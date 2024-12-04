For many, there's nothing better than sitting back after a long day of work and relaxing with a good movie. Of course, not every movie is well-suited for this. Certain genres, like war dramas and horror, create tense atmospheres that can make it difficult to relax, while many movies feature slower pacing or thought-provoking subject matter that can be difficult to get into.

This is where pure entertainment comes into play. Films that focus solely on being entertainment rarely require much thought to appreciate, trying instead to be as enjoyable as possible in an effort to provide easy, stress-free entertainment. The following are the 10 most entertaining films released within the past 25 years, ranked based on how easily enjoyable they are for those looking for a relaxing movie night.

Following its cast as they perform stunts and pranks that are equal parts dangerous and outrageous, the Jackass franchise has been a solid provider of laughs ever since its 2001 debut on MTV. But its latest entry, 2022's Jackass Forever, is its most entertaining, perfecting the formula established by its predecessors and more than justifying the series' continued existence over the past two decades.

Throughout Jackass Forever, viewers are treated to some of the most memorable stunts in the series' history, with highlights including "The Cup Test" and "Silence of the Lambs". Its crew, including familiar faces like Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O, alongside a new group of younger participants, shares a genuine chemistry that makes it clear they're all in on the joke, making it easy to continue laughing throughout. It's not a movie for everyone, but for those who are okay with crass humor, Jackass Forever is an exceedingly entertaining film.

It was released almost 25 years ago, but Disney's The Emperor's New Groove continues to be the studio's funniest film. It tells the story of Kuzco (David Spade), a self-centered emperor who, after being transformed into a llama by his ex-advisor, Yzma (Eartha Kitt), finds himself reliant upon Pacha (John Goodman), a peasant, to help him return to his palace.

Running at a brisk 83 minutes, The Emperor's New Groove is filled with nonstop classic, old-school cartoon comedy. As Kuzco and Pacha make their way back to the palace, they find themselves in a variety of wildly amusing situations, like a scene in which Kuzco angers a vindictive squirrel, who pops a balloon animal in an attempt to wake a group of sleeping jaguars. Spade and Goodman share stellar chemistry, with the script highlighting Spade's signature dry wit, while Kitt and Patrick Warburton, who plays Yzma's henchman, Kronk, are absolutely hilarious villains. As a whole, it's an underrated work from Disney, but The Emperor's New Groove still stands as one of their most entertaining projects.

Following the completion of the prequel trilogy with the release of 2005's Revenge of the Sith, the Star Wars franchise did not see an additional live-action project for another ten years. But in 2015, following the acquisition of Lucasfilm by Disney, Star Wars: The Force Awakens was released, launching the much-anticipated Star Wars sequel trilogy. In the subsequent years there's been a lot of online debate regarding the quality of all three films in the sequel trilogy, but The Force Awakens remains an undeniably entertaining movie from start to finish.

In many ways, The Force Awakens is a retread of the 1977 original, covering extremely similar plot points while heavily integrating members of the original cast, but this doesn't make it any less enjoyable. Seeing Harrison Ford return as fan-favorite Han Solo is an absolute delight, but new characters like Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Finn (John Boyega) manage to be just as interesting, providing plenty of the series' distinct charm, even in scenes lacking the older heroes. Another highlight of the film is its many spaceship sequences, which stand as some of the most fun action scenes in the entire franchise. It may not be a perfect film, but The Force Awakens is still one of the most entertaining releases in the last 25 years.

In Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, The Lonely Island's Andy Samberg plays Conner4Real, a fictional pop star in the midst of promotion for his second studio album. A scathing satire of the music industry in the 2010s, Popstar is one of the funniest comedies of the past quarter-century, regardless of its audiences' familiarity with the subjects that it is lampooning due to its clever writing. Contributing laughs alongside Samberg are his Lonely Island bandmates Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer, and other famous comedians like Sarah Silverman, Will Forte and Tim Meadows.

A big highlight from Popstar is its songs, with original compositions like "I'm So Humble" and "Things in My Jeep" containing a healthy dose of the absurd lyrics that Lonely Island has been known for since the release of Digital Shorts like "Lazy Sunday" on Saturday Night Live in the 2000s. For those who aren't a fan of musical comedy, the film still offers an extremely witty script with some of the funniest performances in a modern comedy. Upon its initial release, Popstar was a box office failure, but in the time since, it has gained a reputation as an extremely underrated 2010s comedy, that is easily one of the most entertaining movies released within the last 25 years.

Few action movies cut to the chase more efficiently than 2006's Crank. It stars iconic action lead Jason Statham as Chev Chelios, a hitman poisoned with a drug that will kill him if he doesn't keep his adrenaline levels up. As a result of its core concept, Crank is a constant barrage of intense, over-the-top action sequences, making it an exceedingly entertaining action film with some of the best moments in Statham's entire filmography.

Throughout the movie, Chev must resort to performing increasingly ridiculous stunts in order to keep his heart pumping, including chugging energy drinks, driving through a mall, and even having a nurse defibrillate him. Sequences like this keep the film from ever being boring, as does its rapid-fire editing style, which adds an extra layer of intensity to each and every scene. It's light on plot, but because it moves at such a quick pace, Crank is one of the most entertaining action films of all time, and is more than worth a watch for any action aficionado who has never seen it.