Gandalf sacrifices himself to save Frodo and the other members of the fellowship, Frodo feels compelled to finish his journey while still remembering everything that Gandalf had spoken to him. "Cue 'Breaking of the Fellowship' and my tears," user WillyCSchneider said. "When the pandemic hit, and I was alone in my office teaching kids through a computer for a year and a half, I had this quote sitting on my desk," Redditor Go_Cart_Mozart added.

9 'The Iron Giant' (1999)

"Superman."

After crash-landing on earth without memory of where he came from, the curious and friendly Iron Giant (Vin Diesel) slowly believed he could become like the comic book hero Superman. When the town he landed in was about to be destroyed by a nuclear blast, he bravely sacrificed himself by intercepting the bomb in space.

Before colliding with the nuke, The Giant thought to himself about who he'd become and smiled, knowing that he had chosen to be the hero he had always wanted to be. "I was looking for this one. You know the storytelling is great when a big robot mumbling the name of a superhero can make a grown a** man tear up," said user Dz4ck13.

8 'Blade Runner' (1982)

"All those moments will be lost in time... like tears in rain... time to die."

Roy Batty (Rutger Hauer) was a rogue replicant with little time before his short lifespan could expire. In his final encounter with the replicant hunter Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), instead of killing Deckard, Batty decides to vent his frustrations with his mortality in a passionate speech about how he'll die knowing everything he's experienced will all be forgotten.

"Blade Runner is in my top [five] of all time," said one user. "He's just spending his last moments alive thinking about all the amazing things he's experienced and how they will all disappear when he dies," said iscore.

7 'The Green Mile' (1999)

"I'm tired, boss."

John Coffey (Michael Clarke Duncan) roamed the earth carrying a mysterious but beautiful gift to perform miracles and healings. However, it came at a price, as he was forced to suffer a lonely existence and feel the negative emotions constantly plaguing humanity.

When he was sent to death row for a crime he didn't commit, John accepted his fate and told his new guard friend Paul (Tom Hanks) that he was exhausted with how ugly the world has become, viewing his impending death as an end to his suffering."This line, every single time," said user cardnialsyn.

6 'Forrest Gump' (1994)

"He's so smart, Jenny. You'd be so proud of him. I am."

The simple but kind-hearted Forrest Gump (Hanks) finally settled down with his true love, Jenny (Robin Wright), and their young son. However, they didn't stay together long in the end as Jenny slowly perished from an illness. Standing over her grave, Forrest gave a tearful goodbye and let Jenny know that their son would be alright in his care.

"I watched the whole movie feeling completely fine, and then as soon as that scene happened, I burst out crying. Only film that has ever made me do that," said user Little-Pen-1905.

5 'The Royal Tenenbaums' (2001)

"I've had a rough year, Dad."

After his wife's tragic passing, the successful business prodigy Chas Tenenbaum (Ben Stiller) experienced a nervous breakdown and vigorously tried to shelter his two sons from the world. When his estranged father, Royal (Gene Hackman), walked back into his life, Chas became distant and bottled his feelings to appear strong for his family.

However, all of Chas' pent-up emotions came to the surface, and he confessed to his father how unhealthy he's been dealing with his stages of grief. "I think he (Wes Anderson) should be more known as the director who keeps things stoic and affectless, and just out of nowhere absolutely machetes your heartstrings with a single scene," Redditor KuyaGTFO mentioned.

4 'My Girl' (1991)

"He can't see without his glasses!"

A young girl named Vada (Anna Chlumsky) moved to an unfamiliar small town where no one, not even her father, seemed to understand her. That is until she developed a close friendship with a friendly hypochondriac named Thomas J. (Macaulay Culkin). Sadly, their friendship ended when Thomas J. tragically passed away from an allergic reaction.

At his funeral, Vada broke down at the sight of his coffin and demanded Thomas be given back his glasses to see, not realizing that her friend was gone. "I've somehow never seen My Girl, but just knowing the circumstances of this line is enough to make me tear up," said Redditor ClownlnAnlronLung. "I was looking for this one. It gets me every single time, " user Logical-Asparagus-75 replied.

3 'Babe' (1995)

"That',ll do pig. That'll do."

The titular piglet Babe (Christine Cavanaugh) felt encouraged to become a well-trained sheepherder and was enrolled in a herding competition to prove his worth. With a little help from some of his farm pals, he eventually blew away the competition with a perfect score.

In his moment of triumph, Babe's owner Farmer Hogget (James Cromwell), turned to his victorious pet and gave him a few deserved words of recognition. "That's the one I thought of. I [watched] it with my kids last week, truly a masterpiece, totally unique and amazing film," said user Human802." "Such a heartfelt film. A true classic! That scene gets me every time," said OldPainless.

2 'Stand by Me' (1986)

"I never had any friends later on like the ones I had when I was twelve. Jesus, does anyone?"

Writer Gordie Lachance (Richard Dreyfuss) decided to create a memoir about the most significant moments of his childhood to honor the life of his recently deceased best friend, Chris Chambers (River Phoenix). While typing out his final page, he gained inspiration for his last line after witnessing his young son happily playing with a friend.

"Goosebumps every time." said one Redditor. Gordie's question speaks to the audience and makes them remember their coming-of-age journeys about how they gained and lost on their paths to adulthood.

1 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of The King' (2003)

"My friends... You bow to no one."

With Sauron defeated and Middle Earth again at peace, the heroic Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen) finally fulfilled his destiny to become king of the land of Gondor. At his coronation, Aragorn shared his crowning moment by bowing down and giving tribute to Froddo (Wood) and his hobbit friends for being the true saviors of the world.

Aragorn stayed true to his friends and gave them recognition for being more responsible for Sauron's defeat. Bowing down, he and the other humans finally gave the hobbits the respect they always wanted. "Just reading that line makes me hear the music," Redditor BeatsByJay82. "I heard that line in a dark, crowded theater and heard sniffles all around — I didn't even hear that during the 'never let go speech' by Rose in Titanic," said one user.

