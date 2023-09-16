The Big Picture The most morally ambiguous anti-hero isn't Tyler Durden from Fight Club or Taxi Driver's Travis Bickle.

Director Robert Altman fearlessly tackled Hollywood's corporate structure in his film The Player, which explores the activities of a studio executive named Griffin Mill.

Griffin's inability to find creativity within himself leads him to have contempt for writers and to commit villainous acts, such as murdering a writer and stealing his ideas.

In the wake of the SAG and WGA strikes, film fans are more than aware that studio executives don’t have anyone’s best interest in mind. While it may be occasionally advantageous to make a good movie on a studio level, as the success of Oppenhemier and Barbie proves that audiences will turn out in mass to see great films, the artistic quality of a production doesn’t matter to a board of executives that simply want to reap the financial benefits. There’s a cynicism to Hollywood that isn’t new, and films have never been able to tackle the complex process of the studio system itself; understandably, filmmakers might be cautious about exposing the institution that they were working in! However, none of these trepidations scared the great director Robert Altman, who tackled Hollywood’s corporate structure with his 1992 tragicomedy masterpiece The Player. Tim Robbins’ performance as the creatively stagnant studio executive Griffin Mill is a cinematic anti-hero worthy of Fight Club’s Tyler Durden or Taxi Driver’s Travis Bickle — as much as Griffin thinks he’s doing things for the right reason, the extremes that he goes to more than cross the line into villainy.

‘The Player’ Satirizes the Hollywood Studio System

The Player explores the day-to-day activities that Griffin deals with in his responsibilities as a studio executive. Chief among them is listening to writers, which Griffin genuinely seems to increasingly have little patience for; out of the thousands of writing submissions that Griffin hears on a yearly basis, he only greenlights a select few. While he justifies this to himself, arguing that only a few worthy pitches could survive the complex studio process, Griffin really harbors a hatred for those that have the ability to come up with ideas based on their imagination. Even though he is incredibly wealthy and receives a massive salary for his duties, Griffin is unable to find the elusive creativity that can be found within some of these writing samples. As a result, he’s come to treat writers with contempt.

What’s ironic about Griffin is that he fancies himself a writer; the pitches that he doesn't understand, he simply dismisses. The genuine passion he once felt about filmmaking has largely been eroded by his career within the industry. There are only a few rare instances in which he reverts to a state of euphoria, and Griffin latches on to these moments and wants to get involved with them. However, any writer that dares to test Griffin’s ego bears the force of his wrath; he hates anything that he can’t put his personal stamp on. While this would suggest a sort of underlying villainy to the character, Altman makes it very clear that Griffin truly believes his intentions to be noble. Griffin has lied to himself by thinking that of all the studio executives out there, he is the one that might be able to change the way that the industry operates.

Griffin’s contentment with Hollywood’s abuse of writers certainly makes him cynical, but he crosses the line into true villainy when he begins to become obsessed with the writer David Kahane (Vincent D’Onofrio). Kahane had walked into the pitch office with all the hope and optimism about filmmaking that has eluded Griffin since his youth, only to have his pitch cut short in one of Griffin’s nastier rejections. After receiving a callous death threat from Kahane, Griffin tracks him down to an independent movie theater and demands that Kahane explain the threat to him. Griffin asks for justification, even though he would never grant that to a writer on his payroll. This leads him to murder Kahane — he literally destroys the personification of artistic integrity, which he desires more than anything. Robbins perfectly encapsulates this demented worldview, which couldn’t be any more different than his more inspirational performance in The Shawshank Redemption.

Why Griffin Mill Surpasses Other Great Anti-Heroes

Even though Griffin’s crimes push him into villainous territory, his arc is still a tragic one. Griffin’s creative inabilities lead him to literally steal someone else’s. He not only murders Kahane, but begins to romance the writer’s girlfriend June Gudmundsdottir (Greta Scacchi) and steal his ideas. Griffin sees himself as the victim, he only eliminated Kahane because he was a kink in the process, and Griffin thinks he can inherit the responsibilities that the writer had. It’s ironic that Altman places Griffin’s encounter with Kahane in the backdrop of a movie theater playing the iconic Italian tragedy Bicycle Themes, a film that deals with the nature of poverty. As ruthless as he is, Griffin truly sees himself as the victim of unfortunate circumstances.

Similar to Tyler Durden or Travis Bickle, Griffin Mill perceives violence as inconsequential to those that he doesn’t personally care for. He’s nearly divorced from emotions now due to the power that he commands, and one writer’s life means very little to him, considering that he rejects many more aspiring creatives on a daily basis. By placing himself within Kahane’s shoes, Griffin has actually allowed himself to feel real empathy for June. However, Altman’s underlying cynicism comes in after Griffin approves a new pitch by the ambitious young director Tom Oakley (Richard E. Grant). He transforms Oakley’s idiosyncratic project into the sort of safe, mainstream Hollywood awards contender that the studio is so used to making. Perhaps part of him believed that Oakley’s project had genuine potential on its own merits, but wouldn’t it be more beneficial to Griffin if it was a safe piece of Oscar bait that he could cast famous movie stars in?

The best anti-heroes in cinema are those that are unaware of their destructive capabilities. Griffin’s genuine attempts to retain the creative spirit of Hollywood disappear when he finds it so easy to slip back into familiar habits — he wants to bask in the glory of artistic achievement without ever facing the consequences of failure. The Player’s frank examination of the reality behind “movie magic” and Hollywood’s inherently capitalistic impulses feel even more relevant today than they did during the film’s initial release window.