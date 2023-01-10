High octane excitement at thirty thousand feet? When adventures take place in the air, it is both exciting and terrifying to think about all the possible factors that could go wrong. It is, however, also an amazingly exhilarating time of blood-pumping adrenaline goodness!

RELATED: 10 Movies You Will Never Want To Watch On An Airplane

Denzel Washington saved the passengers of his faulty plane by flying upside down into a graceful crash landing. Nicolas Cage did what he does best on a prisoner transport plane. These films stand out as the most absolutely rockin’ airplane adventures certain to wake you up.

'Flight' (2012)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Can we all just agree that Denzel Washington is truly one of the greatest actors of this generation? He exudes excellence and does so with such ease, it is always appealing. In this film, we see him star as Whip, an alcoholic and drug-addicted airline pilot who finds himself in quite an interesting situation.

Whip manages to perform an immeasurably miraculous maneuver after severe engine failure. The aftermath of the entire event is both amazing and deeply disturbing. Along with Washington, this film boasts the amazing talents of John Goodman, Kelly Reilly, and Don Cheadle.

'Air Force One' (1997)

Image via Sony Pictures

Harrison Ford is the President of the United States dealing with terrorist hijackers on Air Force One, led by master bad guy, Gary Oldman! This action-packed blood-pumper will get you to the edge of your seat and keep you there until the credits roll.

We also get to see Glenn Close and William H. Macy work their beautiful acting magic, as well. Overall, it received a half dozen awards of acclaim and recognition and was an enormous box office success, making more than triple the production costs.

'Red Eye' (2005)

Caught in the middle of a high-profile assassination attempt, Lisa Reisert (Rachel McAdams) has to figure out how to deal with a maniacal, yet charming, domestic terrorist (Cillian Murphy) on a red-eye flight. Despite her best efforts, she is unable to thwart his plan... while on the flight.

RELATED: How 'Red Eye' Showed The Flexibility of Wes Craven

This film really does make you think twice about the strangers you meet. That nice man or woman just might be plotting some evil scheme where you are the pawn. While that is not likely the case in our real-life situations, it sure does make the imagination run wild, doesn’t it?

'Con Air' (1997)

While Nicolas Cage’s Southern accent could use a little bit of work, this is likely one of his absolute greatest films! He stars as an Army Ranger Sgt., who was dishonorably discharged for accidentally killing a man who was attacking his wife. After almost a decade in prison, he is finally released and boards a prison transport plane, lovingly dubbed, Con-Air.

Along with the phenomenal performances of John Cusack, John Malkovich, Steve Buscemi, Ving Rhames, and a whole host of others, this film packs an adrenaline-laced punch that is to die for! The plot, the scheme, the action, and excitement, all lead to an amazing conclusion on the Las Vegas Strip that must be seen!

'Sully' (2016)

Based on the incredible true story of US Airways pilots Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger and Jeffrey Skiles, Sully follows the miraculous emergency water landing on the Hudson River. Tom Hanks and Aaron Eckhart star as the heroic pilots, with support from Laura Linney and Anna Gunn, this film is incredible.

RELATED: 10 Best Disaster Movies Of All Time, According to Letterboxd

Directed and produced by Clint Eastwood, the film was a box office success, despite some critics taking issue with the portrayal of the National Transportation Safety Board. The film went on to receive a handful of awards and maintain a very positive approval rating.

'Executive Decision' (1996)

In 1996, the world was graced with the Kurt Russell, high-flying adventure, Executive Decision. Russell stars as Dr. David Grant, a paper pushing intelligence consultant for the US military. In no way prepared, he finds himself in the middle of an international flight that was hijacked by terrorists.

With an incredible performance from an early-in-her-career Halle Berry and a brief few moments with the legendary Steven Seagal, this film truly invites the audience into a non-stop adventure. As the movie title suggests, there are some exciting decisions that must be made, and it is a true nail-biter.

'Ground Control' (1998)

In what is likely one of Kiefer Sutherland’s lesser-known roles, we see him star as Jack Harris, a former air traffic controller. Harris, who has walked away from the career after a tragic accident for which he was cleared of all liability, is forced to come back at the request of a friend (Bruce McGill) to assist as circumstances turn dire and severe.

RELATED: The 29 Best Action Movies of the 90s

The film also stars Kristy Swanson, Robert Sean Leonard, Kelly McGillis, Margaret Cho, and the one-and-only, Henry Winkler. Despite the truly incredible cast, the film suffered difficulty at the box office and was simply not well received. All that to say, however, the film still takes us on a journey that is exciting and original, and worth watching.

'Quarantine 2: Terminal' (2011)

In this follow-up to the 2008 film, Quarantine, we find an airplane full of passengers falling victim to a bioterrorist attack involving a genetic virus. After an emergency landing, the film follows the insanity that comes as the whole set of crew and passengers deal with the rabies-like virus takes over.

This film is equal parts action, adventure, horror, and sci-fi, or in this case, science frightening! It holds all the adrenaline and drive as the likes of The Walking Dead, while also giving glimmers of hope for a resolution that just might never come. Despite its limited theatrical release, it has become an enduring cult classic.

'Left Behind' (2014)

In this remake of the 2000 film of the same name starring Kirk Cameron, we see Nicolas Cage, Chad Michael Murray, Cassi Thomson and Lea Thompson star. We watch as they are coping with the worldwide event known as “The Rapture”, wherein God takes His believers who are alive into Heaven.

RELATED: The 10 Best So-Bad-They're-Good Movies on Netflix

Cage’s character, an airline pilot, has to struggle with the aftermath of the rapture while flying a plane from New York to London. When a large portion of the world disappeared, there was chaos, and this film does a great job at demonstrating the emotional state of all those involved in this event, and it really makes you think about what could be for those who believe and for those who don’t.

'7500' (2019)

While this film is a highly anxiety-inducing film with no real quality resolution or happy ending, it is a beautiful representation of the acting depth of Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Gordon-Levitt stars as an airline pilot in the middle of a hijacking scheme who has to keep his cool while doing his best to protect his passengers and crew.

After many ups and downs on this journey, it becomes clear that there is truly no real winner in this story, and we must come to grips with the painful reality of what has happened. The film really does show how much of a masterful actor Gordon-Levitt is and how far he has come in his acting journey.

NEXT: Caged Deep Cuts: The 10 Most Underrated Nicolas Cage Roles of All Time