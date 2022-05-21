Digging back into the archeology of film history, nerdy gems like Fritz Lang's Metropolis were emerging as early as 1927. Through time, more and more geektastic offerings have been released, but not all have earned a spot on IMDb’s list of Most Essential Nerd Movies. When considered by vote, the list becomes a treasure trove of excellent films that every true film nerd must have on their bucket list.

Voter choice lists allow future nerd enthusiasts the benefit of their predecessor's experiences. While only a single film from a longer franchise may get an official nod on any list, it's crucial to consider the entire franchise for the viewer’s understanding.

The 'Alien' Original Tetralogy (1979 - 1997)

Nerds love new paradigms, and in the Alien movies, they get them in spades. Benefiting from the various directing talents of Ridley Scott, James Cameron, David Fincher, and Jean-Pierre Jeunet, not to mention Sigourney Weaver’s fierce Ellen Ripley, the four films in the series cannot be sidestepped by any decent film nerd.

With jaw-dropping jump scares in a gritty sci-fi setting, the first Alien (1979) birthed the franchise to significant popularity. Along with the remaining three sequels — Aliens, Alien 3, and Alien Resurrection — spawned a legion of novels, comics, and video games to satisfy the thirst for more nerdy Alien stories.

The 'Indiana Jones' Trilogy (1981-1989)

While other films may satisfy the science fiction nerd’s itch, the peerless production of all three Indiana Jones movies (ignoring the fourth lackluster entry) definitely serves the adventure story enthusiast’s demands. Intentionally based on the corny movie serials of the 1930s and '40s, the adventures of Indiana Jones were realized through a partnership of George Lucas and Steven Spielberg, which probably accounts for how great they are.

Both The Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) and The Last Crusade (1989) are still phenomenal cinematic experiences, while the second film, The Temple of Doom (1984), does suffer some problematic representations of Indian culture. Regardless, no nerd would be without these films in their arsenal.

'Jurassic Park' (1993)

Like any good rule, there’s always an exception. While most nerdy franchises deserve a look at the entire thing, some only have a single entry that gains traction with the nerdy faction. Based on Michael Crichton’s novel, Jurassic Park is really the only one in the franchise that is truly a compulsory nerd film.

For bonus points, reading the novel will flesh out the pseudo-scientific reasoning upon which the dinosaur’s recreation is based, but many readers will ultimately conclude that the film is better than the book, another exception to a beloved rule.

'Iron Man' (2008)

Without the success of Robert Downy Jr.’s Iron Man, it's likely that today’s MCU fans won’t exist. Surprisingly down to earth for a Marvel movie, the film focuses on the man inside the suit and the moral twists and turns through which he drives his intellect. Jon Favreau’s expert hand steered the production and gave the world a re-imagined superhero world that, it turns out, was famous beyond the generation of now-grown-up comic book lovers.

It is not overreaching to say that all of the MCU is compulsory for anyone wanting to understand nerd cinema, but it misses the point that Iron Man proved to be a linchpin in the building of the Marvel universe in the first place.

'The Terminator' and 'Terminator 2: Judgement Day' (1984, 1991)

Not all nerdy ideas stay as fresh as others. Regarding the Terminator films, James Cameron’s first two are requisite viewing, while later entries not directed by Cameron may not qualify. At a minimum, The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgement Day are prescribed viewing for any film nerd.

Cameron claims the idea for The Terminator came to him during a fever dream when he envisioned the skeletal robot emerging from flames. Cameron’s background in physics likely influenced his creation of the time-war chronicles, and that's part of the appeal to other nerds.

The 'Back to the Future' Trilogy (1985-1990)

Time travel movies are almost always convoluted, but Robert Zemeckis’ Back to the Future trilogy proves it is possible to do them right. With all three films written by the brilliant Bob Gale and Neil Canton, supported by memorable performances by Michael J Fox as Marty McFly and Christopher Lloyd as Doc Brown, they are as close to perfect popcorn flickery as anything ever created.

The brilliant storyline is sustained by its heartfelt and funny moments that run throughout all three movies. But the nerdy appeal is found in the genius-level handling of time travel contradictions to fuel the story through all three films.

'Star Wars' (1977-1983, 1999-2005, 2015-2019)

Before 1977, being a nerd was not far off from being an outcast. But after 1977, there was Star Wars. When A New Hope came out, it was the first of its kind and acted as an ambassador between the imaginations of old school dweebs and newfangled sci-fi fans.

George Lucas’s Star Wars saga kept going, and despite some variable appeal in some offerings, every film in the now 9-film franchise (plus more side stories) are fundamental entries into any list of nerd films.

'The Lord of the Rings' Trilogy (2001)

It’s difficult to overstate the influence JRR Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings epic has had on nerdy culture since its publication in 1954. The 2001 release of The Fellowship of the Ring, adapted by Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens, and Peter Jackson, saw an explosion of popularity among those who would never consider picking up the book.

The adaptation, which also provided The Two Towers (2002) and The Return of the King (2003), was a perfect vehicle of nerdery because it was also so appealing to non-readers of Tolkien’s adventures in Middle-earth and is a prerequisite for any film geek.

'The Matrix' Trilogy (1999-2003)

When the Wachowskis’ The Matrix came out in 1999, it was groundbreaking. Like many good nerd movies, it was hailed as visionary. It explored emerging concerns about the power of computer science and the growth of artificial intelligence and caught the philosophical imaginations of geeks everywhere.

The first film's popularity guaranteed a further two films to finish the story arc, The Matrix Reloaded (2003) and The Matrix Revolutions (2003), which are also essential to understand the full scope of the creators’ vision. Unfortunately, the 2021 contribution to the franchise with The Matrix Resurrections did not prove as satisfying.

'The Dark Knight' Trilogy (2005-2012)

Since the 60s, Batman has been one of the most revisited superhero stories, but Christopher Nolan’s Batman movies — Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises — starring Christian Bale in the lead role are far and away from the most revered for the depth of the storytelling that any nerd will appreciate. The cinematic strengths of Nolan’s visuals are intense, but the real value lies in the quality of Nolan’s story craft.

Anyone who wants to confirm their cinematic credentials in creating the modern superhero film must view these epic-feeling, nerd-pleasing Nolan contributions.

