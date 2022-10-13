From enemy turned lovers to foes forever, there are some beefs in the history of television that will be remembered for years to come. Fans don’t just want the good things to be memorable from a show, but everything that made them feel something. Watching lifelong or career-long rivals go head-to-head over and over again is exhilarating in the anticipation of what will happen next.

A number of moments from TV series make their way into people’s minds and hearts for a very long time. It might be a rising moment that crescendos into a huge face-off, subtle teasing that becomes playful flirting, or a yelling match with all secrets laid bare.

Sherlock Vs Moriarty - 'Sherlock'

Sherlock, the most well-known detective show, has a rather pressing rivalry. Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch), the master of solving some of the most difficult criminal cases, meets Jim Moriarty, the master of crime (Andrew Scott). Their clash is a metaphor for a brilliant intellect meeting its dangerous counterpart. Sherlock himself frequently mentioned this famous scientific criminal to Watson.

Moriarty is enraged by Sherlock's ability to prevent his crimes, and he swears vengeance on Sherlock. And in one of the stories from 1914 titled "The Valley of Fear," they have their first confrontation in which they both engage in hand-to-hand combat and eventually fall off the Reichenbach Fall.

Patrick Jane Vs Red John - 'The Mentalist'

Patrick Jane, the crime-solving genius, gets his origin story from a nasty criminal who killed his wife and daughter in cold blood. Red John spread destruction and damage wherever he went, with brutal killings and shows of power at every murder site.

The most thrilling sequence of events was Jane venturing on day by day for years on a quest to unveil Red John’s identity behind the smiling mask. Even when he came face to face with the killer, he didn’t know that he was speaking to the vicious murderer. But in the end, our clever detective comes out on top by getting revenge for his family’s gruesome death by magnificently killing the evil incarnate.

Jim Halpert Vs Dwight Schrute - 'The Office'

This playful, prank-filled rivalry seems like the most epic beef on television. The incredible show went on for 9 great seasons, throughout which Jim and Dwight fought like cats and dogs. They might have never loved each other or become best buddies, but they shared a mutual admiration and respect for each other which was reflected in a few moments of chivalrous camaraderie.

Their moments of friendly teasing and evil pranks were never-ending. Fans loved it as the duo jostled around the workplace, making everyone smile or laugh out loud in the process.

Captain Holt Vs Madeline Wuntch - 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'

In Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Captain Holt usually maintains a calm demeanor, except when he has to interact with his rival, Madeline Wuntch. The two are hilarious rivals because they despise each other and constantly throw insults at each other while remaining calm. Their rivalry is unique in that, while they both try to destroy each other in their shared career paths in the NYPD, they do so logically.

The sexual tension between the former friends and colleagues is palpable, and the verbal insults are just off the charts. There might not be a single reptile or insect left to which Holt didn’t compare Wuntch.

Jon Snow Vs Night King - 'Game of Thrones'

To many, the threat posed by the White Walkers is impersonal. They are a nightmarish inhuman force that jeopardizes humanity from Westeros. However, there is a sense of connection between Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) and the Night King. Remarking each other as key threats, they engage in a standoff in Hardhome, with the Night King using his power to taunt Jon.

Throughout the Battle of Winterfell, Jon is obsessed with the Night King, believing that killing him is his obligation. While fans enjoy the rivalry during the time it is shown, it has its drawbacks in that the two share few scenes and Jon is largely unimportant to the King's death.

Jerry Seinfeld Vs Newman - 'Seinfeld'

In the 1989 American sitcom Seinfeld, the antagonist Newman (Wayne Knight) appears as the arch-nemesis of the central protagonist Jerry Seinfeld (comedian Jerry Seinfeld). Jerry is an extremely polite personality who is rivaled by Newman for no apparent reason on the show. And where did it all start? Nobody knows. It's as if they swore disgust and deep hatred for each other, which manifests itself in the most hilarious ways.

Jerry on Newman's insulting greetings to each other and passing sarcastic jokes are examples of this. They share a building but have very different personalities. Newman appears to be more emotional, whereas Jerry appears to be more apathetic. He avoids sad situations by employing some amusing detachment techniques.

Ross Vs Gunther - 'Friends'

While this may not have been an outright rivalry or an eternal foes kind of situation, but a huge pain point for the two was mutual - their admiration and love for Rachel Greene (Jennifer Aniston). The cool, blonde, and coffee connoisseur Gunther had her eyes on Rachel ever since she glided her way on a rainy day into Central Perk, but our dear old Ross (David Schwimmer) Geller was head over heels in love with her since high school.

The two share comic banter throughout the series with verbal attacks and slick remarks. Gunther had always been jealous and confused as to how a guy like Ross could end up with a charming girl like Rachel.

Eve Vs Villanelle - 'Killing Eve'

Eve Polastri (Sandra Miju Oh) and Villanelle are the two main antagonists in the 2018 British spy thriller drama Killing Eve (Jodie Marie Comer). The plot revolves around the lives of Eve, a spy, and Villanelle, a very clever criminal. Eve, an MI5 agent, becomes obsessed with apprehending a very creative murderer in town who never leaves traces behind at her crime scenes.

Eve, on the other hand, discovers the murderer and goes on the hunt for her. And thus begins the cat-and-mouse game in which Eve follows possible traces and clues left by Villanelle, a successful and ruthless assassin for hire. They interact with each other several times and grow to admire each other.

JD Vs The Janitor - 'Scrubs'

Glen Matthews (Neil Flynn), also known as The Janitor, is the rival of John Michael Dorian (Zach Braff), or J.D., the lead actor in the 2001 television series Scrubs. Although they have a variety of other rivalries at Sacred Heart Hospital, their mutual rivalry is unique. They fight like kids in playschools.

This sweet and sour relationship began in Season 1 of the show when The Janitor accuses J.D. of jamming the door by inserting a penny into it. This was followed by a string of practical jokes on each other that lasted until the end of the show. These pranks were amusing, but they occasionally resulted in serious consequences. However, they were the most enjoyable recurring moments.

Karen Walker Vs Beverly Leslie - 'Will and Grace'

This rival light comedy duo is from the same social circle and frequently meets in small or large gatherings. And when they do meet, it is the most entertaining part for the viewer. They both despise each other and frequently engage in insulting arguments. Beverly makes fun of Karen's failed relationships and addictions, while Karen makes fun of Beverly's short stature.

However, both are hilarious in their insults to one another. Beverly refers to Karen as "a smelling gin," whereas Karen Walker refers to him as a "seed of chunky" (Megan Mullally). In the series, she is known for her one-liners and is frequently resisted by Beverly Leslie (Leslie Jordan). Their rivalry is mostly a verbal one, consisting of sarcastic arguments.

