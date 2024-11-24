Entertainment value is an important aspect of cinema, as there is certainly a significant portion of the audience that seek out new films purely for a sense of escapism. While there are obviously works of true artistry that are intended to provoke more psychological questions, whether a film is able to sustain the interest of audience members of all ages is a critical reason why it may stand the test of time.

Films that are entertaining don’t have to be without artistic merit, as it is often cinema that is both complex and accessible that ends up standing the test of time. While some may claim that the film industry has lost its ability to entertain after the fall of the “Golden Age of Hollywood,” there have certainly been some modern classics that have proven those assumptions to be untrue. Here are the ten most entertaining movies of all-time, ranked.

10 ‘Goldfinger’ (1964)

Directed by Guy Hamilton

Goldfinger is often cited as the definitive entry in the James Bond series, as it identified many of the core elements of the series that would become iconic. The lavish opening musical numbers, cheeky humor, eccentric villains, exotic locations, cool gadgets, and subtle winks at the audience all had their origins in Goldfinger.

Much of Goldfinger succeeds because of the undeniable charisma of Sean Connery, who proves once again that he was born to play Ian Fleming’s 007 character. While Connery certainly did great work in the previous films, Dr. No and From Russia With Love, Goldfinger is the film in which he best embodied the mix of spontaneity and smugness that made Bond one of the most beloved screen heroes of all-time. The film’s action was groundbreaking and still holds up today, even when compared to some of the more modern iterations of the same franchise.

9 ‘North by Northwest’ (1959)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

North by Northwest is by far the most entertaining film that Alfred Hitchcock ever directed, even if classics like Vertigo or Rear Window are more influential within arthouse cinema. Despite having a very twisty plot that constantly changes the stakes of the story, North by Northwest succeeds because of the very basic idea of an ordinary man caught up in extraordinary circumstances.

Cary Grant’s movie star charisma added a lot to North by Northwest, as he was able to show a reluctant side to a very compelling hero. What’s most impressive is that Hitchcock is so relentless in his pacing that the viewer almost never is given the opportunity to slow down and catch their breath; the terrific final chase and brawl at Mount Rushmore embodies the best that action cinema can be, and certainly spawned countless imitators in the subsequent decades.

8 ’The Wizard of Oz’ (1939)

Directed by Victor Fleming

The Wizard of Oz is a vibrant, beautiful embodiment of the “Golden Age of Hollywood” that was so striking in its visuals that many have assumed that it was actually the first color film. The musical genre is certainly not for everyone, but The Wizard of Oz managed to incorporate some truly iconic songs with a sweeping adventure story that anyone who’d ever dreamed of a better life can relate to.

The Wizard of Oz is a far more complex film than it gets credit for, as it contains some deep themes about the influence of power and the corruptive nature of media. While it has spawned several sequels, prequels, and the popular musical Wicked (which already has a two-part film adaptation), the original version of The Wizard of Oz is a film that can be shown to audiences of all ages to show them what the magic of the movies looks like.

7 ‘The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly’ (1966)

Directed by Sergio Leone

The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly is perhaps the most iconic Western of all-time, as Sergio Leone was highly influential within the rise of the “Spaghetti Western” movement that became popular in Italy in the 1960s. The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly is technically a continuation of the larger “The Man With No Name” trilogy that began with A Fistful of Dollars and A Few Dollars More, but it is still a standalone story that is compelling in its own right.

The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly features one of the most iconic movie heroes of all-time, as Clint Eastwood’s performance as the drifter known only as “Blondie” became the basis for countless dark, brooding anti-heroes in the subsequent decades. The film also added a lot of entertainment value thanks to the score by Ennio Morricone, which somehow managed to make each scene more exciting.

6 ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ (1981)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Raiders of the Lost Ark was a terrific throwback to the classic era of Hollywood adventure movies that combined the practical brilliance of Steven Spielberg as a director, the creative worldbuilding of George Lucas as a writer, and the unparalleled star power of Harrison Ford in the role that he is most often associated with, despite having a career that is filled with all-time great performances.

Raiders of the Lost Ark is one of the most relentless movies ever made, as it does not take any time to slow down from the moment that Indy begins running away from a boulder during the opening chase in Peru. Nonetheless, Raiders of the Lost Ark is also a film that is able to tug at the viewers’ heartstrings thanks to the fantastic romantic chemistry between Ford and Karen Allen, who co-starred as Marion Ravenwood.

5 ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ (1952)

Directed by Stanley Donen and Gene Kelly

Singin’ in the Rain is perhaps the most beloved musical of all-time, but it is also a great film about the history of Hollywood productions. The rousing musical tells the story of how Hollywood evolved from the silent era of the “talkies” to the industry that existed at the time, which included all the joys that Technicolor could provide.

The dancing and music in Singin’ in the Rain is simply the best, as it was produced and released in an era in which these sorts of elaborate sequences could not be made any way other than practically. Gene Kelly had many iconic roles in classics like It’s Always Fair Weather and An American In Paris, but the image of him joyfully dancing in the rain is often cited as one of the most striking moments in the history of cinema.

4 ‘Die Hard’ (1988)

Directed by John McTiernan

Die Hard is often seen as the definitive action film, as it set up a brilliant template that would be endlessly ripped off by imitators for decades. Although it is a film in which nearly every line has become iconic, Die Hard succeeds because it has a very simple story that is easy to follow. John McClane is a lonely man who is in the midst of a divorce, and his feelings of discontent were ones that audiences could relate to thanks to the terrific performance by Bruce Willis in the role he was born to play.

Die Hard features one of the greatest movie villains of all-time, and it is very impressive that Hans Gruber was the first character that Alan Rickman ever played in a movie. While it is a great film to revisit during the holiday season, Die Hard is always entertaining at any point in the year.

3 ‘The Big Lebowski’ (1998)

Directed by Joel and Ethan Coen

The Big Lebowski flipped the noir genre on its head for a rousing, spiritual, and uncompromisingly funny adventure that showed how truly unparalleled Joel and Ethan Coen were when it comes to pure creativity. Every line in The Big Lebowski is brilliant, and there are countless latent details hidden within the background that some massive fans may not have picked upon until they had already watched the film several times.

The Big Lebowski would not be nearly as successful if it did not star Jeff Bridges, whose performance as “The Dude” would even go on to inspire its own religion. While Bridges is undeniably the standout, the film also includes amazing supporting performances from Sam Elliott, John Turturro, Julianne Moore, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Steve Buscemi, and John Goodman. Even those that have not seen it are likely aware of lines like “that’s just like, your opinion, man.”

2 ‘Ghostbusters’ (1984)

Directed by Ivan Reitman

Ghostbusters is an odd film that cannot be characterized by just one genre, as it combines an action-adventure storyline with some genuinely creepy moments, great chemistry between an amazing cast, and some subtle satire about the realities of starting a business. As unusual as it was to imagine that Bill Murray, Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson would be at the center of a genre movie, Ghostbusters is a film that became an iconic blockbuster because it threw the rulebook out the window.

Every aspect of Ghostbusters has held up very well, as the practical creature effects and legendary theme song have become entwined with popular culture history. While opinions range drastically on whether any of the subsequent sequels or reboots were able to do the franchise justice, the original Ghostbusters is the rare work of populist entertainment that is without any flaws.

1 ‘Star Wars: Episode IV- A New Hope’ (1977)

Directed by George Lucas

Star Wars: Episode IV- A New Hope embodies everything that audiences go to the movies for, as it combines a rousing coming-of-age story about a young hero finding his place, an exciting series of highly imaginative locations, a grandiose mythology where every moment has depth, some of the greatest characters in the history of cinema, and the sheer power of seeing good vanquish evil.

The Star Wars franchise is arguably the most important within the history of cinema, but the first installment is still the most accessible story, as it centers around Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) learning about the ways of the force as he joins the Rebel Alliance. Iconic moments like the Death Star trench run are still just as riveting today as they were in 1977, and it is impossible to finish watching the film and not immediately start humming John Williams’ iconic theme song.

