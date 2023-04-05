The lucrative Hollywood method of splitting films into two parts can often sacrifice the story, but special two-parters managed to captivate audiences. The payoff from the cliffhanger in the first movie is executed with an entertaining second serial film.

Avengers: Infinity War is credited for raising the stakes in the follow-up superhero movie Avengers: Endgame. Critical receptions, accolades and rewatchability indicate how the multi-part film entertain audiences.

10 Fear Street Trilogy

Netflix’s Fear Street trilogy is based on R. L. Stine’s book series of the same name. The streaming service rescued the project from development hell and Netflix received a return on their investment with critical acclaim from reviewers.

Unlike the campy content from Stine’s stories, the ambitious horror pictures are rated R. The mature shift won over audiences and all the installments have a positive Rotten Tomato score north of 80%.

9 The Hobbit Trilogy

When Warner Bros. set out to adapt J. R. R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit novel into a film, the studio decided to split the adaption into a trilogy. The Hobbit series raked in close to $3 billion at the box office.

All the entries in the series hold positive audience scores on Rotten Tomato. Also, the three films share seven Academy Award nominations between them.

8 The Matrix Reloaded & The Matrix Revolutions

The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolution are connected by the cliffhanger ending after the second installment. The two-part film brings Morpheus’ prophecy to realization.

The last two entries of the series focus on action and the fight sequences help spike the viewing experience. The freeway chase scene, Neo’s battle with Merovingian’s henchmen, the fight against the Agent Smith clones, and the final battle between Smith and Anderson are some of the most entertaining segments in the entire series.

7 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest & Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest and Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End were shot back-to-back and connect to form an entertaining two-part serial project. The multi-part Pirates of the Caribbean sequels channel the original Star Wars trilogy and use a cliffhanger to connect the split movies.

Both installments hoist an “A-“ CinemaScore. In addition to attention from the critics, both films charmed the Academy and collected six Oscar nominations for the franchise.

6 It & It Chapter 2

It and It Chapter Two are the cinematic adaption of the Stephen King novel. Both pictures have captivating segments that establish Pennywise as a premiere horror villain.

The first installment of the series is ranked in the top six of Stephen King’s classics by the Rotten Tomato Tomatometer. The entertainment is driven by the child actors in the first film and their satisfying conclusions in the finale.

5 Kill Bill: Volume 1 & 2

During the single production for Kill Bill: Volume 1 and Kill Bill: Volume 2, the production company suggested Quentin Tarantino shorten the picture and the feedback resulted into the multi-part action series.

Centered around martial arts, both volumes contain intense action scenes. The fight choreography is superior to all of Tarantino’s action productions.

4 Back to the Future Part II & III

The last two installments of the Back to the Future series were shot back-to-back to save on costs. Separated by the “To Be Concluded” caption, both Back to the Future Part II and Back to the Future Part III helped invigorate the two-part serial film format.

Blessed with Marty’s trip to 2015, the sequel houses countless pop culture references and humorous product placements that never fade with rewatches. The third installment is a worthy follow up and is currently ranked in the top 100 by Rotten Tomato for best sequels of all time.

3 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1 & 2

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1 serves as a lead in for the last entry into the Harry Potter franchise. Both installments are based on J. K. Rowling’s final novel of the series.

Originally intended to be released as one movie, an executive opted to split the pictures. Both features garnered a combined five Academy Award nominations. The last two films work in perfect unison and the successful set-up for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2 resulted in a top ranking for the finale on the Harry Potter franchise Tomatometer.

2 Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back & Star Wars: Episode VI - The Last Jedi

The split in the Star Wars saga that takes place between Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Episode VI - The Last Jedi is surrounded by some of the most entertaining moments of the franchise. The layered cliffhanger never gets old no matter how much the audience revisits the space operas.

Empire Strikes Back is regarded as the most successful Star Wars movie by Rotten Tomato’s Tomatometer. The Darth Vader parental reveal, Han and Princess Leia’s romance, the bloodline between Luke and Leia, and the redemption of Anakin Skywalker are just a few of the highlights that make the split films one of the most iconic examples of serial movies.

1 Avengers: Infinity War & Avengers: Endgame

The two-part sequel to Avengers: Age of Ultron wraps up the third Phase of the MCU. Both superhero films’ rewatchability is confirmed by their top six ranking within the highest-grossing movies of all time.

Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame serve as a viable climax to the Infinity Saga and are loaded with payoffs for storylines from previous MCU films. Captain America and Iron Man’s reconciliation, Rogers wielding Mjölnir and the deaths of key Avengers members are the main moments that keep the installments fresh. In addition, the battle on Wakanda and the Avengers Compound help spread the entertainment between both features.

